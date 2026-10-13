This sharp 1440p Dell 27-inch monitor is an ideal home office upgrade at $170
It comes with flexible positioning, and a matte screen for everyday use
If you're looking to improve your home office without spending a fortune, I've always found Dell business monitors to have the right balance of features for work - and they've always performed well in our tests.
The Dell 27 Plus S2725DSM is a prime example that's currently on sale. The 27-inch IPS panel has a 2560 x 1440 resolution, and the IPS technology provides wide 178-degree viewing angles. The matte screen helps reduce distracting reflections from nearby windows and overhead lighting.
• Best for: Home office workers, students, and anyone wanting a larger, sharper display for everyday computing, multitasking, and entertainment.
• The deal: The Dell 27 Plus QHD Monitor is now $170 (was $220) at Amazon, saving you $50.
Today's best Dell business monitor deal
The Dell 27 Plus (S2725DSM) features a 27-inch QHD IPS display, 144Hz refresh rate, dual 3W speakers, AMD FreeSync, HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity, and adjustable height, tilt, pivot, and swivel.
Why we recommend it
Although we haven't reviewed this particular model, in his four-star review of the Dell 27 Plus S2725HSM — which is essentially the same monitor but with a Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution — our expert Collin said: "For me, it does everything a remote worker or general office staff needs it to do, and does it well."
The 27-inch QHD resolution provides more desktop space than Full HD, while dual 3W speakers eliminate the need for separate audio equipment. Height, tilt, pivot, and swivel adjustments let you position the screen to suit your needs.
Dell specifies a 1500:1 contrast ratio, 350 nits of brightness, a 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support. The monitor also includes two built-in 3W speakers and an adjustable stand.
Dell also includes ComfortView Plus technology and TÜV Rheinland 4-star eye comfort certification, with reduced blue light emissions.
Price context & historical value
Amazon has reduced the Dell 27 Plus S2725DSM from $219.99 to $169.99, saving you $50. This isn't its lowest recorded price however. The monitor has previously sold for $161.49, making the current deal a tad more expensive than that earlier low.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Dell 27 Plus S2725DSM if...
You want an affordable 27-inch monitor for everyday use. The QHD resolution gives you more room for applications than a 1080p display, and the built-in speakers and fully adjustable stand are very useful.
❌ Skip the Dell 27 Plus S2725DSM if...
You need 4K resolution, USB-C connectivity, or a monitor that can charge your laptop through a single cable. Its 1440p resolution is suitable for most everyday tasks, but a 4K model will offer sharper text and more detail.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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