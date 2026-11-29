The Cyberboard AI can now be pre-ordered on Kickstarter

It takes its design cues from the Tesla Cybertruck

The device supports AI voice commands and dictation

It's not quite official, but it looks like we've reached the end of the road for the Cybertruck, with Tesla saying it's now "winding down" production — but if you're going to miss the distinctive pick-up then there's a new keyboard you might be interested in.

Angry Miao has been making Cyberboard computer keyboards inspired by the look of the Cybertruck since almost as far back as the vehicle's original unveiling, but there's a new version of the Cyberboard now being crowdfunded on Kickstarter (via Notebookcheck).

As you might have expected, AI plays a big role here: with a button push on the 75% mechanical keyboard, which supports both Windows and macOS, you can speak out voice commands or dictate text while giving your fingers a rest.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

The manufacturer says a dual-microphone array, AI noise reduction, and dedicated DSP (digital signal processing) make sure you're always heard no matter what else is going on in the room, and you can choose between 90, 180, and 360-degree audio pick up.

Keys and connectivity

CYBERBOARD AI - Typing Test - YouTube Watch On

There's an adjustable Leaf Spring Mount mechanism here, which lets you fine tune the typing response, while the connectivity options are USB-C, 2.4 Ghz wireless, or Bluetooth 5.1, while the 10,000 mAh battery can be charged via wired or wireless methods.

Around the rear of the keyboard there's a 5 x 40 LED matrix display which can show information such as the current battery level, keyboard mode, or connection status. You can also apply custom effects and animations to the display.

All of that is on top of the distinctive Cybertruck-inspired design that all Cyberboards have had, with the angled key shelf on and the tapered section at the back. The device is crafted from aluminum, with 81 keys in total, and a choice of key cap designs.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you like what you see, the keyboard is available for an early bird price starting at 6,655 Hong Kong dollars (about $850 / £650 / AU$1,275). Shipping is scheduled for 2027, and the Kickstarter campaign has already blown way past its crowdfunding goal.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.