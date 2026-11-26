I've been covering Black Friday Apple Watch deals for the last five years, so I've seen my fair share of good — and bad — deals on the popular smartwatches. I've also tested every Apple Watch released in that time, and been responsible for writing TechRadar's Apple Watches buying guide.

As a result of all this, I'm well-placed to tell you that the best value Black Friday Apple Watch deal isn't actually the cheapest — it's the Apple Watch Series 12, with the smaller 42mm model discounted on Amazon down to $299 (was $399), and the larger 46mm model discounted to $349 (was $449) .

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US

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Why am I recommending this one, when the budget Apple Watch SE 3 is on sale from just $229 (was $299)? Well, the Apple Watch Series 12 has some upgrades the SE3 doesn't, notably in its chip and its heart rate sensor. These top-of-the-range hardware improvements means some software features will only work with watches with these upgrades, and Apple upgrades its software yearly.

It's essentially 'future proofed' compared to the SE 3, so you can be sure you've always got access to Apple's latest updates. Plus, it's generally just better from a specs perspective, with a new ceramic screen, tougher case, larger display and better battery life. I usually recommend the SEs on Black Friday, but for an extra $70, I'd opt for the 12 at this price.

Check out the deals in full below, plus the latest on the Apple Watch SE 3 and a surprise discount on the Apple Watch Ultra 4.

Save $150 Apple Watch Ultra 4: was $799 now $649 at Amazon The Apple Watch deals just keep on giving this year — save $150 off the brand new Apple Watch Ultra 4, with up to 50 hours of battery life and all the new hardware innovations such as the redesigned health sensor.

More Black Friday deals in the US