The Dell 14 Plus is the sort of business laptop that's easy to recommend for professionals - particularly those working a remote or hybrid setup. In our own tests, this 4.5-star laptop proved to be a "surprisingly great budget laptop," that capably handled all the day-to-day office tasks most of us will ever need.

So, I was pleased to see that Dell has dropped the price of the 14 Plus to $1,299.99 (was $1579.99) in its Holiday Sale. It delivers great productivity and everyday performance in a classically styled shell.

It comes equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, and that 14-inch screen makes it impressively portable. So it won't dominate the home office, and it's easy to carry on the commute, too.

Today’s best Dell laptop deal

Black Friday Save $280 Dell 14 Plus: was $1,579.99 now $1,299.99 at Dell The configuration available through Dell’s US store features an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor, integrated Intel Arc graphics, 16GB LPDDR5X memory, and a 1TB SSD. Its 14-inch QHD+ display also supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a high 2560 x 1600 resolution, which means crisp, sharp graphics.

Why we recommend the Dell 14 Plus

The Dell 14 Plus is designed for productivity and comes with a lightweight 3.42lb chassis, Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4, and HDMI 2.1 output.

We reviewed the laptop and awarded it 4.5 stars and a Recommended Award, praising its performance, portability, and value, and noting its good keyboard.

Our reviewer measured almost 13.5 hours of battery life, so you’ll have enough juice here to get through your working day and some after-hours browsing. It doesn't have the brightest screen in the world, but I wouldn't consider that a deal-breaker for this type of laptop, which is speedy, has excellent build quality, and is ideally suited to work and study.

Price context and historical value

At $1,299.99, you’re saving $280 against Dell’s estimated value. That’s a decent reduction for a laptop with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, although Dell’s estimated values aren’t necessarily representative of typical selling prices.

Right now, that deal makes this Intel Core Ultra 7 version cheaper than the equivalent Core Ultra 5 model - so if you buy using this deal, you’re getting more power for less cash.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Dell 14 Plus if… you want a portable, all-day Windows laptop for office work, browsing, and everyday multitasking

❌ Skip the Dell 14 Plus if… you need dedicated graphics for gaming or intensive creative work, or want a brighter display for outdoor use.