Asus co-CEO S.Y. Hsu says some entry-level and mid-range PCs may drop from 16GB to 8GB of RAM

Asus says it can no longer pass the full rise in memory costs on to buyers, who are already delaying purchases

HP now puts memory at close to 40% of a PC's parts cost, and TrendForce expects PC DRAM supply to shrink in 2027

The 16GB budget laptop had a good run, but all good things must come to an end, it seems.

Asus co-CEO S.Y. Hsu has told investors that some of the company's entry-level and mid-range PCs may drop back to 8GB of RAM, because memory costs have climbed past the point where buyers will tolerate further price rises.

Based on what HP, Dell, and memory market analysts have said, Asus is unlikely to be the last PC maker to say so, and consumers might want to consider a prolonged market with less-for-more PC hardware, at least where memory is concerned.

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End of the road on price hikes?

Hsu made the comments during Asus's Q3 2026 earnings call on November 12, and The Verge picked them up this week. In the English translation of the call carried by TechPowerUp, Hsu said lower-tier machines "may move to 8 GB due to memory cost increases."

That "may" matters here: Asus has not named any models, regions, or a timeline, and Hsu hedges twice in the same sentence, saying the company might have to adjust memory specifications and might adjust them to 8GB. This signals direction, and because it comes from one of the world's biggest laptop brands, observers and consumers need to take it seriously.

The explanation is simple arithmetic: Answering a question from a J.P. Morgan analyst, Hsu said Asus had been raising end prices throughout 2026 to reflect memory costs, something an Asus executive warned about back in March 2026, when he said average PC prices in Taiwan could rise by up to 30% in the second quarter.

Now, Hsu said, Asus may no longer be able to pass the full increase through, particularly in the lower and mid-range segments, where he said customers simply would not accept it. He put the current slowdown down mainly to average selling prices that had risen too far, with many buyers now holding off.

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The demand picture Asus painted is grim. CFO Nick Wu said major platform and chip partners had cut their fourth-quarter PC demand forecasts to a 20% to 30% year-over-year decline, and Hsu said Asus expects the overall PC market to shrink by 10% to 15% in 2027, with the first half taking the bigger hit. That follows IDC figures showing global shipments fell 20.1% in Q3 2026, as TechRadar reported in October 2026.

Retail memory pricing offers no relief either. 3DCenter's November survey of German DDR5 listings, as reported by Guru3D, put average prices at 607% of their July 2025 baseline, up 8.6% in a single month.

Hsu said Asus worked with Microsoft on the change and that, after adjustments to the new operating system, "even 8GB is able to yield an acceptable experience," as HotHardware quoted.

This lines up with a November 2026 Windows Experience Blog post from Pavan Davuluri, Microsoft's executive vice president of Windows + Devices. Microsoft says 8GB PCs running Windows 11 26H2 build 26300.9818 or later are up to 20% more responsive and up to 40% faster at multitasking.

The gains come from tuned memory compression that keeps up to 2GB more active data in RAM, Widgets that load only when opened, Edge tabs that sleep after 15 minutes instead of two hours, and Teams switching itself into Efficiency Mode by default.

The work traces back to a commitment Microsoft made over the summer, which arguably should have been the case from the start. It is quite a turnaround for a company whose own website, as TechPowerUp noted, briefly recommended 32GB back in May 2026 before removing the advice altogether.

There is an awkward precedent here: When Apple launched the $599 MacBook Neo with 8GB of non-upgradeable memory, Asus CFO Nick Wu used the company's March 10 earnings call to single out that very spec as a weakness, warning that it "may limit certain applications," as TechRadar reported at the time. Eight months on, Asus is proposing the same memory ceiling for its own cheaper machines.

Asus is not the only player making changes

Asus isn't alone in warning about cutting down on hardware to balance the books. HP's fiscal fourth-quarter results, released on November 24, showed how far the squeeze has gone. CFO Karen Parkhill said memory and storage had gone from 15% to 18% of a PC's bill of materials at the start of the fiscal year to "closer to 40% of the BOM," according to 24/7 Wall St.

That is up again from the 35% HP disclosed in February, as TechRadar reported. HP's consumer PC units fell 31% in the quarter; it expects 2027 PC market units to fall by a high-single-digit to low-double-digit percentage, and Parkhill said memory costs would keep rising next year, if more slowly.

HP's response looks a lot like Asus's. It is pursuing lower-cost designs and different component configurations, and 24/7 Wall St reports that the $699 OmniBook 5 is the first product of that push. Tom's Hardware lists the base model with 8GB of soldered LPDDR5 and an Intel Core 5 320, with 12GB and 16GB options above it.

Dell reported the same day and was blunt about demand. Vice chairman and COO Jeff Clarke said customers are "electing to defer some PC-related refresh" so they can spend on servers and storage, and CFO David Kennedy said he expects the PC unit environment to stay soft next year.

The supply side offers no relief. TrendForce forecasts that PC DRAM contract prices will rise 13% to 18% quarter over quarter in Q4. It says memory makers are tentatively planning to cut PC DRAM supply in 2027 as AI demand soaks up capacity, and that some PC makers are already weighing "lower-specification memory chips and CPUs with fewer cores" for next year. Counterpoint's November memory tracker adds that early contract talks point to another increase in the first quarter of 2027. Asus's "may" is starting to look like an industry-wide "when."

None of the companies cutting back are struggling. Asus reported record quarterly revenue of NT$258.79 billion, up 36% year over year, and net profit up 105% to NT$21.63 billion, according to Quartr's summary of the results, with server revenue forecast to jump 280% year over year in Q4. Co-CEO Samson Hu also noted on the call that memory supply for servers carries a higher priority than for PCs. Dell's quarter was starker still: record revenue of $54.9 billion, up 103% on AI server demand, while PC revenue grew just 3% to $12.9 billion. ShiftDelete calculates that PCs' share of Dell's segment operating income fell from 30% to 9% in a year.

That is the memory crisis in full: The AI infrastructure boom that has pulled DRAM production toward servers and HBM, as TechRadar has explained, is powering record results across the industry, while budget buyers are being asked to accept half the memory. Nothing about that is improper in business-speak, since these companies sell into both markets and allocate accordingly, but it does make clear who is absorbing the squeeze.

The real question is price. Hsu framed 8GB as a way to keep budget PCs at prices customers will accept, not to make them cheaper, which means an 8GB laptop in 2027 may cost what a 16GB one did in 2025. TechRadar predicted this back in January, concluding that 8GB is "not ideal, but it is still workable." TechRadar Pro's Desire Athow has been blunter, calling 8GB on Windows 11 in 2026 "the surest way to go berserk."

Both can be true. For browsing, documents, and video calls on an updated 26H2 build, a well-tuned 8GB machine should be tolerable now. For heavy multitasking, creative apps, or anything you plan to keep for four years, 16GB remains the safer floor; if a laptop's memory is soldered, the spec you buy is the spec you keep. For now, the approach for users heading into the market for a new laptop should be this: accept 8GB only if the memory is upgradeable or the savings are real.

Don't count on waiting it out, either: With HP expecting memory costs to keep climbing and TrendForce expecting tighter PC DRAM supply next year, a discounted 16GB laptop on shelves today may be better value than whatever replaces it. Failing that, a Chromebook or a 12GB configuration, which HP's OmniBook 5 now offers, makes a reasonable middle ground.

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