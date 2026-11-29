Watch France vs South Africa in the final of the Nations Championship 2026 that has even more than the inaugural title riding on it. After Les Bleus beat the Springboks two weeks ago, the winner here will also end the year top of the world rankings.

That France are in this position, despite a horrible injury list that's finally improving, speaks volumes to their strength in depth. First-choice second row pair Emmanuel Meafou and Thibaud Flament remain out but goal kicker Thomas Ramos is set to return after two months with a thigh problem. Matthieu Jalibert returned to fitness last week after Antoine Dupont's deployment as an emergency fly-half in the 21-19 win over the Boks a fortnight ago. Louis Bielle-Biarrey, recently nominated for the world player of the year crown, will be looking to continue his remarkable try scoring record.

South Africa looked worryingly tired in the 20-17 defeat by Ireland last week and Rassie Erasmus was rocked by the news that Pieter-Steph du Toit has had to return home through injury. The Springboks' head coach, still serving his suspension for alleging 'match-fixing' among officials in the earlier fixture between the sides, has delayed announcing the flanker's replacement as long as possible, though Emmanuel Tshituka is most likely. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is expected to shift to full-back to accommodate Manie Libbok's return at No.10 as the two-time reigning world champions try to avoid a third straight defeat that would knock them off top spot, and potentially put them down to fourth.

Read on as we explain how to watch France vs South Africa for free.

Watch France vs South Africa for FREE

France vs South Africa is free-to-air in the US, UK, Ireland and France. ITV1, Virgin Media One and TF1 are showing the game on linear channels, while online streaming is available via:

🇺🇸 US: Rugbypass TV

🇬🇧 UK: ITVX

🇮🇪 Ireland: Virgin Media Play

🇫🇷 France: TF1

Outside any of the above countries? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help you unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch France vs South Africa live streams

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🇺🇸 How to watch France vs South Africa live streams in the US

Rugbypass TV is showing France vs South Africa for free in the US.

You can tune in via the Rugbypass TV website or app, and it works with Chromecast, Airplay, AppleTV and Android TV.

Abroad today? Use NordVPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch France vs South Africa live streams in the UK

In the UK, France vs South Africa is free-to-air on ITV1, with live streaming available via ITVX.

All you need is an account, a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g.HA9 0WS). Sign up here!

Remember to explore the VPN route as set out above, which will help you access your ITVX account from anywhere.

🇮🇪 How to watch France vs South Africa live streams in Ireland

France vs South Africa is free-to-air on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with live streaming available via the Virgin Media Play platform.

Outside Ireland? You’ll need to download a VPN to tap into your free Nations Championship stream from abroad.

🇦🇺 How to watch France vs South Africa live streams in Australia

Stan Sport is broadcasting France vs South Africa in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$4.99/month for a limited time.

Not in Australia right now? Use NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

🇳🇿 How to watch France vs South Africa live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport 1 NZ is showing the France vs South Africa game.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

🇿🇦 How to watch France vs Springboks live streams in South Africa

The France vs Springboks game is being shown on Supersport in South Africa.

You'll need to get a DStv access package to watch the Nations Championship 2026, with prices starting at Rs699/month for the streaming version.

Abroad right now? Just use a VPN and tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

🇨🇦 How to watch France vs South Africa live streams in Canada

In Canada, France vs South Africa is being shown on Premier Sports.

You can tune in via the CA$29.99 monthly pass, the CA$79.99 six-month pass or a CA$139.99/year subscription.

If you're out of Canada but still want to catch the action, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

France vs South Africa: Q+A

What is the France vs South Africa start time? The scheduled France vs South Africa kick-off time on Sunday, November 29 is 4:40pm GMT local time in London, which is 8:40am PT / 11:40am ET. That's 3:40am AEDT in Australia and 5:40am NZDT in New Zealand on Monday, November 30.

What is the France vs South Africa head-to-head? France have played South Africa on 48 previous occasions, with Les Bleus winning 13 matches to the Springboks' 29. There have been six draws. France won the most recent meeting two weeks ago, a 21-19 victory in Paris.

Can I watch France vs South Africa on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, Rugbypass TV, ITVX and Virgin Media Play all have dedicated apps.