In early October 2026, digital privacy software provider Proton invited TechRadar to a press event at its Geneva, Switzerland, HQ along with a group of journalists from other publications.

We sat through a day of presentations focusing on the future and development of Proton's products, including the popular Proton VPN and the encrypted messaging service Proton Mail.

Included in that time was an address from Proton's founder and CEO, Andy Yen, who has developed into something of a thought-leader in the digital privacy space through his interviews, social media posts, and his forthright personality.

He impressed upon us the uniqueness of Proton's non-profit ownership, swatted away questions regarding the development of a private browser that was revealed through a job listing, and how, above all else, Proton endeavors to build products its community of users genuinely wants.

Later in the day, we got in some 1-2-1 time with Yen where he quizzed him on camera about the future of Proton, the rise and risks of AI, age verification, and more. Our interview with Andy Yen, published on our The Privacy Lab YouTube channel, is below, in full.

In the interim, from that interview in early October to today, though, it needs to be noted that Proton has featured heavily in the news, with the company coming under considerable scrutiny over the past few days.

Interview with Proton CEO Andy Yen: the rise and risks of AI, and the future of Proton - YouTube Watch On

Last week, leaked internal messages at Proton showed how both the company and Andy Yen have been enforcing an AI revolution on its workforce, with some employees having to

"re-interview" with a focus on their ability to use AI more in their current roles.

404 Media uncovered what it described as a "culture of fear", as a company insider lifted the lid on Yen’s belittling public Slack messages in the company’s security chat channel. The CEO was described by that source as being in “full AI psychosis”.

After significant backlash from employees and the digital privacy community, on October 30, 2026, Yen posted a personal apology and statement to the Proton subreddit.

The statement claims that Andy takes "responsibility for the failure of communications", that Proton's use of AI "will never be at the expense of security", and that "the 're-interviews'...will not take place, and no one will lose their jobs because of them". The comments in response are as hostile as you might expect.

(Image credit: Lumo/Edited with Gemini)

More recently, Proton CTO Bart Butler published an internal memo on AI use at the company which had been sent to employees earlier in October. This AI @ Proton, Engineering Manifesto can be read in full here.

It underlines the zeal with which Proton, as a company, is looking to further its development with AI tools, and how quickly it's looking to pull its staff – particularly the engineers – into the new world.

It’s against this backdrop that we publish this interview with Andy Yen. There are no controversies or contradictions, nor did we find Yen to be anything other than interesting and courteous throughout the Q&A.

But it’s worth comparing moments like his denouncement of mainstream AI chatbots in the interview with Proton's internal AI-first culture – even though the context is, of course, not the same.

(Image credit: Future)

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