FlexiSpot's Black Friday sale has launched with a superb offer on the excellent C7 office chair - one of our firm favorites here at TechRadar. It’s currently listed at $299.99, down from $429.99, so you can save a chunky $130 if you're looking to upgrade your home office.

The chair has dynamic lumbar support, a breathable mesh back, and plenty of adjustability. Our reviewer was very impressed with the level of comfort and the ability to customize it, giving it 4.5/5.

Today's best FlexiSpot C7 Black Friday deal

Black Friday Save 30% ($130) FlexiSpot C7: was $429.99 now $299.99 at FlexiSpot The C7 is available directly from FlexiSpot with a choice of seat materials and finishes. For $299.99 in the Black Friday sale, you can choose between a mesh and foam design without a footrest. Adding the footrest to the mesh model costs an extra $20. If you want to upgrade to the C7 Max, which is configured for all-day sitting and includes a higher maximum supported weight, the mesh model costs $499.99 - down from the original price of $579.99.

Why we recommend the FlexiSpot C7

The C7’s standout feature is its self-adaptive lumbar support, which moves with your posture to maintain consistent lower-back support throughout the working day.

The breathable mesh backrest keeps you cool and comfortable, the adjustable seat depth supports a range of users, and there’s a removable headrest and a reclining backrest.

We reviewed the C7 and were impressed by its comfort and adjustability. Our reviewer particularly enjoyed the dynamic lumbar support, which continued to support him well as he moved around.

After eight consecutive days of use, he reported no pressure points or back pain. Assembly was straightforward, and its understated design suits both home and professional offices.

There are a couple of drawbacks. The chair sits towards the premium end of the mid-range market, and its adjustment mechanisms can take some getting used to.

Read our full FlexiSpot C7 ergonomic office chair review

Price context and historical value

At $299.99, the C7 is a compelling option for anyone seeking a well-equipped ergonomic chair without spending close to four figures on a premium model - especially with that $130 Black Friday saving. If you’re already in the market for an upgrade, now is the time to buy.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the FlexiSpot C7 if... you want a comfortable, highly adjustable office chair with adaptive lumbar support and breathable materials. It's especially well-suited if you spend most of your working day at a desk.

❌ Skip the FlexiSpot C7 if... you're looking for a basic budget chair or want the premium construction of more expensive models. Cheaper alternatives are available, too, if you don’t need so many adjustment options.