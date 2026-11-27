Between Private Internet Access (PIA), CyberGhost, and PrivadoVPN, Black Friday has turned budget VPN shopping into a fierce price war.

All three providers, which offer some of the best VPN services on the market, sit between $1.11 and $1.59 per month, making them tempting picks for P2P file sharing.

Still, the lowest price won't automatically give you the best torrenting experience. PrivadoVPN delivers the fastest speeds, and CyberGhost keeps things effortless for beginners, while PIA packs the advanced P2P tools the other two skip.

Personally, if I were buying a torrenting VPN today, I'd go with PIA, and here's why.

PIA: The best all-round pick for torrenters

Following its second Black Friday price cut, PIA drops to $1.49 per month on a 28-month plan (billed at roughly $42 upfront). More importantly, it is the only VPN here with port forwarding, letting your torrent client accept incoming connections so you can connect to more peers.

In our PIA VPN review, it also proved to be the most flexible. You get a SOCKS5 proxy, granular encryption and split-tunneling controls, a full Linux GUI app, unlimited simultaneous connections, and 180 locations across over 100 countries, backed by three Deloitte no-logs audits and two court wins.

The main trade-off is raw speed, as PIA averaged 419 Mbps over WireGuard in our prior tests, though it recently patched its servers, promising triple the speed (which we haven't verified yet). Strict privacy purists may also hesitate over its US base and Kape Technologies ownership.

Private Internet Access: 28 months for $41.72

Was: $2.19/month

Now: $1.49/month PIA's second Black Friday drop brings its 28-month plan down to the equivalent of $1.49 per month ($41.72 upfront pre-tax). You get port forwarding, SOCKS5 proxy support, deep P2P customization, and unlimited simultaneous connections across 180 locations, all backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

PrivadoVPN: Blistering speeds at $30 for two years

At $1.11 per month ($30 upfront pre-tax for 24 months plus three free months), PrivadoVPN is the cheapest option here. Just note that this isn't a true Black Friday discount, as its price stays this low year-round.

Where PrivadoVPN shines is pure throughput. In our 2026 speed tests, it hit 2,334 Mbps on WireGuard, comfortably outpacing both rivals, and paid users get SOCKS5 proxies (ideal for fast IP-masked downloads, even without encryption), a per-app kill switch, and 10 simultaneous connections under Iceland's privacy laws.

Still, our PrivadoVPN review flags some real drawbacks for torrent users. There's no port forwarding, no independent no-logs audit, a smaller 66-location network, and no native Linux app.

PrivadoVPN: 27 months for $30 PrivadoVPN keeps its 24-month plan plus three extra months at the equivalent of $1.11 per month ($30 upfront pre-tax). You get market-leading WireGuard speeds, included SOCKS5 proxies, a per-app kill switch, and 10 connections, with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

CyberGhost: Simple P2P servers with a 45-day guarantee

CyberGhost has trimmed its Black Friday deal to the equivalent of $1.59 per month ($44.52 total for 28 months), down from $2.19/month. It also includes a generous 45-day money-back guarantee alongside free mobile and desktop trials.

As detailed in our CyberGhost VPN review, it's faster than PIA at 674 Mbps in our UK WireGuard tests and offers dedicated P2P servers in 80 countries (from 124 locations in 100 countries). Operating from privacy-friendly Romania with a 2024 Deloitte audit, its uncluttered apps are great for torrenting newcomers.

However, CyberGhost lacks port forwarding and enforces a strict 7-device installation limit, meaning you must unlink a device before adding an eighth. Linux users are also stuck with a command-line-only app.

CyberGhost: 28 months for $44.52

Was: $2.19/month

Now: $1.59/month CyberGhost's Black Friday offer cuts its 28-month plan to $1.59/month. You get dedicated P2P servers across 100 countries, fast WireGuard speeds, beginner-friendly apps, and a 45-day money-back guarantee, though you're limited to seven devices.

The verdict

For serious torrenting, PIA at $1.49 per month is the clear winner thanks to port forwarding, audited privacy, and unlimited devices.

Grab PrivadoVPN only if raw WireGuard speed and a $30 upfront price matter more than an audited no-logs policy, and pick CyberGhost only if you're a beginner who wants a 45-day safety net.