How to watch Ireland vs Fiji for FREE: Nations Championship 2026 live streams & TV channels

Saturday's Ireland vs Fiji live stream in the 2026 Nations Championship sees Andy Farrell attempt to mastermind a big win over the Pacific Islanders, knowing that they realistically need a big bump to their points difference if they want to make the final of the inaugural tournament.

Like England and France, Ireland have won three of their Nations Championship games so far, but fallen short to one of their Southern Hemisphere rivals – in their case, it was a 19-point defeat to New Zealand in Auckland. A 42-12 win against Argentina last weekend may have been convincing, but their points difference is still more than 40 behind those two sides vying for the top of the table, and with two bonus points less than the French. Farrell also has a glut of injuries to deal with, meaning the on-field leaders who remain, such as Tadhg Beirne, Joe McCarthy and Sam Prendergast, will have to step up on Saturday.

Fiji, on he other hand, sit at the very bottom of their group having suffered four losses from four games. Most of the 17 points they put past France last weekend were scored after the hour-mark when France had already ripped them to shreds, and they failed to take advantage of games against Wales and Scotland in the first tranche of games. Jake White's Flying Fijiians can still catch Australia, Argentina and Japan, but a win in Dublin is essential ahead of their visit to Italy next weekend.

Read on below for our guide on where to watch Ireland vs Fiji on TV and get Nations Championship 2026 free streams online.

Watch Ireland vs Fiji for FREE

Saturday's game – along with every other match of the 2026 Nations Championship – will be streamed live and free across the US, UK and Ireland. The Ireland vs Fiji live stream is set to be shown on:

🇺🇸 US: Rugbypass TV

🇬🇧 UK: ITVX

🇮🇪 Ireland: Virgin Media Play

What if you're abroad? Rugby fans from the US, UK and Ireland can use NordVPN to watch their usual streaming service from anywhere.

How to watch any Ireland vs Fiji stream using a VPN

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to view your usual US service, you'd select a United States server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the rugby.

How to watch Ireland vs Fiji live streams in the US

Ireland vs Fiji and all 2026 Nations Championship matches will be live streamed for FREE on Rugbypass TV in the US.

The dedicated rugby streaming platform can be watched on its website or mobile app, and through Chromecast, Airplay, Apple TV and Android TV.

Outside the US for Ireland vs Fiji? Use NordVPN to access your usual streams.

How to watch Ireland vs Fiji live streams in the UK

Rugby fans in the UK can watch Ireland vs Fiji for free on ITV.

TV coverage for Ireland vs Fiji is on ITV1 while you can also stream it live and on demand via the free ITVX website and mobile app.

If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out NordVPN and follow the instructions above.

ITVX is a free service, though you need to be in possession of a valid UK TV licence to watch its live streams, as this covers digital content consumption, too.

How to watch Ireland vs Fiji live streams in Ireland

As mentioned above, all Nations Championship 2026 games will be on free-to-air TV in Ireland.

Virgin Media 1 is showing Ireland vs Fiji, which means it will also be available to stream on the Virgin Media Play platform.

Not in Ireland right now? Check out NordVPN.

How to watch Ireland vs Fiji live streams in Australia

In Australia, Ireland vs Fiji will be on Stan Sport.

It costs $20 a month on top of a regular Stan subscription, which is currently discounted from $9.99 to $4.99 for your first two months.

Away from Australia right now? Use a VPN to watch Stan Sport from abroad.

How to watch Ireland vs Fiji live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the Nations Championship 2026 TV rights holder in New Zealand.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month and watch Ireland vs Fiji.

Missing the Ireland vs Fiji game? NordVPN will give you access to your home streaming service.

What is the Ireland vs Fiji start time? The scheduled Ireland vs Fiji kick-off time on Saturday, November 14 is 8.10pm GMT local time in Dublin, Ireland. That's 3.10pm ET / 10.10am PT in the US.

Can I watch Ireland vs Fiji on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, ITVX, Rugbypass TV and VM Play all have dedicated apps.