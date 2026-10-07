It’s Prime Day yet again, and it’s also the second and final day of Amazon’s second members-only shopping event of the year. And there are still a ton of deals to shop, from Lego sets to TVs, AirPods Pro, coffee machines, and countless other gadgets in between.

But rather than a discount on the brand-new Beats 360 headphones — it’s a bit early for that, after all — I’m here with a discount on what might be my most-used tech accessory, and one that’s an even better deal than before.

Beats makes cables, and they’re really good. They offer USB-C to USB-C, and USB-A to USB-C cables, plus a Lightning edition. They don’t break easily; they’re braided and built to the same quality and durability standards as Apple’s own cables, which cost way more.

And for Prime Day, you can get a 1.5-meter USB-C to USB-C cable for just $7.60. You’ll need to be alright with a sleek black color, but it goes with anything.

Save 60% Beats USB-C to USB-C Woven 1.5m Cable: was $18.99 now $7.60 at Amazon At just $7.60, this is the best time to get the Beats 1.5-meter USB-C to USB-C cable, as it's never been cheaper. This Prime Day deal beats previous discounts. It's not the most exciting product, but with a durable woven design and support for up to 60 watts of power, it's an excellent cable to have at home or when traveling.

Whenever I’m on a flight, I travel with a Beats USB-A to USB-C and USB-C to USB-C cable, depending on which port is built into the seat, in case the standard wall-plug AC socket is too worn out. I also have over a dozen at home, and just bought another one.

To a degree, you can never have too many cables, and the Beats cable supports up to 60 watts of power.

And at 60% off, this is a particularly good time to pick one up. The single cable is down to $7.60 from $18.99, a new all-time low price. But if you’re like me and can never have too many cables, the two-pack is an even better option at $14, down from $34.99 — also a 60% discount. Honestly, that’s cheap enough that I’d grab a couple. I know I did.

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