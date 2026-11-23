If you're looking for an entry-level laptop that doesn't break the bank, the Dell 15.6 Laptop just got a big discount on Amazon, dropping the price down to just $399.99.

Packed with an Intel Core 3 CPU, 8GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD, it is a great option for students or professionals needed an on-the-go workstation for every day tasks. While the RAM might not stand up to the memory of yesteryear (thanks data centers) it is exceptionally good value for a dependable, day-to-day PC thanks to its huge internal SSD and a price that no competitors are able to match.

And if you do need it to handle bigger projects later on, you can always swap out the 8GB of RAM for something beefier down the line.

Save $79.47 Dell 15 Laptop: was $479.46 now $399.99 at Amazon The Intel Core 3 CPU and 8GB RAM are enough for studying or working remotely on simple tasks and applications, with the 512GB SSD offering ample storage for all your important documents. Right now this Black Friday deal will save you $70 on one of Dell's best entry-level laptops in what is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals I've seen so far.

Why we recommend it

The Dell 15 is a classic entry-level workhorse that might not turn any heads, but the Intel Core 3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and integrated Intel UHD Graphics will provide more than enough power for standard daily tasks.

The zippy 4400 MHz memory, modern Intel CPU, and 15.6-inch display with Dell ComfortView software will keep you productive on the day-to-day without causing too much strain to your eyes, even if you spend extended hours staring at the screen.

Price context and historical value

Usually, this Dell 15 retails on Amazon for $479.46, but has been dropped down by 17% to $399.99. If you want to pick it up direct through Dell, it will set you back $519.99.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Dell 15 Laptop if…

You're a student hitting the books on a budget or a professional in need of something to take on the go for emails and light workloads.

❌ Skip the Dell 15 Laptop if…

You're looking for a laptop to handle resource-intensive tasks. The integrated Intel UHD Graphics simply won't be enough for anything outside of daily tasks.

Also consider

Lenovo Chromebook Plus i: was $469.99 now $349 at Walmart Display - 15.3 inches

Processor - Intel Core 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This Lenovo Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel Core 3 processor and 8GB of RAM are a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware that it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life.

HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB I think this OmniBook X Flip could be one of the best laptop deals in the Best Buy sale, full stop. Not only do you get a decent Ryzen 5 chipset and 16GB of RAM for a reasonable price, but this machine features a premium 2K OLED display. That's quite rare on a $600 machine, so this is definitely a solid pick for an everyday laptop if you don't need a machine with a really high-end Ryzen 7 or Core 7 chipset.