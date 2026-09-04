Texas Republicans are straying from the party line on data centers, and that's seriously worrying big tech and Trump

Texas has gone from being pro-data center to anti-expansion

Communities have had enough of rising prices and strained supplies

AI data centers have been described as this election season's core fight

Republican politicians Texas are starting to turn against the rapid expansion of AI data centers, marking a major shift in attitude against backing Trump's push for the US to dominate the global AI race.

Candidates from the party in at least five states have recently shared stances that counter the current administration's goals as citizens continue to be concerned about impacts like rising bills.

Nowhere is this more noteworthy than the state of Texas, which houses OpenAI's flagship Stargate campus.

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Republicans are starting to speak out against rapid data center expansion

The state's governor, Greg Abbott, has undergone a particularly significant change in position. Less than a year ago he described Texas as the "epicenter of AI development," but his campaign for re-election now calls for new restrictions including regulation, reduced tax incentives, restrictions in rural communities and resource consumption measures to protect household bills.

With local opposition so poignant amid ongoing data center expansions globally, Abbott's Democratic counterpart, Gina Hinojosa, also described data centers as "the fight of this election season," making them much more of a political weight than early investors might previously have expected.

Opposition is being driven largely by concerns about the local costs – not an opposition to AI itself. Americans have already seen rising electricity bills, strained water supplies and light and noise pollution.

Ultimately, Texas has shown us how concerns over power prices, water consumption, tax breaks and more can turn technology companies and their projects into serious political cases. And looking ahead, with backlash now spanning both major parties, it's clear that technology companies will need to do more than offer employment opportunities to win over local communities.

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Via Reuters

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