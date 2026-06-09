The state of New York could be about to set a precedent in the US as it passes a temporary ban on the construction of data centers with an energy demand of 20 megawatts or more for one year.

Numerous other states, cities, and counties across the US have proposed data center bans - but not all of them have been approved, much to the chagrin of local voters. In fact, St. Louis suburb fired half of its city council after their pleas not to build a local datacenter were ignored.

But the growing discontent among US citizens over the proposed, ongoing, or completed construction of data centers is not necessarily translating into action by their representatives. In fact, there is a somewhat growing divide between representatives that are acting on behalf of the constituents they represent and those that don’t - and it doesn’t fall on the political spectrum.

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Data centers are not a Republican versus Democrat issue

Many of the proposed state-level moratoriums on data center construction have been sponsored by collections of bi-partisan representatives, or small collections of Democrat or Republican sponsors.

The unfortunate thing, for American voters at least, is that there are highly powerful interest groups exerting control over the US House of Representatives. Big tech has already shown its influence in politics, with numerous companies donating significant amounts of money to the Trump administration, with those cozying up receiving government contracts in return.

Those that fail to bend to the will of the President, as occurred during Anthropic’s spat with the Pentagon, are faced with the threat of having their contracts revoked.

But big tech isn’t the only influential force. The fossil fuel industry - buoyed by President Trump’s support for the oil, gas, and coal power - have also exerted their influence in what they see as prime opportunities to reopen plants under previous administrations and begin new explorations for fossil fuels to meet the growing demand for energy from datacenters.