McDonald’s Japan discloses unauthorized access to app data, exposing purchase histories, customer management IDs, IP addresses, and location-related information

The company said no names, email addresses, phone numbers, passwords, or login credentials were compromised

Customers were told no special action is required, though the company warned it is strengthening security following the incident

Japanese companies just can’t catch a break, as another major entity has reported a breach incident - this time around, it’s McDonald’s Japan which has lost data from its mobile app.

“We have recently confirmed unauthorized third-party access to some customer-related information in the database of the McDonald's official app managed by us,” the company said in a machine-translated notice published on its website on November 20 2026.

The company did not say who the threat actors were, how they broke in, or how many people were affected by the incident. It did say that the miscreants walked away with product purchase history and customer management IDs, as recorded on its system. This is not exactly personally identifiable information, it seems, since the ID alone cannot identify customer information, and differs from the member ID in the official McDonald’s Japan app, or the customer’s email address, apparently.

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What can hackers do with this information?

What is pseudo-identifiable, though, is the IP address associated with each account, as well as the information about the location of the mobile phone used to place the order. It’s difficult to say if the stolen information can lead to serious attacks such as phishing or malware attacks since, after all, the breach did not include names, phone numbers, email addresses, or login credentials.

However, the combination of purchase histories, IP addresses, and mobile device location data, could allow threat actors to build consumer profiles and track their habits. Through that, they might be able to identify individuals by correlating the information with data obtained elsewhere. It’s a long shot, but for a hacking group with enough resources and a specific target, it could be worth a shot.

Customers need not change their passwords or take any other “special steps”, McDonald’s Japan stressed. The company added it reported the incident to the country’s data watchdog, and that it would be working on strengthening security measures to make sure breaches like this one don’t happen again.

Japan under siege

Japanese enterprises and public service agencies are facing an onslaught of cyberattacks - in the span of a month, we’ve reported ten separate incidents, all resulting in data exfiltration.

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It started in late October 2026, when internet giant GMO Group told its customers to scan their computers for viruses, back up all of their data, disconnect the devices from the internet, and then shut them down. Apparently, a threat actor broke into its servers and threatened to deploy ransomware across its customers.

A few days later, major Japanese consumer goods manufacturer, Iris Ohyama, said it lost data on 7.7 million people after threat actors accessed its ecommerce site, Iris Plaza. The company was forced to temporarily shut down the service to contain the incident.

These two incidents were followed by a breach at Japan’s largest furniture chain Nitori Holdings (tens of millions of customer records), an incident at the Fugaku supercomputer (4,222 users and 375 users of its smaller Rikyu system potentially affected), a hit on Asoview, MOS Burger, Sega, the City of Osaka (a million email addresses exposed), and Tower Records (11 million records exposed).

No one has claimed responsibility for any of these incidents. The data has not emerged on the dark web, for sale or to be freely distributed, and no threat actors reached out demanding payment in exchange for deleting the stolen files. So far, there has been no evidence of the data being misused in phishing attacks, or other forms of social engineering, so it’s difficult to assess if this was done by a single actor, and to what end.

For now, Japanese consumers are advised to remain vigilant when reading email messages and other communications, especially those asking to log into a service, or those sharing attachments.

Via The Record

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