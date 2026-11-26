Black Friday 75-inch TV deals: save on LG, TCL, Hisense, Samsung, Roku and Amazon TVs that are actually good enough to power a bigger screen
Big savings on big-screen 75-inch TVs
Black Friday is obviously a super-popular time for people to buy really big-screen TVs, because we all want the premium size without the premium price, don't we? This year's Black Friday 75-inch TV deals deliver on that front, with the stand-out being the TCL QM6K 75-inch mini-LED TV for $699 at Best Buy (was $1287) — that's an actually good TV for a ridiculous price. In the UK, the equivalent TCL 75-inch C6K is now £799 at Amazon (was £999).
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the UK
On the OLED side, the LG B6E 77-inch for $1,499 at Best Buy (was $2,699) is going to get a lot of takers. But we have options for a range of budgets just below, all of which we genuinely recommend based on our reviews — we've had them all in our testing rooms!
My top 5 US 75-inch Black Friday TV deals
- TCL QM6K 75-inch mini-LED TV: was
$1287.99now $699.99 at Best Buy
- Hisense U7 75-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was
$1299now $999 at Best Buy
- TCL QM8L 75-inch 4K mini-LED TV : was
$2999.99now $1397.99 at Amazon
- LG B6E 77-inch 4K OLED TV: was
$2699.99now $1499.99 at Best Buy
- LG C6 77-inch 4K OLED TV: was
$3699.99now $1999.99 at Best Buy
My top 5 UK 75-inch Black Friday TV deals
- TCL 75-inch C6K 4K mini-LED TV: was
£999now £799 at Amazon
- Amazon Ember Mini-LED 75-inch 4K TV: was
£1599.99now £959.99 at Amazon
- TCL 75-inch C7L 4K mini-LED TV: was
£1349.10now £1151.10 at Amazon
- LG B6 77-inch 4K OLED TV: was
£1999now £1799.10 at Very
- LG 77-inch C6 4K OLED TV: was
£2399now £2199 at Smithstv
Today's best TV deals in the US
At full price we gave the QM6K four out of five stars, but with a deal like this, that score is eve better. The QM6K demonstrates effective local dimming and picture quality even at a large size, and with that price, it's easily one of the best value big TVs on the market.
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OLED doesn't come cheap when you get to bigger screen sizes, but this LG B6E deal for under $1,500 is a steal. The B6E is a cheaper version of the B6, but still performs almost identically (we've tested both) with the same great picture and gaming features.
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The Hisense U7 is great value, with the 75-inch model available for under $1,000 at Best Buy. Best Buy has its listing price at $1,999.99, but it's been around $1,299.99 for a while now. Still, that's $300 off today! It delivers very good picture quality, with high brightness, as well as everything you need for gaming. There aren't many better-value TVs around at this size.
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Feature-packed and with an impressive mini-LED picture, the QM7L is the best mid-range TV of 2026. If you want movies and gaming on a bigger screen, you can't really go wrong with this TV. This isn't the cheapest this TV has been (it's dropped below $1,000 briefly in October) but this is the cheapest you'll find it today.
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We really rated the Roku Pro mini-LED in our review, especially with its 'improved color accuracy and sound' over its predecessor. Gaming is also top-notch here, with 4K 120Hz support and an ultra-low 9.3ms input lag time. This is a top-notch, affordable mini-LED TV.
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The LG C6 sits on the throne of the best TVs for 2026, delivering on all fronts, especially gaming and movies. The 77-inch model also benefits from a Tandem RGB panel, the same used in the flagship LG G6, but for a fraction of the price. We have seen this cheaper on Amazon, but it's from 3rd party sellers that we're unsure about.
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Hisense's entry-level RGB TV is a very good overall performer, with contrast-rich and colorful pictures. It also makes for a good gaming TV. RGB mini-LED is a new tech, but with this deal, you can be an early adopter for a great value price.
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The QM8L offers staggering brightness, strong contrast and great backlight control. Motion handling is smooth for sports too, making it a great big screen option. Gamers will be pleased with its performance and features as well.
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Today's best TV deals in the UK
Not only is the C6 our TV of the Year, but its 77-inch model comes with a Tandem RGB panel for higher brightness and even bolder colors: but without the extra cost. While it is still a premium TV, the C6 is outstanding for the money, ticking the boxes for gaming and movies.
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Cheap, big screen mini-LED doesn't get much better than the TCL C6K. We tested the 75-inch version and can confirm that despite its budget price, this TV looks great in a larger size. It's also great for gaming, and at £799, this is the cheapest it's been.
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The C7L is a fantastic mini-LED TV, which earned 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review. We were impressed by its deep black levels, backlight control and punchy colors, as well as its gaming performance. At just over £1,150 for this 75-inch TV, this is great value.
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The LG B6 is the best way to get big screen OLED for a cheaper price. It still delivers OLED-quality picture and solid brightness even though it is an entry-level model, and if you want big-screen OLED gaming, this is a fantastic way in.
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A rival to the LG B6 above, the S85H goes toe-to-toe with its LG counterpart in picture and gaming performance. While it does lack Dolby Vision, we found in our side-by-side tests that the S85H rendered crisper textures and deeper black levels. At £1,799, it's another 'affordable' OLED in a 77-inch size.
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The U7 Pro is a vibrant, contrast-rich and bright TV that also comes with a near-full suite of gaming features. For those who want a big screen that offers more than budget TVs can offer, this mini-LED model is a solid choice.
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Where the Ember mini-LED most impressed us in our review was its out-of-the-box sports performance. While many TVs can take setting up to get right for sports, the Ember mini-LED was ready to go. This is also a solid TV for movies and gaming, and under £1,000 for a 75-inch mini-LED screen is great value.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel.
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