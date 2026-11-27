The Black Friday Apple deals are go, and there's no need to wait — in fact, if you're looking for discounts on everything from the AirPods Pro 3 to the latest iPad mini 2026 (yes, the one that launched three weeks ago), I'd suggest scrolling quickly to the deals below.

Highlights so far include a record-low price on the AirPods Pro 3, which are now $149 at Walmart (was $249) and the iPad mini 8.5-inch (2026) at Amazon for $599 (was $699). If you're in the UK, you can also pick up the Apple AirPods Pro 3 for £156 at Amazon was £219).

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the UK

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US

I've been an Apple user for 25 years and to help you find the best Black Friday Apple deals this year, I've looked far and wide in both the US and UK to separate the genuine bargains from the duds.

For US buyers, some of my top picks include the iPhone Air at just $799 (was $1,099) at Best Buy in the US, and a great offer on the new iPhone 18 Pro that sees Verizon throw in a free Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods 5 with selected plans.

If you're in the UK, I've also seen that the iPad Air 11-inch (2026) is available for a very tempting £669 (was £749), while Apple is also (just like in the US) offering a generous 50% off Apple TV for six months to help take care of your Christmas viewing.

US quick deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best Black Friday Apple deals in the US

Save 40% Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 at Walmart Let's get to the point: buy them. This is the cheapest the AirPods Pro 3 have ever been and they are exceptional value for money at this price. On a scale of 1 to amazing, they're an eleven. Read more Read less ▼

Save 32% Apple Airpods 4: was $129.99 now $89 at Walmart These are not the latest AirPods, so you don't get noise canceling. But you do get really nice sound, and as there is no sign of any AirPods 5 deals so far this is the cheapest way to get AirPods this Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag second-generation: was $29 now $18 at Amazon Apple's second-generation AirTag with louder sound, a 50% improvement in range for Precision Finding, and the rest of the features that made the first-gen such a great item tracker are at the lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday. Right now, Amazon has a single AirTag for just $23. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Apple AirTag 4-Pack: was $99 now $79 at Amazon Apple's 2nd-generation AirTag 4-pack got a nice discount to $79 at the start of the month and it's back down to that price at Amazon in the Black Friday sales. Ideal for people who tend to misplace things, you simply attach the AirTag to anything you need to keep track of, such as luggage or your keys, and your iPhone will locate the item. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch SE 3 GPS, 40mm: was $249 now $179 at Amazon Amazon has a $70 discount on the Apple Watch SE 3, which beats the lowest price we've previously seen for Apple's budget smartwatch. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our review and said it was the best Apple Watch for most people, so long as you can live without the advanced health features found on the Apple Watch 12. Read more Read less ▼

Save $70 Apple iPad 11-inch (A16, 2025): was $449 now $379 at Amazon This deal's even better since we first spotted it: the 11-inch A16 iPad has dropped from a discounted price of $399 to an even better $379. This model doubles the storage and gives you a faster processor for silky-smooth performance. The 11-inch Liquid Retina display is crisp and bright and the front and back cameras are great. This is the iPad for streamers and scrollers alike. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $599 now $499 at Amazon We've previously seen Amazon discounting this A17 Pro-powered mini to $449, so you might want to hang on in the hope of it going lower again — but that was before all the price rises. You don't get the OLED screen of the latest iPad mini here, but it's still a pocket rocket, runs Apple Intelligence and will be supported for years to come — and it's way cheaper than the newer one. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025): was $749 now $649 at Amazon This deal is nowhere near the record-low price we saw earlier this year — that was $449 — but Apple has since hiked its prices across all its devices so this is still a good deal. The Air is the best iPad for most people and gives you a nice Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage, 12MP cameras front and back, and Apple Intelligence. There's also discounts on the larger 13-inch model. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M5, 2025): was $1,499 now $1,399 at Amazon Everything we love about the 11-inch iPad Pro (M5) applies to the 13-inch one, but that larger screen makes a bigger difference than you might expect: if you're working in pro apps or just like watching Apple TV or reading magazines in Apple News+ it's a great display. As we said in our review, it's "the ultimate Pro tablet for power users who want top-tier performance and versatility" and a real alternative to a MacBook Pro. Read more Read less ▼

Save $30 Apple Pencil Pro: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The Pro is the best version of the Apple Pencil and it works with the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini. Its low latency performance makes it feel utterly realistic when writing or drawing, and you can squeeze it to bring up a palette to customize your settings. This is almost as low a price as we've ever seen; Amazon briefly dropped it to $89 in late 2024, but that was long before Apple upped its prices for pretty much everything. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M5 chip: was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon This is a solid deal on Apple's 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch, which features the M5 chip, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD. Why only 'solid'? Well, until June the retail price here would have been $1,099, making this a $50 saving — and just before those hikes, you could get it for $900. So, while $1,049 is still a $150 saving on the current price, you might be left wondering if you missed out. Read more Read less ▼

Save $99.01 Apple 2026 Macbook Neo 13-Inch : was $699 now $599.99 at Amazon CPU: A18 Pro

Display: 13 inches

Memory: 8GB

SSD: 256GB Apple's most affordable MacBook got a price hike this year, but this Black Friday deal makes it a notably cheaper. It's not a Mac for video pros but as an everyday laptop or a student laptop it's excellent. Read more Read less ▼

Apple TV: was $14.99 now $6.99 at Apple

Apple has brought back its bargain Black Friday streaming deal, offering new and eligible subscribers more than 50% off the usual monthly price for a whole six months. You'll have to sign up before November 30 to lock in this discount, but doing so would mean you'll be able to stream the highly-anticipated sci-fi series Neuromancer when it releases in January 2027. Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 Apple iPhone Air: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy The iPhone Air for just $799.99 at Best Buy is an absolutely ridiculous deal, especially when you consider that a) it launched for $999 (before a post-launch price rise), and b) its 2025 stablemate, the iPhone 17, retails for $899. Sure, the Air has its compromises — it only has one camera, and no more than one-day battery life — but it's a gorgeous device that'll remain powerful and supported for many years to come. Read more Read less ▼

Free AirPods Apple iPhone Duo: phone and unlimited plan for $105.55 $72.22/mo, plus AirPods and Watch at Verizon

Verizon has been pushing its new all-in-one 'Simplicity' plans recently, and the carrier's Black Friday deal on the iPhone Duo is a prime example of their potential value. With this promotion, you're bundling together a device with a line on an unlimited data plan for just $72/mo (in total) without a trade-in (the Duo knocks $33/mo off the $50/mo Simplicity plan). Crucially, the Simplicity plan allows you to upgrade every year, which is definitely a major selling point. Verizon will also throw in an Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods 5 as bonus gifts, though the watch requires its own service line. Read more Read less ▼

Free AirPods Apple iPhone Duo: up to $1,200 off at T-Mobile

T-Mobile's deals on the new iPhone Duo offer a couple of ways to save. You'll get the device for free if you load your T-Mix plan up with seven or more picks (or up to $1,200 off with five picks), but unless you're paying the phone bill for your entire family, you're better off trading in your existing iPhone for a cool $830 saving. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Duo: up to $1,200 off with a trade-in and new line at AT&T

AT&T's Black Friday deal on the iPhone Duo is a surprisingly strong promotion. You'll get an excellent rebate of up to $1,200 if you trade in an eligible device and either upgrade or take out a new line. As you'd imagine, you'll need to be on one of the pricier plans to hit the full rebate here ($100/mo at least), but you can still get a good discount on the cheaper plans. Also, if you order online, new customers get an additional $200 discount. Read more Read less ▼

Free AirPods iPhone 18 Pro: up to $1,200 off with a trade-in or phone and plan for $50/mo, plus AirPods at Verizon

Verizon is currently offering two ways to save on the iPhone 18 Pro. The first is the traditional trade-in rebate of up to $1,200, which new and existing customers can make use of if you choose one of the carrier's myPlan unlimited plans. Second, there's the option to bundle the device with Verizon's new 'Simplicity Pro' plan, which costs $50/mo all-in. This second option will let you upgrade your device free of charge 12 months from now and is a whopping $30 cheaper than the previous iteration of this deal. What's more, with both of these deals, you'll get a free pair of AirPods and an Apple Watch SE 3 if you're willing to take an additional accessory line. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro: up to $1,200 off with an eligible trade-in and unlimited plan at AT&T

AT&T's iPhone 18 Pro deal is pretty much in line with what we were expecting from the carrier, but that's not to say it isn't an excellent promotion. For example, you can currently trade in a device in any condition to hit the maximum rebate of $1,200, which is conveniently enough to cover the entire cost of the iPhone 18 Pro. Not bad if you're looking to upgrade. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro series: included with 2 picks, or up to $930 off with a trade-in at T-Mobile

T-Mobile also has a really fantastic promotion on the new iPhone 18 Pro. Right now, it's included with a three-pick plan if you either trade in an old device or port a number over from another carrier. Impressively, you can still get up to $930 off with a two-pick plan and a trade-in, or $830 off with a one-line plan and a trade-in. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17: included with two picks, or up to $830 off with a trade-in at T-Mobile

Not looking for a line on the highest-end plan? T-Mobile's currently offering the standard iPhone 17 (which continues to rank as the best iPhone for most people) as an included bundle if you have a two-pick plan. As with most phone deals, you'll need to either trade in or be a new customer to get the most generous savings here. You can, however, also get up to $830 off right now with a new line or trade-in with an even cheaper one-pick plan. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17e: get four devices included on an unlimited plan for $100/mo total at T-Mobile

T-Mobile's latest deal on the iPhone 17e is easily the highlight for families in this month's Black Friday sale. This deal lets you include four iPhone 17e phones on a four-line T-Mix standard plan with no additional cost or the need to trade in. The plan comes in at just $25/mo per line if you take out four lines, so this is a very, very affordable multi-line offer on a phone that'll remain capable for years. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Air: included with three picks at T-Mobile

One of my favorite deals at T-Mobile this week is on the criminally underrated iPhone Air. This super-slim device is included free of charge with a three-pick plan at the carrier, which is pretty impressive considering the Air's $1,000+ retail price. And if you're looking to trade in, you can actually get the iPhone Air with a two-pick plan, which is even better. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: was $1,199.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy Best Buy is also offering $100 off the larger iPhone 17 Pro Max (in any color). Only the 256GB model is left in stock (the 1TB model is refurbished rather than new), but that's plenty of storage if you're only planning to use your phone for scrolling, streaming, and photo-taking. Read more Read less ▼

Save $30 Apple iPhone 16 Plus: was $829.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy Despite its age, the iPhone 16 Plus remains a solid, well-rounded iPhone with battery life that can only be rivaled by Apple's newer Pro Max models. $729.99 isn't that great a deal, especially when you can pick up the iPhone Air at Best Buy for $799, but given that you can no longer buy the iPhone 16 Plus from Apple directly, we'll take it. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Black Friday Apple deals in the UK

Save 29% Apple AirPods Pro 3: was £219 now £155.98 at Amazon There's a reason the AirPods Pro 3 are the world's favourite earbuds, and at this price they're an absolute steal. This is the lowest AirPods Pro 3 price we've ever seen, and it's a fantastic deal on Apple's earbuds with hearing aid features, heart rate monitoring, live translation and some of the best ANC we've ever experienced on iPhone. Read more Read less ▼

Save £30 Apple iPad 11-inch (A16, 2025): was £429 now £399 at Amazon Apple put its prices up this summer, and this deal brings the price of the base iPad back down again. The big upgrade here is the newer A16 chip which delivers even slicker performance, and you also get twice as much storage as before: 128GB instead of 64GB. This is a decent deal on an excellent all-rounder and if Amazon runs out, you can find the same deal at Very and John Lewis. Read more Read less ▼

Save £80 Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2026): was £749 now £669 at Amazon The iPad Air is the sweet spot between the base model and the iPad Pro, and we reckon it's the best iPad for students in 2026. You're getting pro-level features for around half the price of an iPad Pro: a MacBook-level M3 chipset, a front camera that's finally in the right place and brilliant speakers with spatial audio. Amazon's £669 deal price is nowhere near this tablet's record-low £578 price, but we're unlikely to see that level of discount offered again after Apple's June price increases on the entire iPad range. Read more Read less ▼

Save £35 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M5, 2025): was £1,199 now £1,164 at Amazon This deal takes £35 off the price of Apple's latest and greatest 11-inch iPad Pro. It's not a huge discount we know but the M4 is as rare as hens' teeth right now so if you want the best deal on the best tablet, this is the one... unless you want to go even bigger. Read more Read less ▼

Save £30 Apple Pencil Pro: was £129 now £99 at Amazon We like the Apple Pencil Pro so much we wrote a poem: "Pencil Pro / Pencil Pro / At £32.98 off the list price / We love you so". It's our favourite Apple Pencil with lag-free performance and a handy squeezy bit that brings up a palette to customise your settings. This is the pencil to get for iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini and it's almost the lowest price we've ever seen, beaten only by a brief £94 in August 2026. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: up to £1,035 off with a trade-in and plan at Vodafone

Vodafone's massive discount of up to £1,035 on the brand-new Apple iPhone 18 Pro has to be one of the biggest discounts I've seen from any network this week. As with other retailers, this particular deal breaks down into a trade-in rebate and a plan discount, so you'll need to have both to get the biggest possible saving on a new iPhone. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17: save £432 on your device and plan at Three

Three has a nice little Black Friday deal on the iPhone 17 this week. The network is offering a combined discount of £432 when you bundle together a £360 plan saving and a £72 discount on the phone itself. With flexible payment options, you can pay as little as £24 per month for the iPhone 17 at Three this week. Read more Read less ▼

Save £300 Apple iPhone Air: was £1,099 now £799 at John Lewis The iPhone Air for just £799 at both John Lewis and Amazon is an absolutely ridiculous deal, especially when you consider that a) it launched for £999 (before a post-launch price rise to £1,099), and b) its 2025 stablemate, the iPhone 17, still retails for £899. Sure, the Air has its compromises — it only has one camera, and no more than one-day battery life — but it's a gorgeous device that'll remain powerful and supported for many years to come. Read more Read less ▼

Save £100 Apple iPhone 17: was £799 now £699 at Amazon If you're not willing to break the £900 ceiling for an iPhone 17, the iPhone 16 for £699 is a decent alternative. You'll lose out on the former's 120Hz display, but otherwise, the iPhone 16 remains a reasonably powerful, long-lasting iPhone for streaming, scrolling, and light gaming. Read more Read less ▼

Apple TV: was £9.99 now £4.99 at Apple

Apple has brought back its bargain Black Friday streaming deal, offering new and eligible subscribers more than 50% off the usual monthly price for a whole six months. You'll have to sign up before November 30 to lock in this discount, but doing so would mean you'll be able to stream the highly-anticipated sci-fi series Neuromancer when it releases in January 2027. Read more Read less ▼

Save £50 Apple MacBook Neo 512GB: was £799 now £749 at Amazon The MacBook Neo is Apple's cheapest laptop, but the cheapest model has very limited storage. This one is the better long-term bet, and the £50 discount almost reverses Apple's 2026 price hikes. Read more Read less ▼

Save £100 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M5): was £1,299 now £1,199 at Argos The M5 MacBook Air is the finest ultraportable laptop that Apple has ever made, and this is a nice discount on the most portable version. You're looking at a slick 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD. This'll last you for years. Read more Read less ▼

Save £12.90 Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad: was £129 now £116.10 at Argos This is one of the most comfortable keyboards we've ever used, and we do a ton of typing: if you're looking for a high quality Mac keyboard that's a real joy to type on, your hands will thank you for this Black Friday keyboard deal. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK