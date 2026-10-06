It's Amazon Prime Day, or Big Deal Days as Amazon's taken to calling it, and there are lots of deals on all manner of fitness and wellness kits — but my first port of call was to check the Apple Prime Day deals for any Apple Watch discounts. As luck would have it, there are quite a few in both the US and UK — so now's the time to get yourself a new smartwatch.

In the US, the brand new Apple Watch Series 12 just got its first discount. Right now on Amazon US, the GPS-only Apple Watch Series 12 in 42mm is $349.99 (was $399). Meanwhile, the 46mm, GPS-only Apple Watch Series 12 is available on Amazon for $399.99 (was $449 ).

If that's out of your price range, however, I've got an affordable alternative: the Apple Watch SE 3 now starts at just $199.99 on Amazon (was $249 ) for the 40mm GPS-only model. That's a terrific value pick, and the discount also extends to larger and GPS+Cellular models.

You can check out the full deals below, including the GPS+Cellular versions of both watches, which can be added to a phone's data plan.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

In the UK, you can get the Apple Watch Series 11 starting at £259 (was £319 ) on Amazon for its smaller 42mm size, and the 46mm is down to £278.02 (was £349 ), saving you 20%. Those numbers are for the GPS-only models, but the discounts extend across Cellular versions too.

The Apple Watch SE 3 is also on sale in the UK, starting at £199.99 (was £249 ) on Amazon. Check out the deals using the 'UK deals' hotlink or scroll down to see the full list.

Apple Watch deals in the US

Apple Watch deals in the UK

More Prime Day deals in the US

More Prime Day deals in the UK