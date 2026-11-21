France have a foot in the Nations Championship 2026 final, but as last weekend's results demonstrated, things can shift very quickly in this competition. Fabien Galthie's men enter Round 6 one point clear at the top of the Northern Hemisphere standings, meaning a bonus-point victory over Argentina would guarantee them a shot at the inaugural title. However, they could yet slip to third in the pecking order.

Matthieu Jalibert's return to fitness means we won't be seeing Antoine Dupont in the fly-half role at Stade de France. Les Bleus' inspirational skipper returns to No.9 after putting back-to-back world champions South Africa to the sword with an outstanding display last Friday. Esteban Capilla, Charles Ollivon and Anthony Jelonch also come into the starting XV, while Kalvin Gourgues is expected to take on kicking duties.

Argentina are mathematically out of the running, despite getting the better of Italy last weekend. The 19-14 win, which came courtesy of Bautista Bernasconi, Rodrigo Isgro and Mateo Carreras tries, snapped a six-game losing streak, but what was especially heartening was the way Felipe Contepomi's men held strong despite leading the yellow card count by three to one.

As things stand, the Pumas will contest the fifth-place playoff, at the expense of Australia. However, the Wallabies can still catch them, and they have a far superior points differential to boot.

Read on as we explain how to watch France vs Argentina for free.

Watch France vs Argentina for FREE

Yes. France vs Argentina is free-to-air in the US, UK and Ireland. ITV1 and Virgin Media One are showing the game on linear channels, while online streaming is available via:

🇺🇸 US: Rugbypass TV

🇬🇧 UK: ITVX

🇮🇪 Ireland: Virgin Media Play

Outside any of the above countries? Norton VPN (60-day money back guarantee) can help you unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch France vs Argentina live streams

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How to watch France vs Argentina live streams in the US

Rugbypass TV is showing France vs Argentina for free in the US.

You can tune in via the Rugbypass TV website or app, and it works with Chromecast, Airplay, AppleTV and Android TV.

Away from home? Use Norton VPN to unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch France vs Argentina live streams in the UK

France vs Argentina is free-to-air on ITV1 in the UK, with live streaming available via ITVX.

All you need is an account, a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g.HA9 0WS). Sign up here!

Remember to explore the VPN route as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere in the world if you're abroad today.

How to watch France vs Argentina live streams in Ireland

France vs Argentina is free-to-air on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with live streaming available via the Virgin Media Play platform.

Outside Ireland? You’ll need to download a VPN, as detailed above, to tap into your free Nations Championship stream from abroad.

How to watch France vs Argentina live streams in Australia

Stan Sport is broadcasting France vs Argentina in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$4.99/month for a limited time.

Away from Oz? You can simply use Norton VPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch France vs Argentina live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport 1 NZ is showing the France vs Argentina game.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand for any part of the Nations Championship can use Norton VPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch France vs Argentina live streams in South Africa

The France vs Argentina game is being shown on Supersport in South Africa.

You'll need to get a DStv Premium package to watch the Nations Championship 2026, with prices starting at Rs699/month for the streaming version.

Abroad right now? Just use a VPN and tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

How to watch France vs Argentina live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

In Canada, France vs Argentina is being shown on Premier Sports.

You can tune in via the CA$29.99 monthly pass, the CA$79.99 six-month pass or a CA$139.99/year subscription.

Visiting Canada from the UK, US or Ireland? Unlock your free stream of France vs Argentina with Norton VPN.

France vs Argentina: Need to Know

What is the France vs Argentina start time? The scheduled France vs Argentina kick-off time on Saturday, November 21 is 9.10pm CET local time in Paris, which is 12.10pm PT / 3.10pm ET / 8.10pm GMT. That's 7.10am AEDT in Australia and 9.10am NZDT in New Zealand on Sunday, November 22.

France vs Argentina team news

France team: 15 Theo Attissogbe, 14 Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, 13 Kalvin Gourgues, 12 Yoram Moefana, 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Antoine Dupont (captain), 8 Anthony Jelonch, 7 Charles Ollivon, 6 Esteban Capilla, 5 Mickael Guillard, 4 Florian Verhaeghe, 3 Sipili Falatea, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 1 Jean-Baptiste Gros

Replacements: 16 Maxime Lamothe, 17 Jefferson Poirot, 18 Regis Montagne, 19 Tyler Duguid, 20 Cameron Woki, 21 Gregory Alldritt, 22 Maxime Lucu, 23 Emilien Gailleton

Argentina team: 15 Geronimo Prisciantelli, 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Lucio Cinti, 12 Santiago Chocobares, 11 Ignacio Mendy, 10 Tomas Albornoz, 9 Simon Benitez Cruz, 8 Facundo Isa, 7 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 6 Juan Martin Scelzo, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Francisco Moreno, 2 Julian Montoya (captain), 1 Boris Wenger

Replacements: 16 Facundo Bosch, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Joel Sclavi, 19 Efrain Elias, 20 Pedro Rubiolo, 21 Pablo Matera, 22 Agustin Moyano, 23 Rodrigo Isgro

What is the France vs Argentina head-to-head? France have won 40 of their 56 previous encounters with Argentina. The Pumas have won 15, and one ended all-square. In France, the head-to-head stands at 15-5.

Can I watch France vs Argentina on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, Rugbypass TV, ITVX and Virgin Media Play all have dedicated apps.