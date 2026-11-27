Black Friday is the perfect time to buy a new tablet at a cut price, and retailers are offering big deals on iPads and Amazon tablets alike. In the US, for instance, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 is down to just $699.99 (was $999.99) at Amazon, while UK shoppers can find the same model at Argos for just £529 (was £629).



• Browse all of today's best Black Friday deals

If you're more of an Apple fan, Amazon is also offering the iPad 11-inch (2025) for just $379 (was $449) in the US, while the same retailer has the same iPad at just £399 (was £429) in the UK.

For the lowdown on these Black Friday tablet deals (and many more), scroll down to their corresponding deal blocks.

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best Black Friday iPad deals in the US

Save $400 Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (1TB): was $1,899.99 now $1,499.99 at Samsung The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has since been replaced by the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, but that newer model is not on sale this Black Friday and, in terms of upgrades, only offers a slightly faster chipset and improved audio. The previous-gen model remains an excellent option for desktop work and running demanding creative applications, and the 1TB variant of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is available for $1,499.99 at Samsung right now. Unfortunately, all other storage variants have sold out, but $1,499.99 is $100 more than the entry-level 256GB variant of the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, and some $600 cheaper than that tablet's 1TB variant. Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 (128GB): was $999.99 now $699.99 at Amazon Most people don't need as much power as Samsung's Ultra-level tablets provide, and the lower-spec Galaxy Tab S11 is a great alternative option. On sale at both Amazon and Samsung for $699.99 right now, the Tab S11 offers speedy performance, great tablet software, and an impressively lightweight design. In our review, we called it ‘the closest thing to an iPad Air in Android form,’ and while Apple's tablet offers a nicer display than the Tab S11, Samsung's midrange tablet is still worth considering. Read more Read less ▼

Save $69.90 Lenovo Idea Tab Pro (128GB): was $369.89 now $299.99 at Amazon The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is, for me, the best Android-powered tablet under $400, and Amazon's current $299.99 deal price is not far off the best we've ever seen ($259.99 back in 2025). This tablet is ideal for streaming *and* studying thanks to its 12.7-inch 3K display, and its MicroSD card support is an unusual bonus at this price point. Read more Read less ▼

Save $70 Apple iPad 11-inch (A16, 2025): was $449 now $379 at Amazon Apple's latest base iPad is on sale for $379 at Amazon right now, and while it's been cheaper in the past, Apple's June price rises across the entire iPad range have made any available savings more attractive. The most significant upgrade for this model versus the previous generation is its newer A16 chip for faster performance, but you'll also get double the storage as standard (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front and back cameras, which make this iPad the best iPad for casual streamers and scrollers. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPad mini 8.3-inch (A17 Pro, 2024): was $599 now $499 at Amazon If you're after a smaller iPad, Amazon's Black Friday sale has knocked a huge $100 off the price of the A17 Pro-powered iPad mini. This model doesn't feature an OLED screen or the latest A20 Pro chipset, but it's still a capable pocket companion for reading and streaming. It supports Apple Intelligence features, and it'll remain supported with software updates for many years to come. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025): was $749 now $649 at Amazon Amazon has the newest iPad Air with the M3 chipset on sale for $649 right now. Again, that's nowhere near this tablet's record-low $449 price, but we're unlikely to see that level of discount offered again after Apple's June price increases on the entire iPad range. In addition to Apple's superfast brain, the iPad Air features a crisp Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage as standard, 12MP front and rear cameras, and support for Apple's AI features. Discounts are also available on the larger 13-inch model. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M5, 2025): was $1,499 now $1,399 at Amazon As with the 11-inch model, Amazon is offering $100 off the newest 13-inch iPad Pro this Black Friday. In our review, we described the iPad Pro (2025) as "the ultimate Pro tablet for power users who want top-tier performance and versatility," and this 13-inch model gives you the biggest iPad screen possible to enjoy all of that power. Again, as with all of Apple's iPads, it's been cheaper in the past, but following Apple's June price increases on the entire iPad range, this is probably the best Black Friday price we can hope for. Read more Read less ▼

Save $150 Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro (128GB): was $549.99 now $399.99 at Amazon We tested the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro and fell in love with its gorgeous 2.8K display and anti-glare nanomatte coating, which is absolutely worth the $50 price premium. We've linked the base 128GB storage option here, but the Tablet 12 Pro can be configured with up to 256GB of storage and purchased alongside the Alexa Tablet Pro Pen and Pro Keyboard, making it the best option for demanding productivity and creative tasks. Both bundle types for the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro are also on sale now. Read more Read less ▼

Save $130 Amazon Alexa Tablet 11: was $329.99 now $199.99 at Amazon The mid-range Alexa Tablet 11 is also on sale at a significant discount this Black Friday. This model has less base storage, a slightly smaller screen, and a weaker chipset than the flagship Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, but you'll get more RAM, a larger, sharper 90Hz display, and longer battery life here than with the entry-level Alexa Tablet 8. This is the model to choose if you want a tablet for streaming, scrolling, and completing light productivity tasks (like college work or email-sending). Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% Amazon Alexa Tablet 8: was $229.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Of the three new Amazon tablets, the Alexa Tablet 8 is the closest to the company's older Fire devices. This is a smaller model, measuring just eight inches across, like the popular Fire Tab 8, and with just 4GB RAM, it's not particularly powerful. Still, it's a perfectly good option for streaming on the go, and its 14-hour battery life is better than most tablet rivals at this price. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Black Friday iPad deals in the UK

Save £100 Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 (128GB): was £629 now £529 at Argos Most people don't need as much power as Samsung's Ultra-level tablets provide, and the lower-spec Galaxy Tab S11 is a great alternative option. On sale at Argos for a record-low £529 right now, the Tab S11 offers speedy performance, great tablet software, and an impressively lightweight design. In our review, we called it ‘the closest thing to an iPad Air in Android form,’ and while Apple's tablet offers a nicer display than the Tab S11, Samsung's midrange tablet is still worth considering. Read more Read less ▼

Save £100 Oppo Pad 5 Pro (256GB): was £699 now £599 at oppo.com We called the Oppo Pad 5 Pro "an iPad Air-rivaling Android tablet with a refreshingly reasonable price tag" in our 4.5-star review, so it's an even better buy after this £100 discount for Black Friday. With a premium design, sharp screen, long-lasting battery, and great performance, it is the ideal tablet for your productivity, browsing, and streaming needs. Read more Read less ▼

Save £130 Honor MagicPad 4 (128GB): was £599 now £469 at very.co.uk The Honor MagicPad 4 surprised us by being a genuinely iPad-rivaling slate in testing this year. For a lower price than the latest iPad Air, the MagicPad 4 offers a thin and lightweight design, a stunning OLED screen, an excellent eight-speaker stereo setup, and near-unbeatable update support. £469 at Very is a new record-low price. Read more Read less ▼

Save £30 Apple iPad 11-inch (A16, 2025): was £429 now £399 at Amazon Apple's latest base iPad is on sale for £399 at Amazon right now, and while it's been cheaper in the past, Apple's June price rises across the entire iPad range have made any available savings more attractive. The most significant upgrade for this model versus the previous generation is its newer A16 chip for faster performance, but you'll also get double the storage as standard (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front and back cameras, which make this iPad the best iPad for casual streamers and scrollers. If Amazon's stock runs low, you can find the same deal at Very and John Lewis. Read more Read less ▼

Save £80 Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2026): was £749 now £669 at Amazon The new iPad Air is the closest thing you can get to an iPad Pro without having to pay upwards of £1,000, which is why we believe it's the best iPad for students in 2025. For just over half the price of Apple's professional-grade iPad, you'll get a beautiful Liquid Retina display, a MacBook-level M3 chipset, a landscape-oriented front-facing camera, and landscape stereo speakers with spatial audio. Amazon's £669 deal price is nowhere near this tablet's record-low £578 price, but we're unlikely to see that level of discount offered again after Apple's June price increases on the entire iPad range. Read more Read less ▼

Save £35 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M5, 2025): was £1,199 now £1,164 at Amazon Amazon is offering £35 off the newest iPad Pro, the iPad Pro 11-inch (2025). The main difference between this and the 2024 model is the former's M5 chipset, which, on paper, delivers faster CPU, GPU, and AI performance than the latter's M4 chipset. Will you notice that difference in reality? Probably not. But the M4 iPad Pro is nigh-on impossible to find these days, so the M5 iPad Pro is your best bet if you're in the market for the best tablet money can buy. Read more Read less ▼

Save £3.37 Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M5, 2025): was £1,499.99 now £1,496.62 at Amazon This isn't exactly a deal, but Amazon's £1496.62 on the 13-inch iPad Pro is currently the best on the web. In our review, we described the iPad Pro (2025) as "the ultimate Pro tablet for power users who want top-tier performance and versatility," and this 13-inch model gives you the biggest iPad screen possible to enjoy all of that power. Read more Read less ▼

Save £160 Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro: was £499.99 now £339.99 at Amazon We tested the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro and fell in love with its gorgeous 2.8K display and anti-glare nanomatte coating, which is absolutely worth the $50 price premium. We've linked the base 128GB storage option here, but the Tablet 12 Pro can be configured with up to 256GB of storage and purchased alongside the Alexa Tablet Pro Pen and Pro Keyboard, making it the best option for demanding productivity and creative tasks. Both bundle types for the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro are also on sale now. Read more Read less ▼

Save £120 Amazon Alexa Tablet 11: was £289.99 now £169.99 at Amazon The mid-range Alexa Tablet 11 is also on sale at a significant discount this Black Friday. This model has less base storage, a slightly smaller screen, and a weaker chipset than the flagship Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, but you'll get more RAM, a larger, sharper 90Hz display, and longer battery life here than with the entry-level Alexa Tablet 8. This is the model to choose if you want a tablet for streaming, scrolling, and completing light productivity tasks (like college work or email-sending). Read more Read less ▼

Save £100 Amazon Alexa Tablet 8: was £219.99 now £119.99 at Amazon Of the three new Amazon tablets, the Alexa Tablet 8 is the closest to the company's older Fire devices. This is a smaller model, measuring just eight inches across, like the popular Fire Tab 8, and with just 4GB RAM, it's not particularly powerful. Still, it's a perfectly good option for streaming on the go, and its 14-hour battery life is better than most tablet rivals at this price. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK