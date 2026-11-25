Rumor suggests Apple is set to release new PRODUCT (RED) devices

Apparently, AirPods Max 2 and HomePod mini 2 will get the ruby treatment

All in support of AIDS charity work

Apple used to fairly regularly release new devices in a PRODUCT (RED) hue, with some profits going to towards the fight against HIV/AIDS in certain African countries — my Audio Editor fondly remembers her iPod Nano 3rd Gen (PRODUCT) RED, and how it got her through a tough contract away from home.

Not so much these days. We last saw such a device four years ago, with Apple steering away after the iPhone 14, but it sounds like the company has come back around.

According to reliable Apple insider Mark Gurman, Apple plans to release red versions of several existing products on December 1 (which is World AIDS Day, so it's fitting).

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Two of these new releases are set to be accessories: a wrist strap for your AirPods case, and a sports band for your Apple Watch. Yawn. But two actual products are supposedly getting redded too: the AirPods Max 2, and HomePod mini 2.

These products likely won't see any spec changes or price hikes, with the only difference being the bright red hue.

Leave me on red

We called the AirPods Max 2 the best ANC headphones in the world for iPhone owners, but they're also some of the more colorful cans out there, coming in a range of pastel hues. Fancy tech brands like their pastel colors, but there's nothing for people who want something bold and strong... until the PRODUCT (RED) versions come along.

We have yet to review the HomePod mini 2 after its October release, but its color options include a few more punchy options, such as racing green and blue versions. Still, they look quite Ikea-esque, so a red model would certainly be a bit more exciting than what's on offer.

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The real reason to buy these products isn't the more interesting color variant though; it's the fact that some money will go to a good cause.

A PRODUCT(RED) model used to be a staple for iPhone releases, and I remember always thinking that they were the best-looking versions of each generation. I now associate the hue with Apple's heyday, and it's something of a retro throwback to see it now.

It's just a shame that Apple isn't releasing red models of more products — its iPhones, for instance. After all, a folding red iPhone Duo with charitable appeal might distract buyers from all the durability problems people seem to be having...

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