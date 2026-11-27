Black Friday is the perfect time to buy a new tablet at a cut price, and retailers are offering big deals on iPads and Amazon tablets alike. In the US, for instance, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 is down to just $699.99 (was $999.99) at Amazon, while UK shoppers can find the same model at Argos for just £529 (was £629).
• Browse all of today's best Black Friday deals
If you're more of an Apple fan, Amazon is also offering the iPad 11-inch (2025) for just $379 (was $449) in the US, while the same retailer has the same iPad at just £399 (was £429) in the UK.
For the lowdown on these Black Friday tablet deals (and many more), scroll down to their corresponding deal blocks.
US Quick Deals
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (1TB): was
$1,899.99now $1,499.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 (128GB): was
$999.99now $699.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE (128GB): was
$549.99now $349.99
- Lenovo Idea Tab Pro (128GB): was
$369.89now $299.99
- iPad 11-inch (2025): was
$449now $379
- iPad mini 8.5-inch (2026): was
$699now $599
- iPad mini 8.3-inch (2024): was
$599now $499
- iPad Air 11-inch (2026): was
$749now $649
- iPad Air 13-inch (2026): was
$949now $849
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2025): now
$1,199now $1,049
- iPad Pro 13-inch (2025): was
$1,499now $1,399
- Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro (128GB): was
$549.99now $399.99
- Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro (256GB): was
$679.99now $559.99
- Amazon Alexa Tablet 11 (64GB): was
$329.99now $199.99
- Amazon Alexa Tablet 11 (128GB): was
$379.99now $219.99
- Amazon Alexa Tablet 8 (64GB): was
$229.99now $129.99
- Amazon Alexa Tablet 8 (128GB): was
$279.99now $159.99
UK Quick Deals
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra (256GB): was
£1,399now £1,119
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (512GB): was
£1,275now £1,189
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 (128GB): was
£629now £529
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE (128GB): was
£539now £409
- Oppo Pad 5 Pro (256GB): was
£699now £599
- Honor MagicPad 4 (128GB): was
£599now £469
- Lenovo Idea Tab Pro (128GB): was
£379.99now £339
- iPad 11-inch (2025): was
£429now £399
- iPad Air 11-inch (2026): was
£749now £669
- iPad Air 13-inch (2026): was
£949now £859
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2025): was
£1,199now £1,164
- iPad Pro 13-inch (2025): was
£1,499now £1,496.62
- Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro (128GB): was
£499.99now £339.99
- Amazon Alexa Tablet 11 (64GB): was
£289.99now £169.99
- Amazon Alexa Tablet 11: (128GB) was
£329.99now £194.99
- Amazon Alexa Tablet 8 (64GB): was
£199.99now £99.99
- Amazon Alexa Tablet 8 (128GB): was
£239.99now £149.99
Today's best Black Friday iPad deals in the US
The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has since been replaced by the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, but that newer model is not on sale this Black Friday and, in terms of upgrades, only offers a slightly faster chipset and improved audio. The previous-gen model remains an excellent option for desktop work and running demanding creative applications, and the 1TB variant of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is available for $1,499.99 at Samsung right now. Unfortunately, all other storage variants have sold out, but $1,499.99 is $100 more than the entry-level 256GB variant of the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, and some $600 cheaper than that tablet's 1TB variant.
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Most people don't need as much power as Samsung's Ultra-level tablets provide, and the lower-spec Galaxy Tab S11 is a great alternative option. On sale at both Amazon and Samsung for $699.99 right now, the Tab S11 offers speedy performance, great tablet software, and an impressively lightweight design. In our review, we called it ‘the closest thing to an iPad Air in Android form,’ and while Apple's tablet offers a nicer display than the Tab S11, Samsung's midrange tablet is still worth considering.
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The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is also on sale at both Amazon and Samsung for Black Friday, and it's worth considering if you want an affordable Android tablet for streaming, scrolling, and note-taking. Versus the pricier Galaxy Tab S11, the S10 FE gets a lower-spec screen (a 90Hz LCD) and a weaker chipset (the Exynos 1580), but it's still an impressive package overall. In our review, we said the Tab S10 FE "remains a great tablet for those who might be torn between the flagship Tab S11 and the budget Tab A11."
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The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is, for me, the best Android-powered tablet under $400, and Amazon's current $299.99 deal price is not far off the best we've ever seen ($259.99 back in 2025). This tablet is ideal for streaming *and* studying thanks to its 12.7-inch 3K display, and its MicroSD card support is an unusual bonus at this price point.
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Apple's newest iPad, the iPad mini 8.5-inch (2026), only hit shelves a few weeks ago, but Amazon is already offering this tablet for $100 less than its MSRP. Versus its predecessor, it boasts an OLED screen and a more powerful A20 Pro chipset. If you want the nano-texture display add-on, you'll have to choose the 256GB storage variant, but Amazon's $877 price on that combination is still better than Apple's $899 equivalent.
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Apple's latest base iPad is on sale for $379 at Amazon right now, and while it's been cheaper in the past, Apple's June price rises across the entire iPad range have made any available savings more attractive. The most significant upgrade for this model versus the previous generation is its newer A16 chip for faster performance, but you'll also get double the storage as standard (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front and back cameras, which make this iPad the best iPad for casual streamers and scrollers.
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If you're after a smaller iPad, Amazon's Black Friday sale has knocked a huge $100 off the price of the A17 Pro-powered iPad mini. This model doesn't feature an OLED screen or the latest A20 Pro chipset, but it's still a capable pocket companion for reading and streaming. It supports Apple Intelligence features, and it'll remain supported with software updates for many years to come.
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Amazon has the newest iPad Air with the M3 chipset on sale for $649 right now. Again, that's nowhere near this tablet's record-low $449 price, but we're unlikely to see that level of discount offered again after Apple's June price increases on the entire iPad range. In addition to Apple's superfast brain, the iPad Air features a crisp Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage as standard, 12MP front and rear cameras, and support for Apple's AI features. Discounts are also available on the larger 13-inch model.
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If you like the look of the iPad Air but would prefer a larger screen, you're in luck: the 13-inch model is also on sale at Amazon right now. All four colors are available at the time of writing, but if stock runs low, Best Buy is offering the same deal on the same iPad Air model.
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Amazon is still offering a hefty $150 off the newest iPad Pro, the iPad Pro 11-inch (2025), for Black Friday. The main difference between this and the 2024 model is the former's M5 chipset, which, on paper, delivers faster CPU, GPU, and AI performance than the latter's M4 chipset. In any case, that older M4 model is actually more expensive at Amazon right now, so there's really no reason not to choose Apple's latest and greatest iPad Pro.
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As with the 11-inch model, Amazon is offering $100 off the newest 13-inch iPad Pro this Black Friday. In our review, we described the iPad Pro (2025) as "the ultimate Pro tablet for power users who want top-tier performance and versatility," and this 13-inch model gives you the biggest iPad screen possible to enjoy all of that power. Again, as with all of Apple's iPads, it's been cheaper in the past, but following Apple's June price increases on the entire iPad range, this is probably the best Black Friday price we can hope for.
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We tested the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro and fell in love with its gorgeous 2.8K display and anti-glare nanomatte coating, which is absolutely worth the $50 price premium. We've linked the base 128GB storage option here, but the Tablet 12 Pro can be configured with up to 256GB of storage and purchased alongside the Alexa Tablet Pro Pen and Pro Keyboard, making it the best option for demanding productivity and creative tasks. Both bundle types for the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro are also on sale now.
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The mid-range Alexa Tablet 11 is also on sale at a significant discount this Black Friday. This model has less base storage, a slightly smaller screen, and a weaker chipset than the flagship Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, but you'll get more RAM, a larger, sharper 90Hz display, and longer battery life here than with the entry-level Alexa Tablet 8. This is the model to choose if you want a tablet for streaming, scrolling, and completing light productivity tasks (like college work or email-sending).
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Of the three new Amazon tablets, the Alexa Tablet 8 is the closest to the company's older Fire devices. This is a smaller model, measuring just eight inches across, like the popular Fire Tab 8, and with just 4GB RAM, it's not particularly powerful. Still, it's a perfectly good option for streaming on the go, and its 14-hour battery life is better than most tablet rivals at this price.
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Today's best Black Friday iPad deals in the UK
Both Amazon and Currys have the new Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra on sale for a record-low price for Black Friday. I wouldn't usually recommend picking up this latest model (in terms of upgrades over its predecessor, it only really offers a slightly faster chipset and improved audio), but at £1,119, the S12 Ultra is even cheaper than the S11 Ultra at Samsung right now. Amazon is, however, also offering a strong £1,189 deal price on the 512GB variant of the S11 Ultra, which is worth considering over the £1,319-costing 512GB Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra.
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Most people don't need as much power as Samsung's Ultra-level tablets provide, and the lower-spec Galaxy Tab S11 is a great alternative option. On sale at Argos for a record-low £529 right now, the Tab S11 offers speedy performance, great tablet software, and an impressively lightweight design. In our review, we called it ‘the closest thing to an iPad Air in Android form,’ and while Apple's tablet offers a nicer display than the Tab S11, Samsung's midrange tablet is still worth considering.
Read moreRead less▼
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is on sale at Currys for Black Friday, and it's worth considering if you want an affordable Android tablet for streaming, scrolling, and note-taking. Versus the pricier Galaxy Tab S11, the S10 FE gets a lower-spec screen (a 90Hz LCD) and a weaker chipset (the Exynos 1580), but it's still an impressive package overall. In our review, we said the Tab S10 FE "remains a great tablet for those who might be torn between the flagship Tab S11 and the budget Tab A11." If you'd rather have a larger screen, Amazon also has the S10 FE+ on sale for £549 right now.
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We called the Oppo Pad 5 Pro "an iPad Air-rivaling Android tablet with a refreshingly reasonable price tag" in our 4.5-star review, so it's an even better buy after this £100 discount for Black Friday. With a premium design, sharp screen, long-lasting battery, and great performance, it is the ideal tablet for your productivity, browsing, and streaming needs.
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The Honor MagicPad 4 surprised us by being a genuinely iPad-rivaling slate in testing this year. For a lower price than the latest iPad Air, the MagicPad 4 offers a thin and lightweight design, a stunning OLED screen, an excellent eight-speaker stereo setup, and near-unbeatable update support. £469 at Very is a new record-low price.
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While we're big fans of the OnePlus Pad Go and OnePlus Pad Lite (both of which are exclusive to the UK), you won't find a better Android-powered tablet for under £400 than Lenovo's 12.7-inch Idea Tab Pro. £339 is a strong deal on an extremely underrated tablet, though stock is running low now that the second-generation version is available to buy.
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Apple's latest base iPad is on sale for £399 at Amazon right now, and while it's been cheaper in the past, Apple's June price rises across the entire iPad range have made any available savings more attractive. The most significant upgrade for this model versus the previous generation is its newer A16 chip for faster performance, but you'll also get double the storage as standard (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front and back cameras, which make this iPad the best iPad for casual streamers and scrollers. If Amazon's stock runs low, you can find the same deal at Very and John Lewis.
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The new iPad Air is the closest thing you can get to an iPad Pro without having to pay upwards of £1,000, which is why we believe it's the best iPad for students in 2025. For just over half the price of Apple's professional-grade iPad, you'll get a beautiful Liquid Retina display, a MacBook-level M3 chipset, a landscape-oriented front-facing camera, and landscape stereo speakers with spatial audio. Amazon's £669 deal price is nowhere near this tablet's record-low £578 price, but we're unlikely to see that level of discount offered again after Apple's June price increases on the entire iPad range.
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If you like the look of the iPad Air but would prefer a larger screen, you're in luck: the 13-inch model is also on sale at Amazon right now. All four colors are available at the time of writing, but if stock runs low, Argos is offering the same deal on the same iPad Air model.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon is offering £35 off the newest iPad Pro, the iPad Pro 11-inch (2025). The main difference between this and the 2024 model is the former's M5 chipset, which, on paper, delivers faster CPU, GPU, and AI performance than the latter's M4 chipset. Will you notice that difference in reality? Probably not. But the M4 iPad Pro is nigh-on impossible to find these days, so the M5 iPad Pro is your best bet if you're in the market for the best tablet money can buy.
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This isn't exactly a deal, but Amazon's £1496.62 on the 13-inch iPad Pro is currently the best on the web. In our review, we described the iPad Pro (2025) as "the ultimate Pro tablet for power users who want top-tier performance and versatility," and this 13-inch model gives you the biggest iPad screen possible to enjoy all of that power.
Read moreRead less▼
We tested the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro and fell in love with its gorgeous 2.8K display and anti-glare nanomatte coating, which is absolutely worth the $50 price premium. We've linked the base 128GB storage option here, but the Tablet 12 Pro can be configured with up to 256GB of storage and purchased alongside the Alexa Tablet Pro Pen and Pro Keyboard, making it the best option for demanding productivity and creative tasks. Both bundle types for the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro are also on sale now.
Read moreRead less▼
The mid-range Alexa Tablet 11 is also on sale at a significant discount this Black Friday. This model has less base storage, a slightly smaller screen, and a weaker chipset than the flagship Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, but you'll get more RAM, a larger, sharper 90Hz display, and longer battery life here than with the entry-level Alexa Tablet 8. This is the model to choose if you want a tablet for streaming, scrolling, and completing light productivity tasks (like college work or email-sending).
Read moreRead less▼
Of the three new Amazon tablets, the Alexa Tablet 8 is the closest to the company's older Fire devices. This is a smaller model, measuring just eight inches across, like the popular Fire Tab 8, and with just 4GB RAM, it's not particularly powerful. Still, it's a perfectly good option for streaming on the go, and its 14-hour battery life is better than most tablet rivals at this price.
Read moreRead less▼
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Axel is TechRadar's Phones Editor, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest AI breakthroughs as part of the site's Mobile Computing vertical. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion.
Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.
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