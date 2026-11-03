With rising RAM prices, if your DDR4 desktop is stuck on 16GB or less and slows down with lots of tabs and apps open, doubling to 32GB is one of the simplest upgrades you can make. And in that role, I'd pick the dual-profile G.Skill Ripjaws V 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4-3200 kit, currently $210 (was $240) at Newegg with code BNWF83.

• Best for: professionals and gamers upgrading DDR4 desktops with more memory for multitasking without switching to a new platform.

• Why we like it: At a time of rising memory prices, especially for DDR5 upgrades, this DDR4 kit delivers better value for money for those running older computers. You get 32GB across two 16GB sticks, DDR4-3200 speeds with CL16 timings, one-click XMP setup. The limited lifetime warranty is a very welcome bonus in my book.

Why We Recommend It

G.Skill’s Ripjaws V has been one of the most popular DDR4 kits for years, thanks to its reliable performance and straightforward, no-frills design. We haven’t reviewed this specific kit, so this pick rests on G.Skill’s reputation and the kit’s specs. Just enable XMP in your BIOS after installing it to run it at its full 3200MHz speed.

Price Context & Historical Value

The $30 code brings this kit to $209.99, about 13% off and around $50 less than the 32GB DDR4 kits we’ve seen recently. DDR4 prices have risen sharply over the past year, so this still costs far more than it did not long ago. If you need the RAM now, it’s a good price, but don’t expect it to be a long-term low.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the G.Skill Ripjaws V 32GB DDR4 if... you have a DDR4 desktop that needs more than 16GB, you want a reliable kit from a well-known brand, or you value a lifetime warranty.

❌ Skip the G.Skill Ripjaws V 32GB DDR4 if... your PC uses DDR5, you have a large air cooler that needs low-profile RAM to clear it, or you’d rather wait in case memory prices fall (we're all waiting for that!).