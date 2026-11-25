I've always had a soft spot for the colorful, translucent computer hardware that appeared in the late '90s, when manufacturers like Apple weren't afraid to have a little fun with their designs. Aura Displays' limited-edition Triple Aero ’98 Pro Max 16" brings back that distinctive Bondi Blue look while giving your laptop three additional screens.

Best For: Fans of retro technology, multitasking professionals, content creators, and anyone who wants a more distinctive multi-monitor workstation.

The Deal: The limited-edition Triple Aero ’98 Pro Max 16" is down to $609 (was $729) in the US, while UK readers can grab it for £474 (was £567) direct from Aura Displays.

Today's top three-screen laptop extender deal

Why we recommend it

There's something refreshing about seeing a modern piece of computer hardware that isn't another anonymous slab of black or gray plastic. The translucent Bondi Blue back of the Triple Aero ’98 Pro Max is a nostalgic nod to the colorful computer designs of the 1990s.

It's far more than a retro novelty, though, as it adds three 16-inch Full HD+ IPS displays above your laptop. The 16:10 aspect ratio provides extra vertical workspace, and the adjustable aluminum stand lets you set a preferred viewing height and angle.

The extender accommodates laptops measuring between 12 and 18.5 inches and offers three viewing modes, including a weird, but handy triangular arrangement for meetings (see below).

A single USB-C cable handles video on compatible laptops, with USB and HDMI available as an alternative. The included 65W power adapter runs all three screens and charges your laptop at up to 35W.

There's also a fun Easter egg hidden on the Aura Displays website for anyone who wants to travel back to the late '90s. Visit any page on aura-displays.com and enter the classic Konami code (↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → B A) using your keyboard. If you're on a phone, swipe in the same directions and then tap twice. The entire site will instantly gain a retro look.

For more display picks, see our guide to the best portable monitors.

Price context & historical value

Aura Displays' $120 Black Friday discount brings its limited-edition retro screen extender down to $609 - and £473 in the UK. So this is the cheapest it's ever been.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Triple Aero ’98 Pro Max if...

You miss the colorful computer designs of the late '90s and want a practical way to bring some of that personality back to your desk.

❌ Skip the Triple Aero ’98 Pro Max if...

You only need one additional display or would prefer to spend your money on higher-resolution standalone monitors.