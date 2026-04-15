'Makes it even more disappointing': Microsoft backs fossil fuel big time with $7 billion deal in race for AI supremacy

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Microsoft’s AI expansion is driving large-scale methane gas deals

View of Microsoft Romania headquarters in City Gate Towers situated in Free Press Square, in Bucharest, Romania.
(Image credit: Getty Images / lcva2)
  • Microsoft signs massive methane gas deals to sustain growing AI workloads
  • AI expansion is driving hyperscalers toward faster fossil fuel power solutions
  • Microsoft’s data center emissions are projected to rise sharply by 2028

Microsoft has signed a series of methane gas-powered AI data center deals totaling nearly 5 gigawatts of capacity, marking a departure from the company's climate goals.

The race for AI supremacy is driving hyperscalers to lock in any available power, and Microsoft has turned to fossil fuels to keep its AI tools running without delay.

The agreements include an exclusive partnership with oil giant Chevron for a 2.5 gigawatt plant near Pecos, Texas, alongside additional facilities in Abilene, Texas, and Mason County, West Virginia.

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