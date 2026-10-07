I keep buying these Beats USB-C cables, and Prime Day just dropped them to $7.60
At home and on the road
It’s Prime Day yet again, and it’s also the second and final day of Amazon’s second members-only shopping event of the year. And there are still a ton of deals to shop, from Lego sets to TVs, AirPods Pro, coffee machines, and countless other gadgets in between.
But rather than a discount on the brand-new Beats 360 headphones — it’s a bit early for that, after all — I’m here with a discount on what might be my most-used tech accessory, and one that’s an even better deal than before.
Beats makes cables, and they’re really good. They offer USB-C to USB-C, and USB-A to USB-C cables, plus a Lightning edition. They don’t break easily; they’re braided and built to the same quality and durability standards as Apple’s own cables, which cost way more.
And for Prime Day, you can get a 1.5-meter USB-C to USB-C cable for just $7.60. You’ll need to be alright with a sleek black color, but it goes with anything.
At just $7.60, this is the best time to get the Beats 1.5-meter USB-C to USB-C cable, as it's never been cheaper. This Prime Day deal beats previous discounts. It's not the most exciting product, but with a durable woven design and support for up to 60 watts of power, it's an excellent cable to have at home or when traveling.
If you're after more than one, it's actually cheaper to buy the 2-pack of Beats 1.5-meter USB-C to USB-C cables as the bundle is also 60% off at just $14.
Whenever I’m on a flight, I travel with a Beats USB-A to USB-C and USB-C to USB-C cable, depending on which port is built into the seat, in case the standard wall-plug AC socket is too worn out. I also have over a dozen at home, and just bought another one.
To a degree, you can never have too many cables, and the Beats cable supports up to 60 watts of power.
And at 60% off, this is a particularly good time to pick one up. The single cable is down to $7.60 from $18.99, a new all-time low price. But if you’re like me and can never have too many cables, the two-pack is an even better option at $14, down from $34.99 — also a 60% discount. Honestly, that’s cheap enough that I’d grab a couple. I know I did.
More Prime Day deals US
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks & Echo from $18
- Amazon Haul: viral gadgets, tech & appliances from $1.99
- Apple: MacBooks, AirPods & AirTags from $29
- Beauty: 50% off toothbrushes & hair tools
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $69.99
- Garden: tools, mowers, planters from $24.99
- Headphones: 50% off Beats, Bose & Samsung
- Laptops: Apple, HP & Dell from $199
- Mattresses: Sealy, Serta & more from $186
- Patio: outdoor furniture, rugs & decor from $19.99
- Sports: 50% off fitness gear, treadmills & clothing
- Vacuums: Dyson, Shark & Bissell from $34
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Jacob Krol is the US Managing Editor, News for TechRadar. He’s been writing about technology since he was 14 when he started his own tech blog. Since then Jacob has worked for a plethora of publications including CNN Underscored, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, Mashable, CNET, and CNBC among others.
He specializes in covering companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google and going hands-on with mobile devices, smart home gadgets, TVs, and wearables. In his spare time, you can find Jacob listening to Bruce Springsteen, building a Lego set, or binge-watching the latest from Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars.
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