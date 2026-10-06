The Apple Watch Series 12 just got its first Prime Day price cut on Amazon — but if your budget's tight, I've found an even more tempting deal

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The Apple Watch SE 3 is now just $200 in the US and £200 in the UK

Apple Watch 12
(Image credit: Apple)
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It's Amazon Prime Day, or Big Deal Days as Amazon's taken to calling it, and there are lots of deals on all manner of fitness and wellness kits — but my first port of call was to check the Apple Prime Day deals for any Apple Watch discounts. As luck would have it, there are quite a few in both the US and UK — so now's the time to get yourself a new smartwatch.

In the US, the brand new Apple Watch Series 12 just got its first discount. Right now on Amazon US, the GPS-only Apple Watch Series 12 in 42mm is $349.99 (was $399). Meanwhile, the 46mm, GPS-only Apple Watch Series 12 is available on Amazon for $399.99 (was $449).

If that's out of your price range, however, I've got an affordable alternative: the Apple Watch SE 3 now starts at just $199.99 on Amazon (was $249) for the 40mm GPS-only model. That's a terrific value pick, and the discount also extends to larger and GPS+Cellular models.

You can check out the full deals below, including the GPS+Cellular versions of both watches, which can be added to a phone's data plan.

Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

In the UK, you can get the Apple Watch Series 11 starting at £259 (was £319) on Amazon for its smaller 42mm size, and the 46mm is down to £278.02 (was £349), saving you 20%. Those numbers are for the GPS-only models, but the discounts extend across Cellular versions too.

The Apple Watch SE 3 is also on sale in the UK, starting at £199.99 (was £249) on Amazon. Check out the deals using the 'UK deals' hotlink or scroll down to see the full list.

Apple Watch deals in the US

Apple Watch Series 12 (GPS-only) 42mm
Apple Watch Series 12 (GPS-only) 42mm: was $399 now $349.99 at Amazon

The brand-new Apple Watch Series 12 offers a redesigned Health Sensing System, which means more accurate heart rate readings, a Readiness Score, and more metrics in your Vitals app. Audio Intelligence features like Shazam, Live Rewind and Recaps make your new Apple Watch smarter, too.

42mm GPS+Cellular: was $499 now $449.99 at Amazon

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Apple Watch Series 12 (GPS-only) 46mm
Apple Watch Series 12 (GPS-only) 46mm: was $449 now $397.99 at Amazon

The larger 46mm Apple Watch Series 12 is great for larger wrists, with its liquid-retina OLED display showing off its Maps complication, Photos watch face, and larger Smart Stack, making it easier to use at a glance than ever.

46mm GPS+Cellular: was $549 now $499.99 at Amazon

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Apple Watch SE 3 (GPS-only) 40mm
Apple Watch SE 3 (GPS-only) 40mm : was $249 now $199 at Amazon

Save 20% / $50 on Apple's cheapest Apple Watch, making it better value than ever. The SE 3 may have the older 18-hour all-day battery life, but it comes with fast charging and most key watchOS 27 features.

44mm GPS-only: was $279 now $229 at Amazon

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Apple Watch deals in the UK

Apple Watch Series 11 (GPS-only) 42mm
Save 19%
Apple Watch Series 11 (GPS-only) 42mm: was £319 now £259 at Amazon

Last year's Apple Watch Series 11 is by no means long in the tooth: although it lacks the Series 12's redesigned Health Sensing System, it's an excellent, accurate watch in its own right, with the latest model's 24-hour battery life and watchOS 27 smarts.

42mm GPS+Cellular: was £419 now £357 at Amazon

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Apple Watch Series 11 (GPS-only) 46mm
Save 20%
Apple Watch Series 11 (GPS-only) 46mm: was £349 now £278.02 at Amazon

The larger 46mm Apple Watch Series 11 offers a slightly bigger discount, saving you a full 20%. At this price, it's definitely worth buying over a full-price Apple Watch Series 12.

46mm GPS+Cellular: now £399 at Amazon

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Apple Watch SE 3 (GPS-only) 40mm
Apple Watch SE 3 (GPS-only) 40mm : was £218 now £199 at Amazon

Save twenty quid on the SE 3. While there are some cheaper construction elements and older parts used on the watch, it's still the best-value (not just the cheapest) Apple Watch on shelves and a steal at under £200.

44mm GPS-only: was £249 now £229 at Amazon

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More Prime Day deals in the US

More Prime Day deals in the UK

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Matt Evans
Matt Evans
Senior Fitness & Wearables Editor

Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.

A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.

Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.

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