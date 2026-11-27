Black Friday 65-inch TV deals: big savings on Samsung, LG OLED, TCL, and more
Up to 47% off a range of OLED and mini-LED screens
Black Friday is well and truly underway, and among all the great TV offers we've found excellent Black Friday 65-inch TV deals on a range of models from LG, Samsung, TCL, and more.
The top deal in the US right now has to be the TCL QM6K 65-inch for $497.99 at Amazon US (was $799). This budget mini-LED offers great performance and features for what is now an incredibly low price.
In the UK, the TCL C7L 65-inch for £854.10 at Very (was £1,199) is today's standout deal. This is the cheapest this TV has ever been, and it's one of our favorite TVs we've tested in 2026.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the UK
Scroll down for quick links to our top deals, and keep scrolling to see our full list of the best Black Friday TV deals.
US Quick Deals
- TCL QM6K 65-inch mini-LED TV: was
$799.99now $497.99 at Amazon
- TCL QM7L 65-inch 4K SQD mini-LED TV (2026): was
$1,499.99now $847.99 at Amazon
- LG B6E 65-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was
$1,899.99now $999.99 at Best Buy
- LG C6 65-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was
$1,599.99now $1,299.99 at Amazon
- Roku 65-inch Pro Series 4K QLED Mini-LED Smart Roku TV: was
$1,199.99now $799.99 at Best Buy
UK Quick Deals
- TCL 65-inch C6K 4K mini-LED TV (2025): was
£749now £649 at Very
- TCL 65-inch C7L 4K SQD mini-LED TV (2026) : was
£1,199now £854.10 at Very
- LG B6E 65-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was
£1,399now £1,079.10 at Very
- Samsung S85H 65-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was
£1,299now £1,199 at Amazon
- Samsung S90H 65-inch OLED TV: was
£1,599now £1,399 at Markselectrical
Today's best TV deals in the US
Want bang-for-your-buck? The QM6K is an excellent budget TV, earning four out of five stars in our review, but with this price, we'd bump up that score. It has great local dimming that means it looks great even in larger sizes.
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If you want a larger screen OLED for less, the LG B6E is the perfect gateway. At this size, contrast and black levels are important and that's where OLED shines. The B6E is near-identical to the B6, only missing some inconsequential AI features and a different rear panel design.
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This deal for the 65-inch TCL QM7L for $847.99 at Amazon is one of Black Friday's best deals. This is fantastic mini-LED TV with a detailed, colorful picture and impressive local dimming: important at a 65-inch size. The QM7L earned 4.5 stars in our review.
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The Hisense U7 packs plenty of features for gaming, with good performance to match and delivers good picture quality for the price. For under $800, you can get the 65-inch screen, which for a mid-range mini-LED is a great offer.
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Another grat value-for-money TV, Roku's Pro Series mini-LED offers great picture quality, 4K 120Hz and VRR for gaming and the Roku smart TV platform. We like the Pro series a lot, and this is a decent discount, knocking $400 off.
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Less than $1,000 for one of TCL's best mini-LED TVs, the QM8L, is a brilliant price. It has amazing picture quality, particularly with its high brightness and vibrant colors, and it's a strong choice for gaming as well. With this TV, you're getting flagship performance without the big price tag.
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Rival to the LG C6, the Samsung S90H is a 5-star TV in its own right. Delivering similar picture quality, the S90H is the better option for bright rooms, thanks to its anti-glare screen. An impressive performer for movies and gaming, $1,397.99 is a great deal for this mid-range OLED.
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The LG C6 is a phenomenal TV, delivering real value for money with its excellent picture quality and gaming performance. It's a big upgrade on its predecessor and is our #1 TV of 2026, scoring 5 stars in our review. This deal at Amazon takes the 65-inch model down to $1,349.99, a near-record low.
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Samsung's own budget OLED, the S85H offers great picture quality with crisp textures and powerful contrast, holding its own against the LG B6. It earned 4.5-stars in our review, thanks to its picture quality and brilliant gaming performance.
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The Braiva 7 II may be Sony's entry-level RGB mini-LED TV, but it's one of the best versions of the tech so far, showing what RGB is capable of, delivering stunning picture quality with rich contrast and colors. The 65-inch model has dropped to $1,499 at Best Buy. It's still a premium TV, but offers plenty for the money.
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Today's best TV deals in the UK
The TCL C6K is one of the best budget big screens on the market, and with a mini-LED panel, you know you're getting effective local dimming for rich contrast, which is important at this size. At £649, this is a great deal for a budget TV we know looks good in this size.
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TCL's 2026 mid-range mini-LED is one of the best we've tested this year. We were impressed by just how good this TV looked considering its price range, especially with its deep black levels and vivid colors. This Very deal puts the 65-inch at just over £850: a very good price for this TV.
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Great, affordable OLED isn't always easy to find, but the LG B6E is one of the class-leading TVs for this. Its picture quality is fantastic and it's brilliant for gaming. This deal knocks the 65-inch down to £1,079.10: a cheap price for the UK! Use code BFSAVE at checkout to get the deal.
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The Samsung S85H is a great budget OLED TV, with vibrant, contrast-rich picture quality, as well as a full list of features for gaming with razor-sharp performance to match. This is a great option if you want a way into OLED without paying super-premium prices. This deal knocks £100 off the 65-inch model, dropping it to a record-low £1,199. Tick the 'Apply Voucher' box on the listing to get this price.
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Packed with a near-full suite of features, a mini-LED panel and a 2.1.2channel speaker system, the Hisense U7 Pro is another great value TV, delivering rich, vibrant picture quality, plus an effective anti-reflection screen for bright room viewing. At Currys, the 65-inch model has dropped to £949, a good deal for a 65-inch TV with this much packed into it.
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The Sony Bravia 7 II adopts new RGB mini-LED panel tech and the result is an OLED-level picture, with breath-taking detail, colors and black levels. It's a good choice for gamers and although it is a premium TV, it's an incredible TV that we rated as one of 2026's best.
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The S90H earned 5-stars in our review, as we described it as a "phenomenal" OLED TV. Its effective anti-glare screen means it's the best mid-range OLED for bright rooms, and it delivers realistic textures, bold colors and rich contrast. Gamers will be pleased with its features and performance too. This deal takes the 65-inch down to £1,399, a fantastically-low price for an OLED like this.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel.
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