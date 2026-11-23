Chinese companies are circumventing chip export bans by renting compute internationally

Trump wants to keep US AI data centers in the US to have more control over them

Limiting infrastructure location could have impacts on other customers

US President Donald Trump wants American companies to keep their AI data centers in the US rather than building out new campuses abroad, and has subsequently threatened to impose penalties on US tech firms looking to do so.

Speaking at a White House press conference, Trump threatened a "tremendous tax" on US companies that continued to built data centers outside of the US, noting "we're going to keep it all in this country."

The President warned that Chinese interests could gain control of American-owned infrastructure that isn't actually within the US, hinting at ongoing efforts to win the AI race.

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Trump wants US tech giants to build data centers in the US alone

Importantly, the threat of "tremendous tax[es]" is just that – a threat – and no such policies have been enforced... yet. Trump also admitted that he had not discussed the proposal with officials before declaring plans at the conference, thus its implementation cannot be confirmed and the finer details, like tax rate, are not yet confirmed.

The US already restricts direct exports of certain advanced AI chips and components to China, but Chinese organizations have been circumventing these restrictions by renting computing capacity from overseas data centers. Keeping data centers in the US could further strengthen the US's attempted bans.

Reporting on the news, the BBC says Trump specifically called out Google's plans to invest $15 billion in Finnish AI infrastructure, noting his administration was "not allowing that to happen."

Meta and Anthropic also have plans to expand internationally, with propositions already in place for built-outs in Canada.

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But while these measures could help the US retain control over its own infrastructure, it may have knock-in impacts for customers of these tech vendors. Global sovereignty requirements, including Europe's push for greater control over its own data, could clash with hyperscalers having to keep facilities within the four walls of the US.

For now, Trump's comments remain little more than a warning, but any formal restrictions could force multibillion-dollar hyperscalers to rethink their global expansion strategies, drive up costs for customers and even cause them to lose international customers at a greater rate.

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