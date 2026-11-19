I generally have a reasonable idea of where my money goes each month, but Google Gemini's newest integration promises to open up new insight into my spending and suggest better budgeting by letting the AI assistant examine spending information through Google Wallet.

Basically, Gemini has made Google Wallet another of Gemini's Connectors, linking the AI to the app through Gemini's Personal Intelligence features. You can ask questions about your spending, generate charts, explain any credit card rewards, and even retrieve saved passes and tickets within the conversation.

The feature is rolling out to Gemini users in the US on the web and mobile. You just need to open the Connected Apps setting in Personal Intelligence, then connect Google Wallet. You can also type @Google Wallet into a conversation and follow the connection prompt if it appears.

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For more detailed financial analysis, you'll need to link your bank or credit card accounts to Google Wallet through Plaid. The connection is optional and is read-only, so it can't make any transactions. It's a lot like ChatGPT's finance tools that way, but with Google's own spin on it.

Charting spending

I started by asking Gemini to visualize my spending over the past few months. I've never found ordinary transaction lists especially illuminating, but the chart grouping spending into categories made it considerably easier to spot changes without examining every purchase individually. For instance, the uptick in gasoline spending was due to some longer trips in recent weeks.

The increase wasn't necessarily a sign that I needed to overhaul my budget, since the extra driving explained much of it. Gemini's real attraction was its ability to follow up on a chart by asking about the transactions behind it. I even made an interactive budget chart where I could adjust anticipated spending to try to game out the next month or so. The figures still need checking, especially if some accounts aren't connected, but the conversational approach makes investigating spending feel less tedious.

A ticket to talk about

Google Wallet also stores tickets and passes, so I asked Gemini to find upcoming events, and it pulled up a movie ticket for next week. It's a small convenience, but potentially a very welcome one when you're standing outside a theater trying to remember where the confirmation ended up. That could be especially handy when you're juggling several reservations.

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I also tested Gemini's ability to understand the rewards and offers available through cards saved in my Google Wallet. Credit card benefits are something I know I should pay more attention to, but usually don't until I'm booking a trip. I wanted to see whether Gemini could explain what I was entitled to and suggest how to get more out of my cards without sending me off to decipher the fine print.

I focused on my Capital One VentureOne card and asked Gemini to explain its rewards and suggest how I could make better use of them. The AI broke down the card's standard rewards and offered advice on when it would be worth using.

"Your VentureOne card earns 1.25 miles per dollar on everyday purchases, but you can earn 5 miles per dollar on eligible hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel," Gemini explained. "If you're planning a trip, check Capital One Travel before booking directly. A $500 hotel reservation could earn 2,500 miles instead of the usual 625, although you should compare prices to make sure you're getting a good deal. You can also earn 5 miles per dollar on eligible purchases through Capital One Entertainment."

That was exactly the kind of advice I was anticipating. Gemini also suggested using accumulated miles to cover eligible travel purchases or checking whether transferring them to a Capital One travel partner would offer better value. It even pointed out that the card's standard 1.25-mile earning rate is relatively modest, making another credit card potentially more rewarding for certain everyday purchases.

There are limits to what Gemini can know, however. Google says the Wallet integration can summarize available rewards and offers, but saving a card in Wallet doesn't necessarily give Gemini access to the complete rewards account. Personalized promotions and current miles balances may still require checking Capital One directly. The advice is useful, but I'd still verify any offer before making a purchase specifically to earn extra rewards.

The obvious privacy implications are worth mentioning before going all in on the integration. Google says Gemini cannot initiate transactions through Wallet, and users can disconnect the service whenever they choose. However, connecting financial accounts still means sharing sensitive information with another service, and Gemini conversations remain subject to Google's broader data policies. That's a little more consequential than asking the chatbot for a dinner recipe.

I don't expect Gemini to make me suddenly enthusiastic about budgeting, and I certainly don't need unsolicited opinions about every purchase. But being able to understand my spending and get useful suggestions about credit card rewards makes the integration considerably more appealing. If it can also find my movie ticket before I reach the front of the line, that's a nice bonus.

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