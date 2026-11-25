When it comes to global eSIM plans, Airalo tops our list - it scored 4.5 stars after we tested out this eSIM, where we found that covering more than 200 countries and regions worldwide, it "guarantees reliable coverage in almost every country."

Now, the Black Friday sale on these data plans has dropped, with 25% off every eSIM package when you use code Black25. That deal even includes unlimited plans for frequent travelers.

The service is a great option for any travelers who want a more affordable option for getting online and staying in touch in different countries. The deal runs until November 30, and it's available for users across the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Europe and Latin America.

Save 25% on all eSIM plans: at Airalo With support for over 200 destinations, there aren't many places Airalo doesn't cover. The 25% off deal for Black Friday covers all packages, and runs until November 30. It’s available to both new and existing customers. Just remember to use code Black25.

Why we recommend it

Scoring 4.5 stars in our review, Airalo proved to be cheaper than most international roaming plans, and we loved the wide coverage and simple setup.

As noted, the service covers more than 200 destinations with its local, regional, and global eSIM packages. That’s a great start, and you get more flexibility too: you can choose plans for specific countries and wider regions and opt for different validity periods that suit your travel plans.

You can do all of your setup through the Airalo app, which keeps things simple - and it also means you can set up your roaming before you travel, rather than scrambling to sort it out when you arrive.

Having tested all the top servies, we rated the provider the best eSIM when it came to global plan availability and coverage.

Price history

A 25% discount across eligible plans is a decent discount, especially if you’re travelling for work or if you’ll be heading off on a longer trip where costs can easily add up.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy it if… you need predictable mobile data costs and easy setup when you’re on your travels.

❌ Skip it if... your current plan already includes affordable roaming.