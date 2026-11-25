The Black Friday Apple Watch deals are already kicking off, and if you're looking for a new smart wearable, now's the time to shop.

As expected, there are discounts on last year's models now the new Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Series 12 have been released, but we are also seeing discounts on this year's models too! Which one you pick depends how fussed you are about the new Readiness Score and AI features.



• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

Our picks of the deals? Right now, in the US you can get a big $100 off the Apple Watch Series 12 at Amazon (was $399 , now $299), which is unprecedented given it came out just two months ago. In the UK, our favorite deal is the Apple Watch Ultra 3, last year's model, for just £495 (was £749 ) at Argos, a huge £254 saving.

I've been covering Black Friday for seven years, and Apple Watches for five of those years, so I know a good deal when I see it, and how to sort the good ones from the bad. Check out the deals in full below. If you don't see anything you like, don't worry — I'll revisit this page as we move through Black Friday weekend to see if more deals come out of the woodwork.

Apple Watch US deals

Save 25% Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm) GPS: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Save 25% off the Apple Watch Series 11, with sleep score, 24-hour battery life and all the usual Apple smarts, in its smaller 42mm size. Note this is a GPS-only model, so you can't add it to a data plan. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch UK deals

Save £254 Apple Watch Ultra 3 with Ocean Band: was £749 now £495 at Argos A record-low price for the Ultra 3, this Black Titanium version comes with an Ocean Band, and like all Ultras, it's ready to be added to a phone's data plan. That titanium exterior packs 42 hours of battery life, changes to Apple's smart stack widget displays, and all sorts of cutting-edge workout features. Runners and cyclists will love it, and it comes with cellular capabilities as standard. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK