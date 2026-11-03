Black Friday may be a few weeks away, but try telling that to our favorite web hosting providers. Already, we're seeing discounts on a whole range of plans and we're expecting even more to come through as we get closer to the big shopping event.

Below, we've selected the most popular plans from the best web hosting providers we've tested. However, from what we're seeing, just about everything is getting a discount right now, for startups, growing businesses, and ecommerce outlets. US prices are listed, but these deals are available across multiple territories.

Whether it's shared hosting, cloud hosting, VPS, or WordPress hosting, we'll be highlighting the best deals here, backed by our experience testing and reviewing all the providers. And for more, we're rounding up the best Black Friday website builder deals, too.

Best Black Friday web hosting deals of 2026

Save 87% HostPapa Premium 3-year plan: at hostpapa.com Save 87%: now $3.25 a month (was $25) The Premium plan, which runs for three years, offers users unlimited websites, 200GB storage, CDN, SSL, and free domain registration or transfer for your first year, among other features most will need for hosting their own site. The Essentials, Growth, and Elite plans also get the Black Friday treatment. Read more Read less ▼

Save 80% Cloudways big Black Friday sale: at Cloudways Save 80% for two months There's a lot of plans to choose from here depending on your business needs, with 80% off all Cloudways products, plans, and add-ons for your first two months. The platform also offers unlimited WordPress and PHP site migration when you sign up. Read more Read less ▼

Save 81% One.com Professional 1-year plan: at One.com Save 81%: now $2.99 (was $15.99) One.com's website builder and web hosting Black Friday deals cover just about every user need, but we've selected the Professional plan here. It gives you two websites, five email accounts, and 50GB storage alongside SSL, unlimited data traffic, and one-click WordPress install. Read more Read less ▼

Save 94% Ionos Plus 1-year plan: at ionos.com Save 94%: now $1 month (was $16) The Plus plan from Ionos is billed as the pick for "more storage and performance for fast growth." It offers 350GB storage, CDN, four email addresses, and greater access to server resources. Essential, Starter, and Ultimate plans are also discounted up to 60% for Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday web hosting FAQs

Is this the best time of year to buy web hosting? In our experience, Black Friday is almost always the best time of year to buy web hosting. The deals are typically deeper than those we see at other times of the year.

What is web hosting? Web hosting is the infrastructure that makes your website accessible over the internet. More and more web hosting providers also provide website building tools bundled in with hosting. For businesses, creatives, and ecommerce shops, it's an essential tool.

What is WordPress hosting? WordPress hosting is a service that stores your website on a server and makes it accessible on the internet. There are different types of WordPress hosting for a variety of people. At the bottom end there is shared hosting which usually comes with WordPress preinstalled and is restricted on what you can and cannot do with your site. These come in two flavours: managed and unmanaged. Unmanaged means that you need to take care of updates and security yourself and managed WordPress hosting means that they're taken care of for your. You can go up a level and get a VPS and install WordPress on it which will give you the most flexibility but also the highest management cost.

What is cloud hosting? Cloud hosting is a type of hosting in which the resources (think CPU, RAM, & storage) are not in one computer but spread across many many many computers in different locations. A hypervisor (basically some fancy software) connects them together and balances the computing loads. This type of hosting enables features like auto scaling (adding extra CPU, RAM, or storage) when you need it) and geo redundancy (if a disaster happens in one location the workloads can be completed by a computer in a different location).

What's email hosting? Like a website an email needs an address. Otherwise emails wouldn't know where to go. Mailboxes also need storage. Essentially email hosting is managing the address and providing storage but it often comes with a load of other features like forwarding or marketing tools.

What if I don't like the web host provider after I've signed up to a Black Friday deal? Not a problem. The majority of the hosts offer money-back guarantees so if you're unhappy with your service you can get a refund. Just double check before you buy.

Will I get these Black Friday deals when I renew the contract? No, unfortunately not. Renewal rates are priced higher than the Black Friday cost. You can lock in the cheaper rate when you select a longer plan, e.g. 36 months - but even then, once the plan ends, the cost will increase.