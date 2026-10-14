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Standing desk deals for October 2026: Top sales on sit-stand workstations from Vari, Uplift, FlexiSpot, and more

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My favorite deals for every kind of workspace

The Uplift 4-leg and Secretlab Magnus Pro standing desks on a split-screen during our tests in a home office
(Image credit: Future)
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Too much sitting takes a toll on the body. Even with the most ergonomic chairs, there’s a limit to how much you can sit without experiencing some lower back pain. Luckily, there’s a solution that lets you work productively without being glued to a chair. It’s the standing desk, available in various shapes, sizes, and price ranges.

For most people, I recommend the FlexiSpot E7 Pro for $530 (was $640) at FlexiSpot. This desk sailed through our tests under review. It's well-built, stable, includes cable management and a host of sizes and styles for any work area. And it's well-priced compared to the competition, too.

But it's not the only one on sale right now. So, I’ve checked for the top standing desk deals, discounts, and sales on out top sit-stand models and those at prices I think offer genuine value for money. For more top picks, we've tested out all the best standing desks.

Best standing desk deals: Quick links

Flagship standing desk deals

FlexiSpot E7 Pro with bamboo desktop
Save $110
FlexiSpot E7 Pro with bamboo desktop: was $639.99 now $529.99 at FlexiSpot

Height: 25.8 – 51.4in | Desktop: 48 x 24in

The E7 Pro is my top overall standing desk, with a flawless 5-star rating in our review. I've included the price here for the frame and bamboo desktop, but you have different options on the FlexiSpot site.

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Vari ComfortEdge Electric Standing Desk
Save $100
Vari ComfortEdge Electric Standing Desk: was $899 now $799 at Vari

Height: 25 – 50.5in | Desktop: 60 x 30in

This remains one of the best standing desks we've ever tested (it scored 4.5 stars), but what stands out here is the waterfall edge which makes it more ergonomic and comfortable when resting your wrists. For the full discount, use code SAVEMORE26.

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Uplift 4-Leg Standing Desk
Save $100
Uplift 4-Leg Standing Desk: was $959 now $859 at UPLIFT Desk

Height: 25.3 – 50.9in | Desktop: 48 x 30in

This four-leg standing desk scored top marks in our 5-star review, where our reviewer called it "elegant, well-built, customizable, and exactly what nearly everybody who is looking for a standing desk actually needs."

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Secretlab Magnus Pro
Save $40
Secretlab Magnus Pro: was $988 now $948 at Secretlab

Height: 25.6 – 49.2in | Desktop: 59.1 x 27.6in

Secretlab's sit-stand gaming desk is truly stylish and well-built. We rated it 4 stars and loved its elegant, practical built-in cable management. Yes, it's pricey, but we found it "perfect for those seeking a versatile and organized workspace."

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Standing desk deals with storage

FlexiSpot Comhar desk with drawers
Save $90
FlexiSpot Comhar desk with drawers: was $349.99 now $259.99 at FlexiSpot

Height: 28.3 – 47.6in | Desktop: 48 x 24in

Earned 4.5 stars in our review, a 28.3 - 47.6-in height range, and it's got what so many sit-stand desks lack - a drawer. For the price, it's an easy recommendation.

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Huano Electric Standing Desk With 2 Drawers
Save 26%
Huano Electric Standing Desk With 2 Drawers: was $229.99 now $169.98 at Amazon

Height: 28.3 – 46.5in | Desktop: 55 x 26in

This standing desk comprises everything most modern desks need - a broad 55-inch desktop seats two drawers and a monitor riser. Underneath, there's a keyboard tray, freeing up more space.

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FlexiSpot Standing Desk With Monitor Riser & Cable Management
Save $40
FlexiSpot Standing Desk With Monitor Riser & Cable Management: was $299.99 now $259.99 at Amazon

Height: 28.9 – 46.5in | Desktop: 55 x 28in

Another winner from FlexiSpot, I chose this because alongside the monitor riser up top, wide enough for two displays, there's a cable management feature for clearing desk cluttering and trailing wires.

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Space-saver and budget standing desk deals

FlexiSpot EN1
Save $50
FlexiSpot EN1: was $159.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

Height: 28.9 – 46.5in | Desktop: 48 x 24in

FlexiSpot always reviews well in our tests, and this desk boasts a stable single-piece desktop, USB ports, and 28.9 to 46.5in height range. Easily the best budget choice I know of, and one I recommend.

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Vivo L-Shaped Electric Corner Standing Desk
Save 13%
Vivo L-Shaped Electric Corner Standing Desk: was $299.99 now $259.99 at Amazon

Height: 28.5 – 46.5in | Desktop: 55 x 63in

If you have the room in your office or home office, an L-shaped corner desk has proved a good way to boost your usable workspace area without wasting space.

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Huanuo Small Electric Standing Desk
Save 14%
Huanuo Small Electric Standing Desk: was $89.99 now $76.98 at Amazon

Height: 28.3 – 46.5in | Desktop: 32 x 19in

I wouldn't recommend this desk for everyone, but if you're working in a small space, it's ideal. the desktop measures 32-inches, making it suitable for more compact setups at an excellent price.

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We've covered in depth what to look for from a standing desk, but one question we see come up a lot is what sort of height range should you be looking for in a sit-stand model. Here's what we've found based on our tests.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

User height

Desk height

Under 5'4"

23 - 42in

Between 5'4" and 6'

25 - 47in

Over 6'

28 - 51in or above

Stefan Ionescu
Stefan Ionescu

Stefan has always been a lover of tech. He graduated with an MSc in geological engineering but soon discovered he had a knack for writing instead. So he decided to combine his newfound and life-long passions to become a technology writer. As a freelance content writer, Stefan can break down complex technological topics, making them easily digestible for the lay audience.

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