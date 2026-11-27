Black Friday is finally here! And I've spotted some sensational deals on some of the greatest Bluetooth speakers I've ever tested.

My personal favorite deals? Well, the JBL Go 5 is just $39.95 at Amazon (was $54.95) in the US, or £34 (was £54) also at Amazon, in the UK. That's an unbelievable price for what I consider to be the best small speaker on the market.



• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

If you want something a little meatier, I've got you. In the US, the Bose SoundLink Max is $279 (was $399) at Amazon, and in the UK, the JBL Xtreme 4 is £159 (was £329.99) at Amazon as well — simply astonishing prices for two amazing models.

Ready to take your parties and shower listening sessions to new heights? Be sure to scroll down to find more details on my top Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals.

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best Bluetooth speaker deals in the US

Save 33% ($30) Edifier Edifier ES20: was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon The Edifier ES20 is one of the best small speakers we've tested here at TechRadar. It offers astonishingly clear and detailed mids, but also punchy bass and articulate highs. It's waterproof, compact, and looks pretty fancy too, so be sure to grab it now at this excellent low price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% ($17.51) Tribit Stormbox Micro 3: was $64.99 now $47.48 at Amazon Sonically speaking, the Tribit Stormbox Micro 3 is easily among the best options in its size-class. It plates up exceptional bass weight and clarity, all without drowning out sounds elsewhere in the frequency range. It's also highly dust and waterproof, ultra-compact, and has a neat companion app for making EQ tweaks, for instance. It almost seems impossible that you can get sound and features this good for less than $50. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% ($90) Bose SoundLink Plus: was $269 now $179 at Amazon The Bose SoundLink Plus is big, boisterous, and brilliant in just about every way. It plates up powerful yet articulate audio, is built to an excellent standard, and comes in a range of stunning colors. If you want a step-up on the SoundLink Flex Gen 2, this is the speaker for you. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% ($120) Bose SoundLink Max: was $399 now $279 at Amazon The biggest of the Bose trio has got a seriously strong discount, and can be yours for $120 off right now. What can we say about the Bose SoundLink Max? It's a masterclass in design, with a bold yet tasteful aesthetic, bass-heavy yet regimented and precise audio, and just about every feature you could want. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% ($15) JBL Go 5: was $54.95 now $39.95 at Amazon In our glowing JBL Go 5 review, we highlighted this speaker's much-improved audio, attractive new lighting, and stunning feature-set — all of which helped it earn a coveted five star rating. If you want an ultra-compact, cheap speaker for chilling at home, taking showers, or going on a hike, this speaker has you covered — and for less than $40 too! Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% ($60) JBL Charge 6: was $199.95 now $139.95 at Amazon Let's take a step-up now with this stunning deal on the JBL Charge 6, which knocks 30% off. This Bluetooth speaker has no right sounding as powerful as it does when you consider its compact size, with room-swallowing bass and astonishing volume on offer. For less than $150, it doesn't get better than this. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% ($100) JBL Xtreme 5: was $399.95 now $299.95 at Amazon Simply put, the JBL Xtreme 5 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers we've ever tested, with extremely energetic, meaty, yet intricate sound, a super-rugged build, and plenty of battery life to boot. Sure, $300 is still a lot to spent on a speaker, but this model earns its asking price — you even get USB-C audio passthrough for lossless listening and Auracast for linking to other JBL speakers. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% ($50) Bose Soundlink Micro: was $129 now $79 at Amazon I love that this 'petal pink' model is discounted too — although I'd call it Birthday Cake Confetti or Strawberry Frosting or… something more gourmand. This is the cheapest price I've ever seen for this cute little Bluetooth speaker and with an IP67 water- and dustproof rating, you can't really go wrong. (Yes, other finishes are available at the discounted rate). Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% ($40) Sonos Roam 2: was $179 now $139 at Amazon It's by no means the newest kid on the block, but the Sonos Roam 2 is still one of our favorites. This supports both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi streaming, can link up with the rest of your Sonos system, and sounds far better than you'd expect given its compact size. With $40 off, it's the ideal time to scoop this up. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($60) Sonos Play: was $299 now $239 at Amazon The Sonos Play is one of the multi-room giant's newest products, but it can already be yours for 20% less! We love the well-rounded sound on offer here, as well as the broad connectivity options and beautiful design. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% ($151.99) Sony ULT Tower 5: was $449.99 now $298 at Amazon The Sony ULT Tower 5 already felt too good to be true at its launch price, so it's safe to say our minds were boggled when we spotted this 2026-issued model at 34% off. We rated this speaker five stars in our glowing review, highlighting its regimented deep bass, top-class connectivity options, and striking design — which all come at an ultra-tempting low price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 13% ($50) Marshall Kilburn III: was $379.99 now $329.99 at Amazon The Marshall Kilburn III is one of our favorite speakers for three key reasons: it sounds spectacular, it has a strikingly luxurious look, and it has unbelievably long battery life. Throw in Marshall's true stereophonic sound, which makes the Kilburn III sound phenomenal at ever angle, and you're looking at something very special. With $50 off, now is a great time to buy. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% ($99.72) Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 3rd Gen: was $399 now $299.28 at Amazon Wow. It's super-rare to find a saving this large on a speaker as luxurious as the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 3rd Gen. I've been using this model for around a year, and I absolutely love it. With immersive bass, beautifully layered mids, and exceptionally precise highs, you're getting truly premium audio. And this speaker looks just as luxurious as it sounds too. The best price is on this groovy Eucalyptus Green variant at the moment. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Bluetooth speaker deals in the UK

Save 40% (£60) Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2: was £149.95 now £89.95 at Amazon We love the Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2 here at TechRadar. It looks absolutely stunning — but it's more than just a pretty face. It delivers detailed, balanced sound, with aptX codec support available for higher-res listening if you have a compatible source device. The Blue Dusk colorway currently has the lowest price, but you can get every color variant for less right now. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% (£130.95) Bose SoundLink Max: was £399.95 now £269 at Amazon If you want the best-sounding Bose SoundLink speaker, then this is what you're after. The Bose SoundLink Max has it all — imposing bass, an IP67 dust and waterproof rating, excellent features...it truly is the full package. While the Black colorway is the cheapest right now, you can also score a saving on the Blue and Citrus Yellow alternatives if you'd prefer. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% (£5.99) JBL Go 5: was £39.99 now £34 at Amazon The JBL Go 5 might just be the best tiny Bluetooth speaker that money can buy, and for less than £35, it's a must-buy. This model has an IP68 rating, making it ideal for using as a shower speaker, but its compact size means you can take it just about anywhere. It sounds far better than its predecessor and the new LED lights are a hit, so we strongly recommend scooping this up if you want a cheap yet quality Bluetooth speaker. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% (£56) JBL Charge 6: was £169.99 now £113.99 at Amazon It's hard to comprehend the sheer power and bass weight that the JBL Charge 6 offers when you consider its relatively small size. The Charge 6 offers USB-C audio passthrough for lossless listening, excellent EQ options, and top-tier waterproofing, all helping it to earn an elusive five-star rating from us. And at 33% off, it's the perfect time to snap it up. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% (£80.99) JBL Xtreme 5: was £329.99 now £249 at Amazon 25% off one of the best Bluetooth speakers of 2026? Oh, go on then. The JBL Xtreme 5 is a masterful speaker, with thunderous power yet excellent attention to detail, phenomenal customization options, and spectacular build quality. It's a hefty lad, but if you want a speaker that's good for both parties or casual listening, then this is the model for you. Read more Read less ▼

Save 52% (£170.99) JBL Xtreme 4: was £329.99 now £159 at Amazon If you don't need the latest and greatest features, then I'd suggest checking out the JBL Xtreme 4 as well. Thanks to a gigantic Black Friday saving, you can scoop it up for £159 now over on Amazon. That's 52% off! At this price, you'll find it hard to find any other speaker that sounds quite this good. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% (£40.95) Bose Soundlink Micro (2nd Gen): was £119.95 now £79 at Amazon Up to 12 hours battery life beats the JBL Go 5 by a wide margin, and this is the cheapest price I've ever seen for Bose's bijou little Bluetooth speaker. With an IP67 water- and dustproof rating, you can't really go wrong as long as the black finish suits (yes, other finishes are available at discounted rates, but none quite so low as this one). Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% (£40) Sonos Roam 2: was £179 now £139 at Amazon Despite being a couple of years old, the Sonos Roam 2 is still a top-tier portable speaker. It supports both Bluetooth or higher-res Wi-Fi listening, looks super luxurious, and can seamlessly link up with the rest of your Sonos system. At £40 off, it's well worth checking out. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% (£60) Sonos Play: was £299 now £239 at Amazon The Sonos Play is one of the multi-room master's latest releases, but you can already grab it for 20% less thanks to the Black Friday sales. Like the Roam 2, this model offers great connectivity options, but it sounds even better, with well-rounded audio and dynamic bass. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% (£100) Sony ULT Tower 5: was £349 now £249 at Amazon This feels too good to be true. The Sony ULT Tower 5 came out very recently, and we already thought it was an exceptional value money for option, so a £100 discount at this stage is staggering. The ULT Tower 5 offers outstanding audio with powerful deep bass, has customizable lighting, and offers impeccable versatility through its broad connectivity options. If you need a party speaker, this is the model to buy. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% (£58.52) Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 3rd Gen: was £297.50 now £238.98 at Amazon The most luxurious speaker on the list, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 3rd Gen, has a very nice 20% saving right now over at Amazon. With beautifully detailed audio and premium looks, this speaker will be your pride and joy. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK

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