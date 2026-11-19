Cyclists are a deceptively tricky bunch to buy gifts for. Few hobbies contain such an array of gadgets, gizmos and arcane accessories, but two-wheeled adventurers are also a discerning bunch who can spend weeks searching for the best tyre lever.

I've been a keen cyclist for 20 years, starting with triathlon-friendly road bikes before more recently embracing the joys of gravel. So I've rounded up 12 gift ideas below for all budgets that'd make any cyclist very happy, whether their steed is a carbon-fiber spaceship or a steel-framed throwback.

If you're really shopping blind without much bike knowledge, I think there are two particularly safe 'banker' gifts. One is a trusted cleaning set like the Muc-Off 8-in-1 bicycle cleaning kit (which I've been using for years) and another is a versatile multi-tool. I really rate Crankbrothers for these and its M19 model has everything a stranded cyclist could need.

But if your friend or relation is already well stocked for those, or you have a bigger budget, then you certainly aren't short of alternatives. I've been using Knog products since the Australian brand first appeared in the mid-2000s and its Blinder 1300 is regarded as one of the best front bike lights around. You also can't go wrong with its brilliantly-named Oi Prima bike bell.

At the other end of the tech scale, the iGPSPORT BiNavi is a great-value bike computer, while the Garmin Varia RearVue 820 will show you care about their safety with its vehicle-sensing smarts. Scroll down for the full list of gifts that'll put a smile on the face of any cyclist this festive season...

My top gifts for cyclists

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