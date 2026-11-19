Hackers disguised malicious code as a legitimate Qbase software update

The intrusion reportedly reached several customer servers, including Bundeswehr systems

Security checks detected the package before it reached the aircraft

German drone manufacturer Quantum Systems has confirmed a cyberattack in which unidentified hackers attempted to introduce malicious software into its update distribution system.

The intruders reportedly infiltrated the company's corporate network and inserted harmful code into an internal server, disguising it as a legitimate Qbase software update.

According to Der Spiegel, the compromised platform supports flight planning for Vector reconnaissance aircraft supplied to Ukraine and Germany.

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Hackers target software used by military reconnaissance drones

Ukraine uses these aircraft for military reconnaissance, while the German armed forces operate them under the name Falke.

The malicious package reportedly spread to Bundeswehr servers and other customer systems, where security inspections detected it.

The malicious code was reportedly disguised as a software update, potentially allowing compromised installations to receive unauthorized instructions.

However, the attempted infection did not reach the aircraft themselves, although the malware had already circulated through infrastructure belonging to several customers.

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Following the discovery, the Bundeswehr temporarily suspended operations involving its entire Quantum Systems drone fleet while authorities assessed possible consequences.

German authorities join investigation as company contains intrusion

Quantum Systems said it discovered the cybersecurity incident in late October, prompting an investigation into the activities of unidentified hostile actors.

The company subsequently identified an active intrusion involving its internal systems and brought in cybersecurity specialists to investigate.

Its response involved internal security personnel, independent experts and several German government agencies working together.

The investigation included Germany's Military Counterintelligence Service, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the Federal Office for Information Security.

These agencies joined the effort to establish the extent of the intrusion and determine whether the compromised software had affected military customers.

Their involvement also covered systems connected to the German armed forces and other recipients of the company's equipment.

In its statement, the manufacturer described the cyberattack as part of continuing threats against European defense companies supplying military equipment to Ukraine.

“The European defence industry has been facing persistent cyberattacks for years. Companies at the forefront of supporting Ukraine are being targeted precisely because our work is critically relevant to customers’ security,” said Quantum Systems in its statement.

The company develops vertical takeoff and landing aircraft alongside software for planning missions and analyzing information collected during operations.

Its products include the Vector, Trinity and Twister reconnaissance aircraft, as well as interceptor drones developed partly with Ukrainian companies.

These products serve military customers, including the Ukrainian armed forces and Germany's Bundeswehr.

The attack is currently under a multifaceted investigation but the individuals or groups responsible have not been publicly identified by Quantum Systems or investigators.

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