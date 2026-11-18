Back in October, I rounded up nine of my favorite iPhone 18 Pro cases for your consideration, but at the time of writing, very few of those cases were available for a saving.
Now, though, Black Friday season is upon us, and retailers including Amazon, Troubadour, and ESR are offering money off those same excellent iPhone 18 Pro accessories. Not all of my previously recommended cases are on sale, but I've still included all nine options below, in case their respective retailers decide to discount them between now and Black Friday proper.
For my in-depth thoughts on each case, head to that aforementioned roundup, but if you're looking for a whistle-stop tour of the best iPhone 18 Pro cases I've tested to date, you'll find my favorites listed below.
I'm TechRadar's Phones Editor, and have been reviewing and writing about the best mobile devices for half a decade. Based in the UK, I handle news and feature coverage for the phones section of the site, and regularly edit TechRadar's phones-related reviews and buying guides. You'll find my byline on over 2,000 TechRadar articles.
Best iPhone 18 Pro cases (US)
Best iPhone 18 Pro cases (UK)
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Axel is TechRadar's Phones Editor, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest AI breakthroughs as part of the site's Mobile Computing vertical. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion.
Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.
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