It’s hard to find capable technology on a shoestring budget, especially after the last couple of years of memory price rises - but it’s hard to argue with what the BOSGAME E5 Plus offers for less than $200 thanks to its latest sale discount over at Amazon ahead of Cyber Monday.

This compact desktop combines an AMD Ryzen processor with surprisingly comprehensive connectivity and enough memory and storage for everyday computing and undemanding office-style workloads.

This system uses an AMD Ryzen 3 5400U, which is a four-core, eight-thread processor with boost speeds of up to 4GHz. Alongside that chip, you’ll find 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB SATA SSD, and integrated Radeon graphics.

Today’s best BOSGAME E5 Plus deal

Cyber Monday Save $20 BOSGAME E5 Plus: was $219.99 now $199.99 at Amazon Amazon lists the BOSGAME E5 Plus for $199.99, which represents a decent discount over its conventional $219.99 price. That’s a very accessible price for a complete mini PC running Windows 11 Pro.

Why we recommend the BOSGAME E5 Plus

The Ryzen 3 5400U is an older, low-power processor, but its four cores and eight threads are still perfectly adequate for office applications, web browsing, and streaming the latest media. While it’ll handle the basics, remember that it’s not designed for intensive creative or development workloads.

The integrated graphics chip can handle less demanding games like Roblox, Minecraft, and The Sims. This PC can also run three 4K displays at 60Hz, which is impressive for such an inexpensive machine.

That makes it an ideal everyday system for light use, or potentially a starter PC for a younger child.

The most surprising part of the spec list is the connectivity. The E5 Plus has two 2.5Gb Ethernet ports, which means it’s an interesting option for home networking, NAS setups, and small server projects.

There’s room to upgrade, too, with support for additional memory and storage, giving the system some scope to grow beyond its entry-level configuration.

Price context and historical value

At $189.99 right now, the E5 Plus is a genuinely affordable mini PC. The unit’s conventional pricing of $219.99 means you’ll save a solid chunk if you decide to invest.

Historical tracking shows this system has cost over $300 in the past, so the current price makes the E5 Plus a bona fide bargain.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy it if… You want an inexpensive desktop for everyday computing and light gaming - or straightforward home networking setups.

❌ Skip it if… You need serious performance in games or demanding creative applications.