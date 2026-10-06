The Apple Watch Series 12 just got its first Prime Day price cut on Amazon — but if your budget's tight, I've found an even more tempting deal
The Apple Watch SE 3 is now just $200 in the US and £200 in the UK
It's Amazon Prime Day, or Big Deal Days as Amazon's taken to calling it, and there are lots of deals on all manner of fitness and wellness kits — but my first port of call was to check the Apple Prime Day deals for any Apple Watch discounts. As luck would have it, there are quite a few in both the US and UK — so now's the time to get yourself a new smartwatch.
In the US, the brand new Apple Watch Series 12 just got its first discount. Right now on Amazon US, the GPS-only Apple Watch Series 12 in 42mm is $349.99 (was $399). Meanwhile, the 46mm, GPS-only Apple Watch Series 12 is available on Amazon for $399.99 (was
$449).
If that's out of your price range, however, I've got an affordable alternative: the Apple Watch SE 3 now starts at just $199.99 on Amazon (was
$249) for the 40mm GPS-only model. That's a terrific value pick, and the discount also extends to larger and GPS+Cellular models.
You can check out the full deals below, including the GPS+Cellular versions of both watches, which can be added to a phone's data plan.
• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale
In the UK, you can get the Apple Watch Series 11 starting at £259 (was
£319) on Amazon for its smaller 42mm size, and the 46mm is down to £278.02 (was £349), saving you 20%. Those numbers are for the GPS-only models, but the discounts extend across Cellular versions too.
The Apple Watch SE 3 is also on sale in the UK, starting at £199.99 (was
£249) on Amazon. Check out the deals using the 'UK deals' hotlink or scroll down to see the full list.
Apple Watch deals in the US
Today's best Apple Watch deals: Quick links
- Apple Watch Series 12: 42mm (GPS-only): was
$399now $349.99 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 12: 46mm (GPS-only): was
$449now $399.99 at Amazon
- Apple Watch SE 3: 40mm (GPS-only): was
$249now $199 at Amazon
The brand-new Apple Watch Series 12 offers a redesigned Health Sensing System, which means more accurate heart rate readings, a Readiness Score, and more metrics in your Vitals app. Audio Intelligence features like Shazam, Live Rewind and Recaps make your new Apple Watch smarter, too.
42mm GPS+Cellular: was
$499 now $449.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
The larger 46mm Apple Watch Series 12 is great for larger wrists, with its liquid-retina OLED display showing off its Maps complication, Photos watch face, and larger Smart Stack, making it easier to use at a glance than ever.
46mm GPS+Cellular: was
$549 now $499.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
Save 20% / $50 on Apple's cheapest Apple Watch, making it better value than ever. The SE 3 may have the older 18-hour all-day battery life, but it comes with fast charging and most key watchOS 27 features.
44mm GPS-only: was
$279 now $229 at Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
Apple Watch deals in the UK
Today's best Apple Watch deals: Quick links
- Apple Watch Series 11: 42mm (GPS-only): was
£319now £259 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 11: 46mm (GPS-only): was
£349now £278.02 at Amazon
- Apple Watch SE 3: 40mm (GPS-only): was
£219now £199 at Amazon
Last year's Apple Watch Series 11 is by no means long in the tooth: although it lacks the Series 12's redesigned Health Sensing System, it's an excellent, accurate watch in its own right, with the latest model's 24-hour battery life and watchOS 27 smarts.
42mm GPS+Cellular: was
£419 now £357 at Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
The larger 46mm Apple Watch Series 11 offers a slightly bigger discount, saving you a full 20%. At this price, it's definitely worth buying over a full-price Apple Watch Series 12.
46mm GPS+Cellular: now £399 at Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
Save twenty quid on the SE 3. While there are some cheaper construction elements and older parts used on the watch, it's still the best-value (not just the cheapest) Apple Watch on shelves and a steal at under £200.
44mm GPS-only: was £249 now £229 at Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
More Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks & Echo from $18
- Amazon Haul: viral gadgets, tech & appliances from $1.36
- Apple: MacBooks, AirPods & AirTags from $28
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $69.99
- Headphones: 50% off Beats, Bose & Samsung
- Laptops: Apple, HP & Dell from $199
- Mattresses: Sealy, Serta & more from $89
- Smartwatches: up to 36% off Garmin & Apple
- Vacuums: Dyson, Shark & Bissell from $49
More Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Prime: get a 30-day free trial
- Amazon Devices: up to 67% off Fire, Ring & Blink
- Amazon Haul: extra 15% off for Prime members
- Appliances: up to 40% off Ninja & De'Longhi
- Beauty: up to 60% off Philips & Oral-B
- Essentials: cleaning & groceries from £2
- Fashion: up to 50% off
- Gaming: record-low Nintendo Switch 2
- Headphones: up to 50% off Anker & Sony
- Laptops: up to £800 off Microsoft & Asus
- Tablets: up to 50% off Fire tablets
- TVs: from £129.99
- Vacuums: up to 50% off Shark & Dyson
- Wearables: Samsung & Oura from £31
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Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.
A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
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