If your DDR4 desktop is stuck on 16GB or less, doubling up to 32GB is one of the simplest ways to smooth out gaming, multitasking, and heavy browser use. Currently, the Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB DDR4 RAM kit for $205 (was $316) at Newegg when you pair the discount code GTWF572 with Newegg's gift card deal (buy for $200, get $230).

Corsair’s Vengeance LPX has been a go-to DDR4 kit for PC builders for years, largely because its short heat spreaders fit under tall CPU coolers where flashier RAM won’t. The lifetime warranty adds reassurance that you rarely get with other PC components.

• Best for: owners of DDR4 desktops who want more memory for gaming and multitasking without moving to a new platform.

• Why we like it: 32GB across two 16GB sticks, DDR4-3200 speeds with XMP 2.0 for easy setup, a low-profile heat spreader that clears big air coolers, and a lifetime warranty.

• What you need to know: This is DDR4 memory, so it's not as fast as DDR5. For DDR5 memory, we've looked at three RAM deals that stack Newegg's gift cards for $420 here.

Price Context & Historical Value

Coupling the discount with Newegg's promo code and stacking two $100 Newegg gift cards brings this DDR4 memory kit to a reason $205. Not an all-time low, but since memory prices have begun to rise seemingly every day, it's better than what I'd expect to pay in the current market.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB if... you have a DDR4 desktop that needs more than 16GB, your CPU cooler leaves little clearance over the memory slots, or you want a kit backed by a lifetime warranty.

❌ Skip the Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB if... your PC uses DDR5, including any AMD AM5 or recent Intel build.