Holafly Ultra is its 'world first' all-in-one eSIM plan — giving not just unlimited data, but also global health, wellbeing, and travel support to give you peace of mind when travelling

Holafly has launched a new eSIM plan for travellers, combining unlimited mobile data worldwide with travel benefits

Alongside mobile internet across 160+ global destinations, subscribers can also enjoy 24/7 medical consultations

In the event of travel problems, the plan includes automated claims management for delayed flights and lost luggage

Holafly has unveiled a new eSIM plan aimed at frequent flyers, which aims to provide not just worldwide mobile internet, but various travel benefits.

The Holafly Ultra plan gives its subscribers unlimited mobile internet access in over 160 countries, as well as what it calls “flight and luggage assistance.”

Holafly’s new plan joins existing Light and Unlimited options, and any phone with eSIM hardware can benefit from a subscription.

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An eSIM for digital nomads?

Pitched at £72.35 a month, the Holafly Ultra eSIM plan claims to be able to save subscribers as much as £1,387 a year. It is selling this on the back of a straightforward aspiration: eliminating the hassle of dealing with multiple services.

They’ve designed the plan for digital nomads, remote workers, and frequent international travellers, and it incorporates various advantages beyond automated lost luggage claims. The Holafly Ultra plan incorporates a virtual location tool and local phone numbers based on your destination, 2FA SMS support, and 24/7 medical and mental health support. There’s also a vet option.

One thing to note if you haven’t used an eSIM before (and your phone support it) is that you may need to check with your current mobile operator. The phone will need to be unlocked for use with any eSIM.

Help for travellers

Holafly Ultra could prove to be vital for anyone concerned about flights and luggage, and the flexibility of an eSIM makes it ideal for business flyers as well as those heading for a break.

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Accompanying the announcement is the news that flight delays cost British holidaymakers an average of £603 per disruption. Worryingly, 32% of people consider overseas healthcare too expensive to bother with. Holafly Ultra includes healthcare options among the 14 travel services it is combining into the plan.

“Being able to work from anywhere does not mean everyday worries disappear," says Metin Kastro, the Chief Operating Officer at Holafly. "Getting sick, feeling overwhelmed or dealing with a cancelled flight can be harder when you are far from familiar support.”

This then, is the point of Holafly Ultra, with which they extend the “promise of peace of mind, helping travellers stay online and giving them someone to turn to when they need support.”

The Holafly Ultra plan is now available, and can be purchased alongside the Light and Unlimited plans on the Holafly website.

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