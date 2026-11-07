How to watch New Zealand vs Tonga: FREE live streams, TV channels and kick-off time for Rugby League World Cup 2026 semi-final

Watch New Zealand vs Tonga in a Rugby League World Cup 2026 semi-final from the Newcastle International Sports Centre, Australia, that could witness history. Mate Ma'a Tonga have never reached World Cup final in any sport and now is their best chance, albeit against a Kiwi side finding their form.

In a truncated format, this is where the tournament really heats up. Led by Casey McLean's four tries, New Zealand demolished Fiji 78-0 last weekend to finish Pool A runners-up to Australia, who they ran close in a 24-22 defeat on opening night. The Kiwis will have to do without Ronaldo Mulitalo, who serves a one-match suspension after his red card last week, but Kalyn Ponga makes a miraculous return to the reserves a matter of weeks after breaking his arm against Australia. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad starts on the wing in place of Mulitalo for the 2008 world champions, whose forward pack captained by James Fisher-Harris are the envy of any side in the world.

Tonga's thrilling 20-18 victory of Pasifika rivals Samoa was the moment the men's tournament came alive. Halfback Isaiya Katoa was superb and the Dolphins star will again partner with Tui Lolohea as coach Kristian Woolf names the same 19-man squad for the biggest game in Tongan rugby league history. Born in Hamilton, former Kiwi captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak now lines up for Mate Ma'a Tonga in a game of added significance for the Warriors wing. NRL Dally M center of the year Rob Toia will be another to watch.

Here's how to watch New Zealand vs Tonga from anywhere in the world – with FREE Rugby League World Cup 2026 streams explained.

Watch New Zealand vs Tonga for FREE

New Zealand vs Tonga is free on 7plus in Australia and ThreeNow in New Zealand.

Both require accounts to view the action, but no paid subscription is required.

Outside either Australia or New Zealand today? NordVPN can help you unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch New Zealand vs Tonga live streams

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How to watch New Zealand vs Tonga live streams in the US

New Zealand vs Tonga is live on Premier Sports in the US.

A discounted pass for the remainder of the tournament, which also includes access to the women's and wheelchair events, is available for just $20.

Abroad? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch New Zealand vs Tonga live streams in Australia

New Zealand vs Tonga is live on free-to-air Channel 7 in Australia, while you can stream the match via 7plus.

Just create an account using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042).

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch New Zealand vs Tonga as if you were back home.

How to watch New Zealand vs Tonga live streams in New Zealand

Fans in New Zealand can watch New Zealand vs Tonga for free on ThreeNow or on Sky Sport NZ, with live coverage on Sky Sport 2.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch New Zealand vs Tonga live streams in the UK

UK-based fans can watch New Zealand vs Tonga on Premier Sports 2.

Premier Sports costs £18.99 on a rolling monthly basis, or £150 for a year if you pay upfront. Buy today and you'll also gain access to the Champions Cup and La Liga.

Away from home? Unlock your New Zealand vs Tonga stream with NordVPN.

How to watch New Zealand vs Tonga live streams in Canada

New Zealand vs Tonga is available to watch on Premier Sports in Canada.

Premier Sports costs CA$29.99 on a rolling monthly basis, with savings available for longer-term plans.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the New Zealand vs Tonga start time? The New Zealand vs Tonga kick-off time is at 8.05pm AEDT local time in Newcastle, Australia on Saturday, November 7. That's 4.05am ET in the US and 9.05am GMT in the UK.

What is the New Zealand vs Tonga head-to-head? New Zealand and Tonga have met on eight previous occasions, with the Kiwis winning six games to Mate Ma’a Tonga's two. The Tongans won the most recent meeting at a World Cup, 28-22 in the 2017 group stage, while the Kiwis won 40-14 in November 2025.

Can I watch New Zealand vs Tonga on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters, like Seven Network, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Rugby League World Cup news and plays on the official social media channels on Instagram (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup) and Facebook (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup).

What are the New Zealand vs Tonga teams? New Zealand: 1. Keano Kini 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Dane Gagai 4. Casey McLean 5. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. James Fisher-Harris (c) 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Moses Leota 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Briton Nikora 13. Joseph Tapine Interchange: 14. Te Maire Martin 15. Naufahu Whyte 16. Erin Clark 17. Xavier Willison 18. Scott Sorensen 19. Leo Thompson Reserves: 20. Tanner Stowers-Smith 21. Kalyn Ponga 22. Phoenix Crossland Tonga: 1. Lehi Hopoate 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Robert Toia 5. Jojo Fifita 6. Tuimoala Lolohea 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Salesi Foketi 10. Jason Taumalolo (c) 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Siua Wong 13. Tyson Frizell Interchange: 14. Soni Luke 15. Stefano Utoikamanu 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Taniela Paseka 18. Leka Halasima 19. Latu Fainu Reserves: 20. Paul Alamoti 21. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 22. Sione Katoa