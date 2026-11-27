Black Friday is well and truly underway, and among all the great TV offers we've found excellent Black Friday 65-inch TV deals on a range of models from LG, Samsung, TCL, and more.

The top deal in the US right now has to be the TCL QM6K 65-inch for $497.99 at Amazon US (was $799). This budget mini-LED offers great performance and features for what is now an incredibly low price.

In the UK, the TCL C7L 65-inch for £854.10 at Very (was £1,199) is today's standout deal. This is the cheapest this TV has ever been, and it's one of our favorite TVs we've tested in 2026.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the UK

Scroll down for quick links to our top deals, and keep scrolling to see our full list of the best Black Friday TV deals.

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best TV deals in the US

Save 47% LG B6E 65-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was $1,899.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy If you want a larger screen OLED for less, the LG B6E is the perfect gateway. At this size, contrast and black levels are important and that's where OLED shines. The B6E is near-identical to the B6, only missing some inconsequential AI features and a different rear panel design. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% TCL QM8L 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV : was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy Less than $1,000 for one of TCL's best mini-LED TVs, the QM8L, is a brilliant price. It has amazing picture quality, particularly with its high brightness and vibrant colors, and it's a strong choice for gaming as well. With this TV, you're getting flagship performance without the big price tag. Read more Read less ▼

Save 26% Samsung S90H 65-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was $1,897.99 now $1,397.99 at Amazon Rival to the LG C6, the Samsung S90H is a 5-star TV in its own right. Delivering similar picture quality, the S90H is the better option for bright rooms, thanks to its anti-glare screen. An impressive performer for movies and gaming, $1,397.99 is a great deal for this mid-range OLED. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% LG C6 65-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was $1,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Amazon The LG C6 is a phenomenal TV, delivering real value for money with its excellent picture quality and gaming performance. It's a big upgrade on its predecessor and is our #1 TV of 2026, scoring 5 stars in our review. This deal at Amazon takes the 65-inch model down to $1,349.99, a near-record low. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best TV deals in the UK

Save 13% TCL 65-inch C6K 4K mini-LED TV (2025): was £749 now £649 at very.co.uk The TCL C6K is one of the best budget big screens on the market, and with a mini-LED panel, you know you're getting effective local dimming for rich contrast, which is important at this size. At £649, this is a great deal for a budget TV we know looks good in this size. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% TCL 65-inch C7L 4K SQD mini-LED TV (2026) : was £1,199 now £854.10 at very.co.uk TCL's 2026 mid-range mini-LED is one of the best we've tested this year. We were impressed by just how good this TV looked considering its price range, especially with its deep black levels and vivid colors. This Very deal puts the 65-inch at just over £850: a very good price for this TV. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% LG B6E 65-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was £1,399 now £1,079.10 at very.co.uk Great, affordable OLED isn't always easy to find, but the LG B6E is one of the class-leading TVs for this. Its picture quality is fantastic and it's brilliant for gaming. This deal knocks the 65-inch down to £1,079.10: a cheap price for the UK! Use code BFSAVE at checkout to get the deal. Read more Read less ▼

Save 8% Samsung S85H 65-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was £1,299 now £1,199 at Amazon The Samsung S85H is a great budget OLED TV, with vibrant, contrast-rich picture quality, as well as a full list of features for gaming with razor-sharp performance to match. This is a great option if you want a way into OLED without paying super-premium prices. This deal knocks £100 off the 65-inch model, dropping it to a record-low £1,199. Tick the 'Apply Voucher' box on the listing to get this price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% Hisense U7 Pro 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV (2026) : was £1,299 now £949 at Currys Packed with a near-full suite of features, a mini-LED panel and a 2.1.2channel speaker system, the Hisense U7 Pro is another great value TV, delivering rich, vibrant picture quality, plus an effective anti-reflection screen for bright room viewing. At Currys, the 65-inch model has dropped to £949, a good deal for a 65-inch TV with this much packed into it. Read more Read less ▼

Save 13% Samsung S90H 65-inch OLED TV: was £1,599 now £1,399 at markselectrical.co.uk The S90H earned 5-stars in our review, as we described it as a "phenomenal" OLED TV. Its effective anti-glare screen means it's the best mid-range OLED for bright rooms, and it delivers realistic textures, bold colors and rich contrast. Gamers will be pleased with its features and performance too. This deal takes the 65-inch down to £1,399, a fantastically-low price for an OLED like this. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK