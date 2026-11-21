McAfee Labs details Marsalek, a free malware-as-a-service platform that hid infostealers in fake cheats for Roblox, Fortnite, Minecraft, CS2, and Grim Dawn

A hidden payload sent a second copy of stolen data to the operator, so the platform's own customers were robbed alongside their victims

The malware bypasses Chrome's App-Bound Encryption, raids 56+ crypto extensions and 12 desktop wallets, and backdoors Exodus and Atomic Walle

McAfee Labs has detailed Marsalek, a free malware-as-a-service (MaaS) platform kit which disguised password stealers as cheats for the likes of Roblox, Fortnite, and Counter-Strike 2 while quietly copying its customers’ stolen data to its own server.

Its tactic of targeting gamers is especially worrying following the recent release of GTA VI, the arrival of which capped months of fake “free game” downloads aimed at unsuspecting users looking to play it on PC.

McAfee Labs has now published a lengthy teardown of Marsalek, which let anyone sign up, build an infostealer, dress it up as a game cheat, and watch stolen passwords arrive on a dashboard.

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A free-to-use malware product that makes victims of its users

Marsalek's pitch to aspiring criminals was that it cost nothing. McAfee says it only ever offered a free tier, with a premium tier perpetually promised, and that signing up did not even require a Discord or email account.

Customers got builders for PowerShell scripts, Python scripts, Windows executables, and ClickFix pages, the fake CAPTCHA trick that talks victims into pasting a malicious command into Windows themselves. A dashboard listed victims by IP address, plotted them on a global heatmap, and pushed alerts to Telegram, while an FAQ offered tips on using stolen Discord tokens and cookies, and on laundering crypto through a privacy-focused Monero node.

The catch is what McAfee calls a dual-hook design: Alongside its own stealer, Marsalek deploys a fourth-stage payload called PureLog, which ships a second copy of everything it harvests to a separate server. In practice, the platform's operator could take whatever customers stole, without those customers ever knowing.

McAfee adds that paying for the eventual premium tier would not have helped, because the owner could pull the plug on the command-and-control server at any time and walk off with both the credentials and the subscription fees alike.

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PureLog, more widely tracked as PureLogs, is not bespoke. It belongs to a commercial malware family sold by a developer known as PureCoder, which Check Point has documented alongside the PureCrypter obfuscator and PureRAT. McAfee puts PureLog subscriptions at as little as $59 per month.

The free service, in other words, appears to have been underwritten by someone paying for an off-the-shelf stealer to skim victims gathered by other people's campaigns. The old line about free products being paid for with the user applies with unusual force here: the would-be hackers were as much the product as their targets.

There is a small irony in the sales pitch, too: Marsalek's FAQ promised it could raid every Gecko-based browser, but McAfee found it only targets Firefox. Even criminal software, it seems, overstates its spec sheet.

When it works as intended, though, Marsalek is thorough. McAfee says it targets more than 32 Chromium-based browsers and sidesteps App-Bound Encryption in Chrome, Edge, and Brave by injecting a DLL into a suspended browser process, a protection that infostealer developers claimed to have beaten not long after Google introduced it.

It also decrypts saved Firefox logins, checks 26 locations for Discord tokens and validates them against Discord's own API, and grabs Telegram sessions and Mullvad VPN account metadata.

Crypto holders get special attention. The malware hunts through more than 56 browser extensions and 12 desktop wallets, and backdoors the Exodus and Atomic Wallet desktop apps by swapping out their .asar archives. It escalates privileges with a CMSTP-based UAC bypass, adds more than 23 Windows Defender exclusions, and persists through the Startup folder and scheduled tasks.

PureLog then layers on a screenshot, webcam details, and hardware IDs, relaunching every five minutes via a scheduled task named RunetimeBroker.exe, one stray letter away from the genuine Windows RuntimeBroker process.

McAfee's telemetry shows infections concentrated in the US, followed by Germany, the UK, India and Brazil. It does not publish a victim count, so its published 1,560 figure describes would-be attackers rather than people infected. Its broader conclusion is blunt and starker, however: "Infostealer logs have become the backbone of cybercrime in 2026."

GTA VI is here, and the scam economy came with it

McAfee had already issued its own warning about GTA VI scams, flagging offers to play before launch, VIP early access, secret beta downloads, discounted preorder keys, and crypto-only payments.

"Every major game launch brings a noticeable increase in gaming-themed scams," said McAfee threat researcher Charles McFarland.

For context, three days before release, NordVPN's threat intelligence team found a $200 scam kit on the dark web, payable only in Bitcoin or Tether and built entirely around a fake PC release. Other finds followed the same pattern.

Cynet traced a fake GTA VI download from a Google Colab notebook to a bogus "Windows Software Hub" page, where a supposed 72MB installer turned out to be a 796KB executable carrying the Warden infostealer. A bundled README told victims to run it as administrator and add an antivirus exclusion, the same Defender-dodging step Marsalek takes automatically.

Netcraft counted 121 newly registered domains using the name of CyberLeek, the persona behind this year's gameplay leaks, including one offering a "GTAVI.exe" that 34 of 68 VirusTotal engines flagged.

Furthermore, on launch day, Malwarebytes tracked lures ranging from a free-copy giveaway that harvests Google passwords through a cloned sign-in page to a GTA VI-branded crypto site whose "buy" button opens a wallet-connection request.

Earlier waves were no gentler. Malwarebytes researcher Stefan Dasic called the game "the perfect bait" when scam sites began selling fake early access for cryptocurrency, while Huntress found fake installers padded beyond 100GB carrying the NjRAT and DCRat remote access trojans, the Mercurial Grabber stealer, and Chaos ransomware.

The most useful fact for players is still a simple one: GTA VI runs only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and ESET points out that Rockstar has not announced a PC version, demo, beta, or early-access program. Even Xbox Cloud Gaming streams the game only to Xbox consoles at launch, not to PCs.

The longer-term concern is what follows a real PC launch. Marsalek's lures were cheats, executors, and spoofers for games with active modding and competitive scenes, and nothing McAfee describes ties its builders to any single title.

Its own analysis of filenames and download pages implies that the game-specific part was the costume, not the code. The NordVPN kit shows the GTA VI costume is already on sale; a PC version, and the modding scene sure to follow, would supply the cheats and mods that Marsalek and WeedHack fed on.

McAfee's advice is familiar but worth repeating. Treat free cracks, cheats, and executables shared on Discord or GitHub with suspicion, and never disable antivirus or add an exclusion to run a tool it flags. If you suspect an infection, a dedicated malware removal tool is a starting point, but stolen session cookies and wallet credentials outlive the malware itself.

McAfee, which sells consumer security software, unsurprisingly recommends its own products, though a reputable antivirus suite from any vendor is the baseline. For anyone tempted by Marsalek's side of the transaction, the research carries a warning of its own: the platform was built to rob its customers too.

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