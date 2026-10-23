DDR5 is the memory standard for newer PCs, but it costs far more than DDR4, especially when you're looking for faster or higher-capacity kits. So I was pleased to find this TeamGroup T-Force 32GB DDR4 RAM kit down to $200 (was $264) at Newegg when you use code GTWF576.

This is a straightforward desktop memory kit for anyone who wants more DDR4 RAM without paying extra for RGB lighting and the like.

• Best for: Anyone looking to upgrade a compatible DDR4 desktop PC to 32GB of memory for multitasking, photo editing, gaming, and other memory-intensive tasks.

• What we like: This memory kit supports Intel XMP 2.0, and features aluminum heat spreaders. You get two 16GB modules, and the kit operates at DDR4-3200 speeds, with CL16 latency and 16-20-20-40 timings.

Today's best DDR4 RAM deal

Why we recommend it

With Intel XMP 2.0 support, this RAM allows compatible systems to load the advertised memory settings via the BIOS. Each module features a gray aluminum heat spreader, and the memory uses a standard 288-pin desktop DIMM design and runs at 1.35V at its rated settings.

It's non-ECC, unbuffered, and compatible with supported Intel and AMD platforms, although you'll need to check your motherboard's specifications to make sure it will work with your system.

Price context & historical value

Newegg currently sells the RAM kit for $239.99, down from $263.99, which represents an initial saving of $24. However, apply code GTWF576 to take an additional $40 off, lowering the total price down to $199.99, roughly $6.25 per gigabyte.

That means you're saving $64 overall, equivalent to approximately 24% off the original price. Unsurprisingly, given the memory crisis, this isn't the lowest I've seen it go for. It's previously been on sale at Newegg for just $119.99, which is $80 less than today's discounted price.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Team T-Force 32GB Vulcan Z kit if...

You have a compatible DDR4 desktop with 16GB or less of RAM and regularly encounter memory limitations. Moving to 32GB can help with more demanding memory-intensive tasks.

❌ Skip the Team T-Force 32GB Vulcan Z kit if...

Your existing system already has sufficient RAM, or you're building a new PC around a motherboard that requires DDR5 memory. This kit cannot be installed in DDR5 slots.