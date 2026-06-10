Stop buying 8GB laptops for your sanity: The best $500 picks with 16GB RAM

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To use Windows 11 on just 8GB of RAM in 2026 is the surest way to go berserk

Laptops from Acer, Asus, and HP against a blue background next to a TechRadar badge that reads &#039;Big Savings&#039;
(Image credit: Acer // Asus // HP // Future)