Is DDR4 back? 64GB RAM PCs see major fall, but new data suggests hope is on the horizon

64GB RAM PCs fell 18% as memory costs climbed sharply

32GB systems also slipped, while 16GB machines gained ground in CPU-Z's survey

24GB RAM recorded the fastest growth, despite its tiny market share

Rising memory prices are changing how much RAM consumers are willing to buy, with fewer PC users opting for expensive, high-capacity memory.

A CPU-Z hardware survey shows that the number of computers with 64GB of RAM fell by 18% year over year, while 32GB systems declined by 2.5%.

Yet DDR4 still accounts for 54.5% of surveyed computers, compared with 32.9% for DDR5, suggesting the older memory standard remains far from disappearing.

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Rising RAM prices are changing consumer preferences

The decline in larger memory capacities comes as AI infrastructure continues consuming substantial quantities of DRAM, putting pressure on supplies available to conventional PC manufacturers.

As memory becomes more expensive, buyers appear increasingly willing to settle for smaller capacities rather than pay premium prices for additional RAM.

The shift is particularly noticeable among 16GB computers, which recorded a 12.9% annual increase in the survey.

Systems with 8GB of RAM also grew by 5.5%, despite the capacity becoming increasingly inadequate for demanding applications and modern gaming.

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Although 8GB computers have largely disappeared from mainstream performance-oriented builds, they remain relevant to older machines, basic office computers, and extremely inexpensive systems.

Meanwhile, 24GB PCs recorded an even stronger increase of 19.7%, suggesting that some buyers are choosing intermediate capacities instead of purchasing more expensive 32GB memory kits.

Despite these changes, 32GB remains the most common capacity among surveyed computers, accounting for 37.2% of CPU-Z's active user base.

Computers with 16GB followed with 33%, while 8GB systems represented approximately 11% of the surveyed population.

For years, 16GB has served as the standard capacity for many PC users, but 32GB has increasingly become the preferred choice for people running demanding applications and modern games.

The survey also reveals that 64GB computers account for 7.3%, compared with just 2.3% for 24GB systems.

Although 24GB experienced the strongest growth, its relatively small share indicates that this capacity remains considerably less common than established 16GB and 32GB options.

DDR4 still dominates as DDR5 adoption progresses

DDR4's continued dominance is partly explained by its long-established presence in desktop computers and laptops, with the standard remaining widely supported across existing hardware platforms.

DDR5 offers newer memory technology, but upgrading often requires compatible motherboards and processors, adding expenses for consumers considering a complete platform replacement.

Consequently, the continued popularity of DDR4 does not necessarily indicate that manufacturers are returning to the older standard or abandoning DDR5 development.

However, there is an important limitation to CPU-Z's findings because its hardware survey measures computers running the application rather than actual monthly PC sales.

Its statistics therefore describe the software's active user population and cannot establish precisely how consumers across the entire market are purchasing memory.

Nevertheless, the combination of declining 64GB adoption and increasing interest in smaller capacities suggests that memory affordability is becoming increasingly important when consumers choose their next PC.

Via Tom's Hardware

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