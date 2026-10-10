How to watch New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test for FREE: Live streams & TV channels for 2026 Bledisloe Cup opener

New Zealand and Australia resume hostilities in the Bledisloe Cup

TechRadar created this content as part of a paid partnership with Proton VPN. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of TechRadar

The New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test live streams feature two old rivals resuming hostilities in the opening match of the 2026 Bledisloe Cup at Eden Park, Auckland. The historic competition dates back almost a century but the All Blacks have been the dominant force for more than two decades, having held the trophy since 2003.

New Zealand jump straight from one Test series against an old foe into another, having completed the inaugural Rugby's Greatest Rivalry competition against South Africa just four weeks ago. The All Blacks lost the series 3-1 and will be keen to end a three-game losing run, at a ground where they last tasted a Test defeat in 1994. It will be a milestone appearance for Beauden Barrett, who starts at full-back in his 150th match for New Zealand (146 Tests). Younger brother Scott returns to the XV for the first time since November 2025, with third sibling, Jordie, in the center as normal. Hooker Codie Taylor captains the side, with Ardie Savea one of several All Blacks missing through injury.

New Zealand's injury issues give Australia hope that they could claim their first win at Eden Park since 1986. The Wallabies have been buoyed by a statement 42-38 victory over South Africa in Perth last month, finishing the game with just 11 men. This will be Less Kiss's toughest test yet since he arrived as head coach in the summer, the 61-year-old head coach still unbeaten after four wins and a draw. Kiss makes only one change to the starting side who beat the Springboks, with rookie center Isaac Henry replacing the suspended Hunter Paisami. Len Ikitau moves to inside center after scoring two tries against South Africa, with Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii staying on the wing.

Read on as we explain how to watch All Blacks vs Wallabies for free in the first Test of the 2026 Bledisloe Cup at Eden Park, Auckland.

Watch All Blacks vs Wallabies for free?

There are several ways to watch New Zealand vs Australia for free.

Fans in the US can stream the game at no cost on Rugbypass TV and World Rugby's YouTube channel.

The All Blacks vs Wallabies game is also being shown live on the free-to-air 9Now streaming platform in Australia. All you need is an account and you'll be good to go.

Meanwhile, viewers in New Zealand can watch the Bledisloe Cup Test on free-to-air ThreeNow on tape delay, with coverage beginning at 8.30pm NZST.

Not in the US, Australia or New Zealand? You need a VPN to watch New Zealand vs Australia for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch All Blacks vs Wallabies live streams

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country and unlock your usual streaming services, allowing you to watch New Zealand vs Australia from anywhere in the world. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 75% discount.

Exclusive Deal NordVPN Mega Deal: Get 75% Off + 3 Months Free



🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

💰 3 months extra free

📺 Stream New Zealand vs Australia

How to watch All Blacks vs Wallabies live streams in the US

As mentioned above, viewers in the US can watch the 1st Test between New Zealand and Australia live and for free on Rugbypass TV and World Rugby's YouTube channel.

The second and final Bledisloe Cup fixture, at Sydney's Accor Stadium next weekend, will also be shown live on the same channels at no cost.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your All Blacks vs Wallabies stream.

How to watch All Blacks vs Wallabies live streams in the UK

In the UK, the New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports packages start at £22 per month for existing Sky subscribers and rise to £35 per month for those without a Sky subscription.

You can also watch the Bledisloe Cup via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels, which will also show the return fixture next weekend.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, NordVPN will help you access your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch All Blacks vs Wallabies live streams in Australia

The New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test is live on free-to-air 9Now in Australia, as detailed above.

Meanwhile, Stan Sport will also have live coverage of All Blacks vs Wallabies.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month, and gives you access to a range of international rugby, plus Premier League and Champions League football.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch All Blacks vs Wallabies live streams in New Zealand

Fans in New Zealand can watch the New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test on Sky Sport NZ, with coverage on the Sky Sport 1 channel.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

As detailed above, free-to-air platform ThreeNow is also showing New Zealand vs Australia on tape delay from 8.30pm NZST.

Those outside of New Zealand can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch All Blacks vs Wallabies live streams in South Africa

The New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test is being shown live on SuperSport in South Africa.

SuperSport is the home of live rugby in South Africa. You'll need a DStv access package to watch the game, with prices starting at Rs99/month for the streaming version.

Abroad right now? Use NordVPN to tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

How to watch All Blacks vs Wallabies live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

Viewers in Canada can watch the New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test on Premier Sports .

A monthly pass costs CA$29.99, but you can also get a six-month pass for CA$79.99 or pay CA$139.99/year for the annual subscription.

If you're out of Canada but still want to catch the action, you can access your accounts from anywhere with NordVPN.

Team News

New Zealand: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Quinn Tupaea, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Leroy Carter, 10 Damian McKenzie, 9 Cam Roigard, 8 Wallace Sititi, 7 Peter Lakai, 6 Tupou Vaa'i, 5 Josh Lord, 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Fletcher Newell, 2 Codie Taylor (captain), 1 Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 George Bower, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Shannon Frizell, 20 Anton Segner, 21 Kyle Preston, 22 Rieko Ioane, 23 Josh Moorby.

Australia: 15 Tom Wright, 14 Max Jorgensen, 13 Isaac Henry, 12 Len Ikitau, 11 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 10 Ben Donaldson, 9 Ryan Lonergan, 8 Harry Wilson (captain), 7 Fraser McReight, 6 Rob Valetini, 5 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 4 Jeremy Williams, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1 Angus Bell.

Replacements: 16 Josh Nasser, 17 Aidan Ross, 18 Massimo De Lutiis, 19 Lachlan Shaw, 20 Nick Champion de Crespigny, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Declan Meredith, 23 Harry Potter.

What is the All Blacks vs Wallabies start time? The scheduled New Zealand vs Australia kick-off time on Saturday, October 10 is 7.10pm NZST local time in Auckland, New Zealand, which is 5.10pm AEDT / 8.10am SAST / 7.10am BST / 2.10am ET. That's 11.10pm PT on Friday, October 9.

What is the Bledisloe Cup head-to-head? New Zealand have been by far the dominant team in the Bledisloe Cup, winning 51 series to Australia's 12, with one drawn. The All Blacks have held the trophy since 2003. The two sides have met 181 times, with New Zealand winning 128 games and Australia 45. Eight matches have been drawn.

Can I watch All Blacks vs Wallabies on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, Sky Sports has a dedicated app.