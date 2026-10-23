TeamGroup’s 32GB DDR4 RAM for $200 at Newegg lets you bypass brutal DDR5 prices
DDR4-3200 performance with CL16 latency and aluminum heat spreaders
DDR5 is the memory standard for newer PCs, but it costs far more than DDR4, especially when you're looking for faster or higher-capacity kits. So I was pleased to find this TeamGroup T-Force 32GB DDR4 RAM kit down to $200 (was $264) at Newegg when you use code GTWF576.
This is a straightforward desktop memory kit for anyone who wants more DDR4 RAM without paying extra for RGB lighting and the like.
• Best for: Anyone looking to upgrade a compatible DDR4 desktop PC to 32GB of memory for multitasking, photo editing, gaming, and other memory-intensive tasks.
• What we like: This memory kit supports Intel XMP 2.0, and features aluminum heat spreaders. You get two 16GB modules, and the kit operates at DDR4-3200 speeds, with CL16 latency and 16-20-20-40 timings.
Today's best DDR4 RAM deal
This 32GB DDR4-3200 desktop memory kit includes two 16GB modules, CL16 latency, 16-20-20-40 timings, aluminum heat spreaders, Intel XMP 2.0 support, and compatibility with supported Intel and AMD desktop motherboards. For the full discount, use code GTWF576.
Why we recommend it
With Intel XMP 2.0 support, this RAM allows compatible systems to load the advertised memory settings via the BIOS. Each module features a gray aluminum heat spreader, and the memory uses a standard 288-pin desktop DIMM design and runs at 1.35V at its rated settings.
It's non-ECC, unbuffered, and compatible with supported Intel and AMD platforms, although you'll need to check your motherboard's specifications to make sure it will work with your system.
Price context & historical value
Newegg currently sells the RAM kit for $239.99, down from $263.99, which represents an initial saving of $24. However, apply code GTWF576 to take an additional $40 off, lowering the total price down to $199.99, roughly $6.25 per gigabyte.
That means you're saving $64 overall, equivalent to approximately 24% off the original price. Unsurprisingly, given the memory crisis, this isn't the lowest I've seen it go for. It's previously been on sale at Newegg for just $119.99, which is $80 less than today's discounted price.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Team T-Force 32GB Vulcan Z kit if...
You have a compatible DDR4 desktop with 16GB or less of RAM and regularly encounter memory limitations. Moving to 32GB can help with more demanding memory-intensive tasks.
❌ Skip the Team T-Force 32GB Vulcan Z kit if...
Your existing system already has sufficient RAM, or you're building a new PC around a motherboard that requires DDR5 memory. This kit cannot be installed in DDR5 slots.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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