I've tested over 50 3D printers, so for the Cyber Monday sale, I've selected 5 of my favorite machines for learning the art of 3D printing.

As I work in an educational environment I know how incredibly busy it can be, and any equipment has to be simple and reliable. After several false starts with machines that were too cheap, overcomplicated or just not suitable, I settled on a range of picks from Bambu Lab, Creality, Elegoo, and Anycubic.

So, if you're a beginner or student, these are the five Cyber Monday 3D printer deals I absolutely recommend based on my personal benchmarking in my studio.

My top 3D printers for beginners

Black Friday Save $80 Anycubic Kobra X: was $359.99 now $279.99 at Amazon This is one of the cheapest four-filament 3D printers on the market and retains the older Cartesian mechanics rather than the ultra-fast CoreXY design. Still, when you’re starting out, that slower speed can actually help with understanding and controlling the printing process, and here I really like the finish and quality of this machine. The print area is also decent at 260 × 260 × 260mm, giving you plenty of scope for school and college engineering projects. UK price: now £300 (was £340) Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday Save $100 Bambu Lab P2S: was $549 now $449 at Bambu Lab Offering a large 256 × 256 × 256mm print area, the P2S is the evolution of a tried-and-tested design. What I like about this model is that you can buy it as a single-filament machine and then upgrade to the AMS when your budget allows. While this is incredibly affordable, the print quality is as good as that of printers at the top of the range. You can also print with engineering materials, although the chamber isn’t actively heated. UK price: now £389 (was £449) Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday Save $250 Creality K2 Pro: was $999 now $749 at Amazon I’ve been impressed with the K2 series since its launch, with a solid build and reliable performance that’s further enhanced by the large 300 × 300 × 300mm build area, which is bigger than most. The machine has plenty going for it, enabling up to four of the multi-filament CFS units to be linked together, allowing up to 16-colour printing. For engineering materials, I really liked the enclosed, actively heated chamber, and when coupled with the easy-to-use software and quality of the build, this makes it a great option for a busy workshop. UK price: now £699 (was £719) Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday Save $50 Qidi Q2: was $649 now $599 at Amazon Qidi is one of the lesser-known manufacturers; however, its printers are solid. I’ve now looked at several models in the range, and the Q2 essentially reflects the reliability of its core products. As a single-filament machine, the Q2 is hard to beat, and with the fully enclosed design, it’s a great option for the workshop. It has also proved more than robust enough to be used by students. UK price: now £600 Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday Save $80 Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo: was $449 now $369 at Elegoo This is a refinement of the already excellent original Centauri Carbon 3D printer. The addition of multi-filament printing, the 256 × 256 × 256mm print volume and various machine options, including an emoji colourway, add a little more fun to the format. When it comes to performance, these printers are solid, and it’s really not surprising that they keep popping up in various friends’ houses. The price and community of users make this a great option. UK price: now £329 (was £398) Read more Read less ▼

Which should you buy?

✅ Buy the Anycubic Kobra X if… You’re starting out with 3D printing and want an affordable machine that offers multi-filament printing and a generous build volume.

✅ Buy the Bambu Lab P2S if… You want one of the most reliable and refined enclosed 3D printers available, with excellent print quality and the option to upgrade to multi-filament printing later.

✅ Buy the Creality K2 Pro if… You need a larger build area, an actively heated chamber and the flexibility to print with engineering materials for more advanced school, college or university projects.

✅ Buy the Qidi Q2 if… You need a reliable enclosed 3D printer for regular workshop use, with the ability to handle a good range of materials and produce consistent results.

✅ Buy the Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo if… You want an affordable enclosed 3D printer that offers multi-colour printing, good print quality and a straightforward introduction to 3D printing.

Why I recommend them

Looking for a 3D printer that’s suitable for education can be tricky. At home, almost any printer will do, and all the printers in this round-up are potential options.

When looking at printers that are suitable price has obviously played a part, so one essential is that all printers here can handle most basic materials and have been designed to be easy to use and reliable.

In the classroom, however, you need to be a little more selective about the printer you choose, so I’ve put forward a few reasonably priced, fully enclosed designs that could be suitable with the correct facilities and safety precautions.

There’s a good variety of ultra-reliable machines now available, that are perfectly suited to education, and as I found when testing both the Bambu Lab P2S and Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo, these are two machines that have essentially perfected a now tried-and-tested design, offering multi-filament printing through a single nozzle.

In particular, the Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo is also one of those printers that I keep turning back to and have now recommended to several people. It’s not only well priced but also gives you the ability to print with a huge variety of materials.

While they can’t compete with multi-tool changers, what they do offer is excellent reliability and quality, catering to a huge range of users, from primary education through to degree level and beyond.

As I look through the list, the Bambu Lab P2S is an obvious choice from the market leader. It’s a single-nozzle machine that has essentially refined a tried-and-tested format. The speed, quality and reliability of this machine have proved difficult to match.

Then there’s the Creality K2 Pro, an advanced 3D printer that has the accuracy and reliability for engineering and more.

Finally, worth an additional mention is the Qidi Q2. This is one of those machines that is initially difficult to get excited about. However, as it sits in the corner of the print room, it has demonstrated that it’s capable of consistently producing excellent prints with a huge variety of materials. It still sits in the print room at the college as a permanent fixture that’s in constant use.

Depending on what you want from a 3D printer for education, look carefully at the specifications. At home, you have greater flexibility over the machines you choose, but within an educational establishment, look for something with appropriate filtration and preferably an external extraction option.

You’ll also need to check the establishment’s requirements for emergency isolation, including whether a kill switch is needed, alongside ventilation, supervision and any other safety measures identified in the risk assessment.

For more choices, see my round-up of the best 3D printers I've tested.

Price context and historical value

The majority of these printers have been available for a while, and many have already seen price drops as new products have been released. Still, there are plenty of big savings to be made.

What’s interesting is that you no longer have to spend a fortune to get a reliable 3D printer capable of producing excellent results. Even the more affordable machines in this selection offer print quality that would have been difficult to achieve without considerable adjustment and experience just a few years ago.

For education, this is particularly important. Rather than spending time troubleshooting failed prints or constantly adjusting the machine, students can concentrate on learning about design, modelling and the actual printing process.

The Black Friday discounts make these machines even more attractive, whether you’re buying your first printer for home use or looking to equip a classroom or workshop.

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