Crucial’s $230 32GB DDR4 kit lets your PC ride out the RAM-pocalypse

With RAM prices on the up - and analysts suggesting it could stretch on for years - we've been highlighting price cuts on DDR5 and DDR4 memory kits wherever we find them.

Readers regularly tell us that they're sticking with DDR4 memory to ride out the current price hikes, so the the Crucial Pro 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4-3200 kit for $230 (was $249) at Newegg caught our eye. It's not the biggest discount, but it's one of the cheapest ways to upgrade a PC without changing platforms while the component crisis rages.

• Best for: Owners of DDR4 desktops who want to double their memory without replacing their core setup.

• Why we like it: Crucial Pro is a familiar choice for a simple, plug-and-play upgrade without RGB or the fuss of overclocking. It can also downclock to 3000 or 2666MT/s on systems that don't support 3200, which helps if you're upgrading an older machine.

• What to know: The RAM-pocalypse continues to force component costs up to unfathomable prices (thanks AI). This is a standard CL22 latency modules, and as it's DDR4, it's worth grabbing only if you plan to keep your motherboard to see out the current component price spikes.

Save $18.50 Crucial Pro 32GB (2x16GB): was $248.49 now $229.99 at Newegg The kit is two 16GB DDR4-3200 (PC4-25600) modules running at 1.2V, with non-ECC UDIMM memory and Intel XMP 2.0 support. Newegg Business says it works with 8th to 13th Gen Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 1000 to 5000 series desktop CPUs.

Price Context & Historical Value

At $229.99, this is $18.50 (7%) off the $248.49 price, so the saving is modest. Newegg Business also lists a New-from price of $229.99 and one open-box kit from $206.99, though open-box stock is hit and miss. We couldn't find a reliable price history.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Crucial Pro 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4-3200 kit if... you're upgrading a DDR4 desktop and want 32GB from a well-known brand, and you'll take any discount on pricey RAM.

❌ Skip the Crucial Pro 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4-3200 kit if... you have a DDR5 system, since this kit won't fit; you want RGB or higher speeds; or the small saving isn't worth Newegg Business's restocking fee if you need to return it, and we haven't tested this kit ourselves.