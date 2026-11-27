Today’s Italy vs Fiji live stream in the 2026 Nations Championship comes less than a week after the two sides met in Udine. On that occasion, the Flying Fijians secured a 21-16 victory, a result that the Azzurri will be desperate to avenge at Twickenham as they bid to win the 11th-place playoff and avoid the dreaded wooden spoon.

Fourth the 2026 Six Nations, Italy would have been looking to build momentum ahead of next year’s World Cup. Instead, they’ve endured a nightmare, losing all six games and slipping to particularly heavy losses to New Zealand, Australia and South Africa. They were competitive against Argentina but the defeat in front of home fans by Fiji was a low point for coach Gonzalo Quesada. He’ll demand an emphatic response and a much more ruthless display at Twickenham.

After losing their opening five matches, Fiji went into the final group game of the Nations Championship with a point to prove. Swept aside by France and Ireland, they wanted to show they were capable of mixing it with the Northern Hemisphere sides. In the end, they showed plenty of fight and glimpses of quality to gain a tight victory over the Azzurri. While there is clearly plenty of attacking talent in the squad, the number of missed tackles remains a concern and they’ll need to tighten up defensively to ensure they don’t finish bottom of the overall standings. Coach Jake White has gone for fresh legs, with an all-new front row, while Jiuta Wainiqolo switches wings to the right.

Read on as we explain how to watch Italy vs Fiji for free in the Nations Championship 2026.

Watch Italy vs Fiji for FREE

Italy vs Fiji – along with every other match of the 2026 Nations Championship – will be streamed live and free across the US, UK and Ireland. The Italy vs Italy live stream is set to be shown on:

🇺🇸 US: Rugbypass TV

🇬🇧 UK: ITV4 and ITVX

🇮🇪 Ireland: Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Play

What if you're abroad? Rugby fans from the US, UK and Ireland can use NordVPN to watch their usual streaming service from anywhere.

How to watch any Italy vs Fiji stream using a VPN

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 78% discount now.

(Image credit: Future)

TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.

exclusive deal 🔥 Black Friday with NordVPN – 78% off



💰 78% Off + 3 Months FREE

📺 Unlocks ITVX, Virgin Media Play & Rugbypass TV

⏰ Hurry, ends soon

⭐️ Rated 5 stars Get NordVPN and stream Italy vs Fiji wherever you are.

How to watch Italy vs Fiji live streams in the US

Italy vs Fiji and all 2026 Nations Championship matches will be live streamed for FREE on Rugbypass TV in the US.

The dedicated rugby streaming platform can be watched on its website or mobile app, and through Chromecast, Airplay, Apple TV and Android TV.

Outside the US for Italy vs Fiji? Use NordVPN to access your usual streams.

How to watch Italy vs Fiji live streams in the UK

Rugby fans in the UK can watch Italy vs Fiji for free on ITV.

TV coverage for Italy vs Fiji is on ITV1 while you can also stream it live and on demand via the free ITVX website and mobile app.

ITVX is a free service, though you need to be in possession of a valid UK TV licence to watch its live streams, as this covers digital content consumption, too.

If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out NordVPN and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Italy vs Fiji live streams in Ireland

Virgin Media 2 is showing Italy vs Fiji, which means it will also be available to stream on the Virgin Media Play platform.

Not in Ireland right now? Check out NordVPN.

How to watch Italy vs Fiji live streams in Australia

In Australia, Italy vs Fiji will be on Stan Sport.

It costs $20 a month on top of a regular Stan subscription, which is currently discounted from $9.99 to $4.99 for your first two months.

Away from Australia right now? Use a VPN to watch Stan Sport from abroad.

How to watch Italy vs Fiji live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the Nations Championship 2026 TV rights holder in New Zealand.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month and watch Italy vs Fiji.

Missing the Italy vs Fiji game? NordVPN will give you access to your home streaming service.

What is the Italy vs Fiji start time? The scheduled Italy vs Fiji kick-off time on Friday, November 27 is 4.40pm GMT local time in Twickenham, London. That's 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT in the US. It translates to 3.40am AEDT in Australia on Saturday, November 28.

Can I watch Italy vs Fiji on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, ITVX, Rugbypass TV and VM Play all have dedicated apps.