Too much sitting takes a toll on the body. Even with the most ergonomic chairs, there’s a limit to how much you can sit without experiencing some lower back pain. Luckily, there’s a solution that lets you work productively without being glued to a chair. It’s the standing desk, available in various shapes, sizes, and price ranges.

For most people, I recommend the FlexiSpot E7 Pro for $530 (was $640) at FlexiSpot. This desk sailed through our tests under review. It's well-built, stable, includes cable management and a host of sizes and styles for any work area. And it's well-priced compared to the competition, too.

But it's not the only one on sale right now. So, I’ve checked for the top standing desk deals, discounts, and sales on out top sit-stand models and those at prices I think offer genuine value for money. For more top picks, we've tested out all the best standing desks.

Flagship standing desk deals

Standing desk deals with storage

Space-saver and budget standing desk deals

Save $50 FlexiSpot EN1: was $159.99 now $109.99 at Amazon Height: 28.9 – 46.5in | Desktop: 48 x 24in FlexiSpot always reviews well in our tests, and this desk boasts a stable single-piece desktop, USB ports, and 28.9 to 46.5in height range. Easily the best budget choice I know of, and one I recommend. Read more Read less ▼

Save 13% Vivo L-Shaped Electric Corner Standing Desk: was $299.99 now $259.99 at Amazon Height: 28.5 – 46.5in | Desktop: 55 x 63in If you have the room in your office or home office, an L-shaped corner desk has proved a good way to boost your usable workspace area without wasting space. Read more Read less ▼

Save 14% Huanuo Small Electric Standing Desk: was $89.99 now $76.98 at Amazon Height: 28.3 – 46.5in | Desktop: 32 x 19in I wouldn't recommend this desk for everyone, but if you're working in a small space, it's ideal. the desktop measures 32-inches, making it suitable for more compact setups at an excellent price. Read more Read less ▼

We've covered in depth what to look for from a standing desk, but one question we see come up a lot is what sort of height range should you be looking for in a sit-stand model. Here's what we've found based on our tests.