Double discounts on TeamGroup's T-Force Delta memory saves you $110 on 32GB DDR5 with RGB lighting for your gaming PC project, now available for $440
$550 DDR5 RAM pack discounted to $440 for a limited time only
TeamGroup's T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 6000 is a high-speed RAM kit that's perfect for high-performance PC projects, comprising two 16GB modules (totalling 32GB).
This DDR5 RAM kit is part of the Black Friday sale, where it's down to $440 (was $550) at Newegg with code BFF465.
120-degree RGB illumination adds some flair, but it's all about the T-Force Delta's integrated heat spreader and 1.35V efficiency for optimal performance. It also supports Intel XMP3.0 and AMD EXPO, allowing you to get the most out of your Intel Core or AMD Ryzen PC's gaming features.
For more RAM deals, we found 6 DDR5 kits all under $500 for Black Friday.
32GB Team T-Force Delta DDR5 RAM set (2x 16GB modules) with RGB lighting and Intel XMP3.0/AMD EXPO support for overclocking, all with a 20% saving of $110 versus full price.
Why we recommend it
32GB spread across two DDR5 16GB modules maximizes bandwidth across plentiful memory, but it's all about the Intel XMP3.0/AMD EXPO support for easy overclocking. The 120-degree RGB lighting is also very befitting of a custom PC buildout.
Price Context & Historical Value
Memory prices have surged in recent years, and while the T-Force Delta costs more than it did when Newegg first advertised it in September 2024, the seasonal $40 saving plus an extra $70 promo code offset a lot of that expense.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Team T-Force Delta RGB 32GB if...
32GB is enough for your gaming needs and you like the idea of customizable lighting
❌ Skip the Team T-Force Delta RGB 32GB if...
you're just looking to build a computer for everyday use, you have an older DDR4-compatible motherboard or you're looking to build a gaming PC on the tightest budget
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With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
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