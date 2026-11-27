Black Friday handheld gaming deals are now live, and as I said earlier this week, I think handheld gaming PCs are better buys than gaming laptops at the same price. The MSI Claw 8 AI+, which was $1,299.99 and now $999.99, is an excellent example of this. You won't find many good gaming laptops for under $1,000 these days, and while gaming handhelds can't compete when it comes to pure performance, their convenient form factors more than make up for that.

At the time of writing, I've managed to find more tempting handheld gaming deals in the UK, including the Acer Predator Atlas 8, which was £999 and is now £849 at very.co.uk, which is a brilliant handheld with a gorgeous large 8-inch screen. Even better, a lot of the deals I've found at Very can get further 10% discounts with the code BFSAVE.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the UK

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US

That doesn't mean there are no good Black Friday deals on gaming handhelds in the US, however. Offers like the Lenovo Legion Go S, which was $989.99 and is now $749.99 at Best Buy, prove that there's some great offers on that side of the Atlantic as well.

On this page I'm collecting all the best deals on handheld gaming PCs. If you're after handheld games consoles from Nintendo, then check out our dedicated Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday roundup as well.

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best handheld gaming PC deals in the US

Save $240 Lenovo Legion Go S: was $989.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy Like the Steam Deck, the Legion Go S runs on SteamOS, an operating system designed specifically for handheld gaming PCs. It's a more powerful system than the Steam Deck, so if you like the idea of SteamOS but want the best gaming performance, this is a great pick, especially with $240 off. Read more Read less ▼

ASUS ROG Ally: $764.99 at Amazon This is the best price I've found so far for the slightly older Asus ROG Ally handheld. It's not as powerful as newer (and much more expensive) handhelds, but it's a great starting point for people who want to play their PC games on the go. Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 MSI Claw 8 AI+: was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy Save a huge $200 on the brilliant MSI Claw 8 AI+, one of the best handheld gaming PCs you can buy, thanks to its powerful Intel Arc graphics. With 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, thanks to this Black Friday deal, I'd easily recommend it over a gaming laptop with a similar price tag. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% ($240.41) MSI Claw A8: was $1,299.99 now $1,059.58 at Amazon Save over $200 on this great handheld from MSI. It features the Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, 24GB of RAM, and an 8-inch 120Hz display. Its 1TB of SSD storage offers plenty of space to store your games. Read more Read less ▼

Save $125.31 Valve Steam Deck OLED 2TB Upgraded Handheld: was $1,319.49 now $1,194.18 at Walmart Valve's Steam Deck handheld console has been out for a few years now, but unfortunately, it was still a victim of price rises, making it less good value than when it launched. This is a good deal from Walmart, with an upgraded 2TB SSD for loads of space to hold all your games, and 16GB of RAM. This bundle also comes with a carry case and protective cover as well. Read more Read less ▼

Save $74 Lenovo Legion Go 2: was $1,572 now $1,498 at Amazon The Lenovo Legion Go 2 features an AMD Ryzen Z2 chip, 16GB of memory, 1TB of storage, and a gorgeous 8.8-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It's not a huge price cut, but I'll take anything these days. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best handheld gaming PC deals in the UK

Save £120 ASUS ROG Xbox Ally: was £499.99 now £379.99 at Amazon This is a great deal to get started with handheld PC gaming, and thanks to a £120 price cut, it's now at the kind of price that used to make the Steam Deck so appealing. The Xbox Ally is a bit more powerful, with newer components, and the Xbox interface turns Windows 11 into a better-suited OS for handhelds. If you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, its integration will be a big plus. Read more Read less ▼

Save £80 MSI Claw A8: was £829 now £749 at Currys This is a very tempting price for the MSI Claw A8, with a Z2 Extreme chip, 24GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD; you're getting very good handheld performance. It'll play most modern games with a bit of tweaking, making it a great way to get into handheld gaming. Read more Read less ▼

Save £300 Lenovo Legion Go 2: was £1,049 now £749 at very.co.uk Save a huge £300 off the Legion Go 2, which features a 2K OLED screen, AMD Ryzen Z2 chip, 32GB RAM and 512GB SSD, making this a very powerful handheld gaming device. Unlike many of its competitors, the controls on either side of the screen can be removed, much like the Nintendo Switch, giving you extra flexibility when playing. Use the code BFSAVE to get a further 10% knocked off the price as well. Read more Read less ▼

Save £50 MSI Claw 8 AI+: was £879 now £829 at Currys While it doesn't come with the latest components and new design of the Claw 8 AI+ EX, this non-EX model is still a formidable gaming handheld, especially at this price. You get Intel Arc graphics, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an 8-inch 120Hz screen, and with a bit of tweaking, even the most graphically demanding games will run on this thing. Read more Read less ▼

Save £150 Acer Predator Atlas 8: was £999 now £849 at very.co.uk Acer's brilliant Predator Atlas 8 gaming handheld is a powerful device powered by the Intel Arc G3 with a large and vibrant 8-inch screen, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. This is also a newly-released handheld so it's great to see a decent price reduction already, and if you use the code BFSAVE you'll get a further 10% taken off the price. Read more Read less ▼

Save £149.90 MSI Claw 8 EX Ai+: was £1,499 now £1,349.10 at very.co.uk The MSI Claw 8 EX Ai+ is easily one of the best handhelds you can buy right now, but due to how new it is, Black Friday deals have been rare. This offer from Very, then, is very welcome. You need to use the code BFSAVE, which knocks 10% (£149.90) off the asking price, making this a great way to get your hands on such a powerful gaming device. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK