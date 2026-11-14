FlexiSpot's E7 Pro standing desk has prices starting from just $399.99 in the Black Friday sale

The FlexiSpot E7 Pro is one of our favorite standing desks, and its various configurations are now listed in Black Friday sales, which makes it an even more attractive option for anyone who wants a little more movement in their day-to-day.

The E7 Pro combines a sturdy steel frame, dual monitors, and generous height adjustment with optional cable management to make it an exceptional choice.

Today's best FlexiSpot E7 Pro Black Friday deal

Black Friday The FlexiSpot E7 Pro is currently listed at $399.99 on the manufacturer's website. That investment gets you the frame without cable management - if you want different kinds of tabletop, cable management options, or accessories, the prices change. However, everything is on offer for Black Friday, so you’ll be getting a decent discount no matter which product you buy.

Why we recommend the FlexiSpot E7 Pro

The E7 Pro is an electric standing desk that features dual motors, a height adjustment range of 25 to 50.6 inches, and a sturdy C-shaped steel frame. It also offers four programmable height presets, a cable tray, and a magnetic cable cover.

We reviewed the E7 Pro, and it earned an Editor’s Choice award. Our reviewer was impressed with its robust construction, rock-solid stability, and its wide variety of attractive desktop finishes.

When moving, its motors were quiet, and assembly took a reasonable thirty-five minutes. The controls are intuitive, so it’s easy to switch between sitting and standing positions.

There are a couple of drawbacks. The desk commands a premium price, particularly with some desktop configurations, and its heavier construction can make moving it around difficult.

Read our full FlexiSpot E7 Pro standing desk review

Price context and historical value

At $399.99 the E7 Pro is a very good deal for a premium standing desk - that's a substantial saving on the standard price of $499.99.

Bear in mind that $399.99 is the Black Friday price for the frame only. If you want to add in cable management then the frame is $519.99.

Adding the entry-level laminate tabletop to the E7 Pro frame costs an extra $90; adding it to the frame with cable management, too, costs an extra $320. The other tabletops are more expensive.

You're paying more than you would for a basic electric standing desk, but the dual motors, excellent stability, cable management, and 15-year warranty help justify the investment. It’s pricey, sure, but it’s an excellent product that could easily last you decades.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the FlexiSpot E7 Pro if... you want a premium, sturdy standing desk with quiet dual motors, programmable height settings, and excellent cable management. It's a particularly good choice for a permanent home office.

❌ Skip the FlexiSpot E7 Pro if... you're on a tight budget or simply need a basic height-adjustable desk. Cheaper alternatives are available, and you may not need all its premium features.