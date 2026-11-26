As a smartwatch tester, I think the best value Apple Watch deal this Black Friday is not the super-cheap SE 3 — it’s the brand-new Series 12
If I had to pick one discount to recommend, I’d opt for this Series 12 deal
I've been covering Black Friday Apple Watch deals for the last five years, so I've seen my fair share of good — and bad — deals on the popular smartwatches. I've also tested every Apple Watch released in that time, and been responsible for writing TechRadar's Apple Watches buying guide.
As a result of all this, I'm well-placed to tell you that the best value Black Friday Apple Watch deal isn't actually the cheapest — it's the Apple Watch Series 12, with the smaller 42mm model discounted on Amazon down to $299 (was $399), and the larger 46mm model discounted to $349 (was
$449).
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US
Why am I recommending this one, when the budget Apple Watch SE 3 is on sale from just $229 (was $299)? Well, the Apple Watch Series 12 has some upgrades the SE3 doesn't, notably in its chip and its heart rate sensor. These top-of-the-range hardware improvements means some software features will only work with watches with these upgrades, and Apple upgrades its software yearly.
It's essentially 'future proofed' compared to the SE 3, so you can be sure you've always got access to Apple's latest updates. Plus, it's generally just better from a specs perspective, with a new ceramic screen, tougher case, larger display and better battery life. I usually recommend the SEs on Black Friday, but for an extra $70, I'd opt for the 12 at this price.
Check out the deals in full below, plus the latest on the Apple Watch SE 3 and a surprise discount on the Apple Watch Ultra 4.
Our Apple Watch Series 12 review called it the best mainline version of the wearable in years, and it's a compelling upgrade option for anyone using a Series 9 or older. It features a new S11 chip, providing smooth, responsive performance, and our reviewer also praised the Readiness Score and the newly refreshed Health Sensing System, as well as the all-day battery life.
GPS & Cellular version: was
$549 now $449 at Amazon
The smaller 42mm version of the Apple Watch Series 12 has also been reduced by an impressive $100, down to just $299 — a very tempting prospect. Note this is the GPS-only version — if you want to add the watch to your phone's data plan, the deal on the cellular model is below. Prices vary depending on color, but Light Gold has the best deal.
GPS & Cellular version: was
$499 now $399 at Amazon
A fully-fledged Apple Watch for under $180? Score! This is the cheapest the SE 3 has ever been, and at this price, it's the best value Apple Watch out of the bunch. Its fast-charging capabilities means it can keep up with a quick battery life top-up, and it's genuinely a brilliant buy. The larger 44mm version has a great 25% discount, too.
44mm version: was
$279 now $209 at Amazon
The Apple Watch deals just keep on giving this year — save $150 off the brand new Apple Watch Ultra 4, with up to 50 hours of battery life and all the new hardware innovations such as the redesigned health sensor.
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
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Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.
A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
He is the author of the upcoming book The Health Data Heist, set to be published by Bloomsbury in 2027. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
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