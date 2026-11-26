Black Friday is obviously a super-popular time for people to buy really big-screen TVs, because we all want the premium size without the premium price, don't we? This year's Black Friday 75-inch TV deals deliver on that front, with the stand-out being the TCL QM6K 75-inch mini-LED TV for $699 at Best Buy (was $1287) — that's an actually good TV for a ridiculous price. In the UK, the equivalent TCL 75-inch C6K is now £799 at Amazon (was £999).

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the UK

On the OLED side, the LG B6E 77-inch for $1,499 at Best Buy (was $2,699) is going to get a lot of takers. But we have options for a range of budgets just below, all of which we genuinely recommend based on our reviews — we've had them all in our testing rooms!

My top 5 US 75-inch Black Friday TV deals

My top 5 UK 75-inch Black Friday TV deals

Today's best TV deals in the US

Save 44% LG B6E 77-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy OLED doesn't come cheap when you get to bigger screen sizes, but this LG B6E deal for under $1,500 is a steal. The B6E is a cheaper version of the B6, but still performs almost identically (we've tested both) with the same great picture and gaming features. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% Hisense U7 75-inch 4K mini-LED TV (2026) : was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy The Hisense U7 is great value, with the 75-inch model available for under $1,000 at Best Buy. Best Buy has its listing price at $1,999.99, but it's been around $1,299.99 for a while now. Still, that's $300 off today! It delivers very good picture quality, with high brightness, as well as everything you need for gaming. There aren't many better-value TVs around at this size. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% TCL QM7L 75-inch 4K SQD mini-LED TV (2026): was $1,999.99 now $1,197.99 at Amazon Feature-packed and with an impressive mini-LED picture, the QM7L is the best mid-range TV of 2026. If you want movies and gaming on a bigger screen, you can't really go wrong with this TV. This isn't the cheapest this TV has been (it's dropped below $1,000 briefly in October) but this is the cheapest you'll find it today. Read more Read less ▼

Save 46% LG C6 77-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was $3,699.99 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy The LG C6 sits on the throne of the best TVs for 2026, delivering on all fronts, especially gaming and movies. The 77-inch model also benefits from a Tandem RGB panel, the same used in the flagship LG G6, but for a fraction of the price. We have seen this cheaper on Amazon, but it's from 3rd party sellers that we're unsure about. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best TV deals in the UK

Save 8% LG 77-inch C6 4K OLED TV (2026): was £2,399 now £2,199 at smithstv.co.uk Not only is the C6 our TV of the Year, but its 77-inch model comes with a Tandem RGB panel for higher brightness and even bolder colors: but without the extra cost. While it is still a premium TV, the C6 is outstanding for the money, ticking the boxes for gaming and movies. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% TCL 75-inch C6K 4K mini-LED TV (2025): was £999 now £799 at Amazon Cheap, big screen mini-LED doesn't get much better than the TCL C6K. We tested the 75-inch version and can confirm that despite its budget price, this TV looks great in a larger size. It's also great for gaming, and at £799, this is the cheapest it's been. Read more Read less ▼

Save 10% LG B6 77-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was £1,999 now £1,799.10 at very.co.uk The LG B6 is the best way to get big screen OLED for a cheaper price. It still delivers OLED-quality picture and solid brightness even though it is an entry-level model, and if you want big-screen OLED gaming, this is a fantastic way in. Read more Read less ▼

Save 10% Samsung S85H 77-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was £1,999 now £1,799 at markselectrical.co.uk A rival to the LG B6 above, the S85H goes toe-to-toe with its LG counterpart in picture and gaming performance. While it does lack Dolby Vision, we found in our side-by-side tests that the S85H rendered crisper textures and deeper black levels. At £1,799, it's another 'affordable' OLED in a 77-inch size. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Amazon Ember Mini-LED 75-inch 4K TV: was £1,599.99 now £959.99 at Amazon Where the Ember mini-LED most impressed us in our review was its out-of-the-box sports performance. While many TVs can take setting up to get right for sports, the Ember mini-LED was ready to go. This is also a solid TV for movies and gaming, and under £1,000 for a 75-inch mini-LED screen is great value. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK