Standing desk deals for October 2026: Top sales on sit-stand workstations from Vari, Uplift, FlexiSpot, and more
My favorite deals for every kind of workspace
Too much sitting takes a toll on the body. Even with the most ergonomic chairs, there’s a limit to how much you can sit without experiencing some lower back pain. Luckily, there’s a solution that lets you work productively without being glued to a chair. It’s the standing desk, available in various shapes, sizes, and price ranges.
For most people, I recommend the FlexiSpot E7 Pro for $530 (was $640) at FlexiSpot. This desk sailed through our tests under review. It's well-built, stable, includes cable management and a host of sizes and styles for any work area. And it's well-priced compared to the competition, too.
But it's not the only one on sale right now. So, I’ve checked for the top standing desk deals, discounts, and sales on out top sit-stand models and those at prices I think offer genuine value for money. For more top picks, we've tested out all the best standing desks.
Best standing desk deals: Quick links
- Amazon: Standing desk deals for every kind of workspace
- Best Buy: Deals on budget standing desks
- Walmart: Standing desk deals from under $100
- Eureka Ergonomic: Seriously stylish executive standing desks
- FlexiSpot: Big office chair and standing desks deals
- Herman Miller: Rare savings on the office furniture icon
- Uplift: Save up to $670 on standing desks
- Vari: Save on well-built desks and chairs
Flagship standing desk deals
Height: 25.8 – 51.4in | Desktop: 48 x 24in
The E7 Pro is my top overall standing desk, with a flawless 5-star rating in our review. I've included the price here for the frame and bamboo desktop, but you have different options on the FlexiSpot site.
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Height: 25 – 50.5in | Desktop: 60 x 30in
This remains one of the best standing desks we've ever tested (it scored 4.5 stars), but what stands out here is the waterfall edge which makes it more ergonomic and comfortable when resting your wrists. For the full discount, use code SAVEMORE26.
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Height: 25.3 – 50.9in | Desktop: 48 x 30in
This four-leg standing desk scored top marks in our 5-star review, where our reviewer called it "elegant, well-built, customizable, and exactly what nearly everybody who is looking for a standing desk actually needs."
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Height: 25.6 – 49.2in | Desktop: 59.1 x 27.6in
Secretlab's sit-stand gaming desk is truly stylish and well-built. We rated it 4 stars and loved its elegant, practical built-in cable management. Yes, it's pricey, but we found it "perfect for those seeking a versatile and organized workspace."
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Standing desk deals with storage
Height: 28.3 – 47.6in | Desktop: 48 x 24in
Earned 4.5 stars in our review, a 28.3 - 47.6-in height range, and it's got what so many sit-stand desks lack - a drawer. For the price, it's an easy recommendation.
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Height: 28.3 – 46.5in | Desktop: 55 x 26in
This standing desk comprises everything most modern desks need - a broad 55-inch desktop seats two drawers and a monitor riser. Underneath, there's a keyboard tray, freeing up more space.
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Height: 28.9 – 46.5in | Desktop: 55 x 28in
Another winner from FlexiSpot, I chose this because alongside the monitor riser up top, wide enough for two displays, there's a cable management feature for clearing desk cluttering and trailing wires.
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Space-saver and budget standing desk deals
Height: 28.9 – 46.5in | Desktop: 48 x 24in
FlexiSpot always reviews well in our tests, and this desk boasts a stable single-piece desktop, USB ports, and 28.9 to 46.5in height range. Easily the best budget choice I know of, and one I recommend.
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Height: 28.5 – 46.5in | Desktop: 55 x 63in
If you have the room in your office or home office, an L-shaped corner desk has proved a good way to boost your usable workspace area without wasting space.
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Height: 28.3 – 46.5in | Desktop: 32 x 19in
I wouldn't recommend this desk for everyone, but if you're working in a small space, it's ideal. the desktop measures 32-inches, making it suitable for more compact setups at an excellent price.
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We've covered in depth what to look for from a standing desk, but one question we see come up a lot is what sort of height range should you be looking for in a sit-stand model. Here's what we've found based on our tests.
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User height
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Desk height
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Under 5'4"
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23 - 42in
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Between 5'4" and 6'
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25 - 47in
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Over 6'
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28 - 51in or above
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Stefan has always been a lover of tech. He graduated with an MSc in geological engineering but soon discovered he had a knack for writing instead. So he decided to combine his newfound and life-long passions to become a technology writer. As a freelance content writer, Stefan can break down complex technological topics, making them easily digestible for the lay audience.
- Steve Clark B2B Editor - Creative & Hardware
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